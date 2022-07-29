TSX To Shake 3-Mo. Slump

Baystreet.ca
·4 min read


Canada's resource-heavy main stock index rose on Friday, helped by strong company earnings, while data showing Canadian economy most likely grew above Bank of Canada's projection boosted expectations of another big hike in September.

The TSX popped 198.93 points, or 1%, to move into noon hour Friday at 19,655.64.

The Canadian dollar dipped 0.04 cents to 78.04 cents U.S.

Boosting the index, oil major Imperial Oil gained $2.47, or 4.2% to $61.53 on reporting a more than six-fold jump in second-quarter profit, as the energy company benefited from a surge in energy prices after the Russian invasion of Ukraine

TFI International rose $3.29, or 2.7%, to $124.61 on reporting better-than-expected earnings, while auto parts maker Magna
International slipped $1.12, or 1.4%, to $80.61, on missing profit estimates, hit by higher commodity and energy costs worsened by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

On the economic calendar, Statistics Canada reported real gross domestic was essentially unchanged in May as growth in services-producing industries was offset by declines in goods-producing industries.

ON BAYSTREET

The TSX Venture Exchange chugged ahead 7.99 points, or 1.3%, to 643.40.

All but three of the 12 TSX subgroups moved higher, with energy rumbling 2.7%, materials better by 1.6%, and financials richer by 1.2%.

The three laggards proved to be information technology, down 0.6% consumer staples moving backward 0.4%, and consumer discretionary stocks off 0.3%.

ON WALLSTREET

The S&P 500 rose Friday on the back of strong earnings from Big Tech names Apple and Amazon to cap off its biggest monthly gain in nearly two years.

The Dow Jones Industrials climbed 148.5 points to break for lunch hour at 32,678.13.

The S&P 500 sprang up 35.4 points to 4,107.83

The NASDAQ ballooned 128.81 points, or 1.1%, to 12,291.40.

Read:

Wall Street was set to post strong weekly gains. The Dow is now up 2.5% for the week, while the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ are up about 4% each.

The major averages were also on pace for their best month of the year. The Dow is on track for a more than 6% gain for July, which would be its highest since March 2021. The S&P 500 is up by 8.8% for the month and the NASDAQ, while still in bear market territory, is up nearly 12%. Both are looking at their biggest monthly gains since November 2020.

That performance is a stark contrast from the previous six months when stocks tumbled to their June bear market levels. The market reversed as investors’ fears about the aggressive pacing of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate increases started to wane and the idea that inflation has perhaps peaked began to settle in.

On Friday investors also got the final reading of the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index, which came in at 51.5 for July. That’s a slight improvement over the preliminary reading and up from the June all-time low of 50.

Nevertheless, gains from two of the market’s biggest stocks led the major averages higher. Amazon shares popped 10% after the e-commerce giant reported stronger-than-expected sales for the previous quarter, while Apple climbed about 2% after posting better-than-expected iPhone revenue.

Chevron gained 5% while Exxon Mobil hiked 2%.

However, the latest batch of corporate results has been mixed.

Shares of Roku sank more than 26% after the company missed estimates and warned of a slowdown in advertising. Chipmaker Intel dropped 11% after its quarterly results fell short of expectations.

More than half of S&P 500 companies have reported earnings, with 72% of those names beating expectations

Treasury prices rebounded, lowering yields to 2.63%, from Thursday’s 2.67%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.

Oil prices added $4.07 to $100.49 U.S. a barrel.

Gold prices gained $13.40 to $1,763.70 U.S. an ounce.

S&P Heads for Best Month since 2020

