TSX Mounting a Streak

Equities in Toronto were set for their third-straight session of gains on Thursday, aided by technology and energy shares, although trading volumes are likely to be low because of the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday.

The S&P/TSX Composite progressed 78,23 points to greet noon at 21,626.66.

The Canadian dollar retreated 0.4 cents at 79.01 cents U.S.

The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Lightspeed Commerce, which jumped $2.66, or 3.8%, to $72.72, and Interfor Corporation, which rose 36 cents, or 1.1%, to $34.16, extending gains from the previous session after announcing an agreement to buy EACOM timber.

Westport Fuel Systems fell five cents, or 1.5%, to $3.21, the most on the TSX, and the second biggest decliner was Lundin Mining down 15 cents, or 1.4%, to $10.31.

The United States has decided to almost double the duties on Canadian softwood lumber from most producers to 17.9%, Trade Minister Mary Ng said on Wednesday, adding that Canada is "extremely disappointed."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday he is "extremely concerned" by increases in the cost of living caused by high inflation, adding that Liberal government policies should help address the issue.

On the economic calendar, Statistics Canada reported payroll employment, as measured by the Survey of Employment, Payrolls and Hours, rose by 91,100 (or 0.5%) in September.

ON BAYSTREET

The TSX Venture Exchange gained 3.36 points to 973.81.

All but three of the 12 TSX subgroups were in the green, with information technology leaping 1.4%, energy, climbing 0.6%, and consumer discretionary, up 0.5%.

ON WALLSTREET

U.S. markets are closed Thursday on Thanksgiving Day. The stock market closes early at 1 p.m. ET on Friday.



