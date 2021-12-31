TSX up 21.7% for the year; moves lower with U.S. markets to close 2021

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index ended the year up almost 22 per cent for its second straight year of double-digit gains, even as it ended the last trading day of 2021 in the red.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 71.80 points at 21,222.84 to close the year up 21.7 per cent.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 59.78 points at 36,338.30. The S&P 500 was down 12.55 points at 4,766.18, while the Nasdaq composite was down 96.59 points at 15,644.97.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.88 cents US compared with 78.27 on Dec. 30.

The February crude contract was down US$1.78 to US$75.21 per barrel, and the February natural gas contract was up 17 cents US at US$3.73 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$14.50 at US$1,828.60 an ounce and the March copper contract was up 7.1 cents to US$4.46 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 31, 2021.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

The Canadian Press