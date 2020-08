TSS, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

ROUND ROCK, Texas, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSS, Inc. (Other OTC: TSSI), a data center facilities and technology services company, reported results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2020.



Second Quarter Highlights:

Second quarter 2020 revenue of $6.5 million compared with $3.5 million in the second quarter of 2019 and $10.6 million in the first quarter of 2020.

Gross margin of 12% in the second quarter of 2020 compared with 41% in the second quarter of 2019 and 15% in the first quarter of 2020.

Operating loss of $949,000 in the second quarter of 2020 compared with operating income of $2,000 in the second quarter of 2019

Net loss of $1 million or $(0.06) per share in the second quarter of 2020 compared to net loss of $94,000 or $(0.01) per share in the second quarter of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA loss of $724,000 compared with Adjusted EBITDA of $168,000 in the second quarter of 2019.

“As most companies, we faced a very different business environment in the second quarter primarily driven by the escalation of the COVID-19 pandemic. While we were able to maintain operations during the period, there were a number of internal and external changes to our operations that affected our revenue and costs. Our ability to deliver and deploy at customer locations were subject to changes in timing and particular safety protocols,” said Anthony Angelini, President and Chief Executive Officer of TSS. “We are seeing these issues resolve themselves and are able to proceed under the protocols of the new normal. We expect our third quarter to be especially strong both in revenue and profitability as we make up for deliveries and deployments from the second quarter and have a strong stream of third quarter business. Beyond the third quarter, we expect continued growth in technology infrastructure which directly aligns with the services we provide and should provide an ongoing stream of revenue from all aspects of our business.”

Quarterly Conference Call Details

The Company has scheduled a conference call to discuss the second quarter 2020 financial results for Monday, August 17, 2020 at 4:30 PM Eastern. To participate on the conference call, please dial 877-691-2551 toll free from the U.S., or 630-691-2747 for international callers. The conference code is 49879194#. Investors may also access a live audio web cast of this conference call under the “events” tab on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.tssiusa.com .

An audio replay of the conference call will be available approximately one hour after the conclusion of the call and will be made available until September 16, 2020. The audio replay can be accessed at the following url:

https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=279B524C-6814-4772-A45B-26225890D5EC&LangLocaleID=1033

The passcode to access the digital playback is 49879194. Additionally, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for 30 calendar days.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental financial measure not defined under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, impairment loss on goodwill and other intangibles, stock-based compensation, and provision for bad debts. We present Adjusted EBITDA because we believe this supplemental measure of operating performance is helpful in comparing our operating results across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding non-cash items that may, or could, have a disproportionate positive or negative impact on our results of operations in any particular period. We also use Adjusted EBITDA as a factor in evaluating the performance of certain management personnel when determining incentive compensation.

Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA, while providing useful information, should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income or cash flows as determined under GAAP. Consistent with Regulation G under the U.S. federal securities laws, Adjusted EBITDA has been reconciled to the nearest GAAP measure, and this reconciliation is located under the heading “Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation” following the Consolidated Statements of Operations included in this press release.

About TSS, Inc.

TSS is a trusted single source provider of mission-critical planning, design, system integration, deployment, maintenance and evolution of data centers facilities and information infrastructure. TSS specializes in customizable end to end solutions powered by industry experts and innovative services that include technology consulting, engineering, design, construction, operations, facilities management, technology system installation and integration, as well as maintenance for traditional and modular data centers. For more information, visit www.tssiusa.com or call 888-321-4877.

