TSN Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Tyson Foods, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2020 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Tyson Foods, Inc. ("Tyson" or "the Company") (TSN). Investors who purchased Tyson securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/tsn.

The investigation concerns whether Tyson and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On June 23, 2020, U.S. Senators Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker announced the opening of an investigation into meat packing companies, including Tyson, related to their handling of pork exports and worker safety issues during the COVID-19 pandemic. The announcement followed reports that meatpacking companies were exporting a record amount of pork to China while warning of impending meat shortages and raising prices in the United States. On this news, Tyson's stock price fell $1.72 per share, or 2.81%, to close at $59.44 on June 24, 2020.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased Tyson shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/tsn. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

