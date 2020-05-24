Internet Reminds TSN That Christine Sinclair Is Canada's Greatest Soccer Player

The people running TSN’s soccer Twitter account got a pretty big wake-up call Saturday after posting what they likely thought was an innocuous poll question: “Has Alphonso Davies already become the greatest Canadian soccer player?”

A screenshot of the now deleted TSN poll on Twitter. (Photo: Screenshot/TSNSoccer Twitter)

Davies, a 19-year old who grew up in Edmonton and developed with the Vancouver Whitecaps, plays for the German league team Bayern Munich. With an already impressive career, his skills were on full display Saturday when he scored a goal and an assist in a Bayern Munich victory.

But there was a glaring oversight in TSN’s question, and people on Twitter did not hesitate to point it out.

If anyone deserves the title of Canada’s greatest soccer player, it’s Christine Sinclair, captain of the Canadian women’s team and the world’s all-time leading international goal-scorer.

All. Time.

For both men and women.

hey @TSNSoccer canada’s greatest soccer player is christine sinclair, she exists too. give her the respect that she deserves. pic.twitter.com/33VOTs58CT — lilya🦋 (@oddscissors) May 24, 2020

Check back when he’s won at least 4 league championships and has brought at least two Olympic medals home for men’s soccer, and scored more international goals than Christine Sinclair. So, not yet TSN. — HC Anderson (@losgann9) May 23, 2020

Looks like it is gonna be Christine Sinclair in a write-in landslide, eh? — Carrie Tait (@CarrieTait) May 23, 2020

You spelt Christine Sinclair wrong. — Hillary Phillips (@heyhill45) May 23, 2020

Sinclair, 36, is also a two-time Olympic medallist, has won the Canada Soccer Player of the Year award 14 times, and is the second soccer player in the world to have scored in five different World Cups.

We could go on about the pride of Burnaby, B.C, but the point is clear.

TSN soon realized its mistake as well, and deleted the poll, replacing it with one that asked if Davies was the greatest Canadian men’s soccer player.

An earlier version of this poll question was unclear. We apologize for this error. To clarify:



Has Alphonso Davies already become the greatest Canadian men’s soccer player ever? — TSN Soccer (@TSNSoccer) May 23, 2020

But many pointed out the oversight is just one example of how women’s sports are often overlooked.

Really TSN?

Davies is sensational but you’ve done enough coverage of the CanWNT to know this question is about 10+ years too soon.https://t.co/2RQln9upCN https://t.co/hGaPF3j5QL — stephanie~pixie 🏳️‍🌈 (@mariposapixie) May 23, 2020

I can't even deal with the Christine Sinclair erasure, she literally passed the all time goal scoring record THIS YEAR. — Stefanie 🏳️‍🌈 (@vmarshmallow) May 23, 2020

TSN FORGOT ABOUT WOMEN ATHLETES?! Shocker. 🙄🙄🙄 — SoundersMutts⚽️🐾 (@SoundersMutts) May 23, 2020

A fine example here of when a sports network that doesn't know anything about a particular sport talks about that sport.



Also, Christine Sinclair is the answer you should have known. pic.twitter.com/PxmuDaJPwa — El Canaco (@ElCanaco) May 23, 2020

