TSN CFL Fantasy: Who won Week 12?

Fantasy user Tikatter64 went all-in on the Hamilton Tiger-Cats this week, and it paid off.

Their roster was risky business: High-priced players and only five of seven slots used, they did not start a RB-2 or defence.

Naturally, with each of the four Ticats on the roster scoring north of 25 points and Greg Ellingson — the lone non-Hamilton pick — chipping in with 19.4 points of his own, the All-East roster was the best in Week 12 #CFLFantasy.

Risky? Yes.

Paid off? Definitely.

Jeremiah Masoli (27.6 points) led his Tiger-Cats to win over the Toronto Argonauts, tossing for 385 yards, three touchdowns and an interception while also adding 22 yards on five carries on the ground. His running back, Alex Green (31.3 points) rushed for 115 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries and hauled in three catches for 28 yards.

Luke Tasker (28.3 points) collected 143 yards and a major score on eight catches while Brandon Banks (37.3 points) amassed 135 yards and two touchdowns on nine catches. ‘Speedy B’ also added a carry on the ground for six yards and 56 return yards.

LEADERBOARD

WEEK WINNER POINTS 1 Burnie517 133.9 2 MarkJack64 171.2 3 CFoss18 138.9 4 Slugaman 152.2 5 LaSalleMark 145.8 6 BScholz3 162.2 7 BaldHead 142.9 8 Tony400 171.9 9 Berndawg 134.02 10 Rascal Flatts 160.3 11 Bruckner20 142.5 12 Tikatter64 143.9

