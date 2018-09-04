TSN CFL Fantasy: Who won Week 12?
Fantasy user Tikatter64 went all-in on the Hamilton Tiger-Cats this week, and it paid off.
Their roster was risky business: High-priced players and only five of seven slots used, they did not start a RB-2 or defence.
Naturally, with each of the four Ticats on the roster scoring north of 25 points and Greg Ellingson — the lone non-Hamilton pick — chipping in with 19.4 points of his own, the All-East roster was the best in Week 12 #CFLFantasy.
Risky? Yes.
Paid off? Definitely.
Jeremiah Masoli (27.6 points) led his Tiger-Cats to win over the Toronto Argonauts, tossing for 385 yards, three touchdowns and an interception while also adding 22 yards on five carries on the ground. His running back, Alex Green (31.3 points) rushed for 115 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries and hauled in three catches for 28 yards.
Luke Tasker (28.3 points) collected 143 yards and a major score on eight catches while Brandon Banks (37.3 points) amassed 135 yards and two touchdowns on nine catches. ‘Speedy B’ also added a carry on the ground for six yards and 56 return yards.
LEADERBOARD
WEEK
WINNER
POINTS
1
Burnie517
133.9
2
MarkJack64
171.2
3
CFoss18
138.9
4
Slugaman
152.2
5
LaSalleMark
145.8
6
BScholz3
162.2
7
BaldHead
142.9
8
Tony400
171.9
9
Berndawg
134.02
10
Rascal Flatts
160.3
11
Bruckner20
142.5
12
Tikatter64
143.9
