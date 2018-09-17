TSN CFL Fantasy: Who won Week 14?

The BC Lions defence exploded for 30 fantasy points in Week 14 and helped KevsAFreak (156.2 points) to this week’s winning roster in TSN CFL Fantasy.

The Leos defence recorded seven sacks, four interceptions, two touchdowns and only allowed 14 points in their win against the Montreal Alouettes.

Take a look at the rest of KevsAFreak’s roster:

KevsAFreak rolled with Trevor Harris (21.9 points) at quarterback this week as Harris tossed 334 yards and two touchdowns in the REDBLACKS win over Saskatchewan. KevsAFreak went with two other REDBLACKS on their way to winning this week, Brad Sinopoli (11.2 points) and William Powell (31.5 points).

Sinopoli caught five yards for 62 yards while Powell ran the ball 18 times for 148 yards, two major scores and a two-point convert.

Romar Morris (21.4 points) took KevsAFreak’s other running back spot as the rookie tailback rushed 16 times for 98 yards and a touchdown while also adding three catches for 16 yards through the air in the Stampeders win over Hamilton.

Bryan Burnham (21.4 points) and Kyran Moore (18.8 points) took KevsAFreak’s last two spots on their roster. Burnham hauled in five catches for 104 yards a touchdown while Moore caught two passes for 44 yards and added 153 return yards and a return touchdown.

LEADERBOARD

WEEK WINNER POINTS 1 Burnie517 133.9 2 MarkJack64 171.2 3 CFoss18 138.9 4 Slugaman 152.2 5 LaSalleMark 145.8 6 BScholz3 162.2 7 BaldHead 142.9 8 Tony400 171.9 9 Berndawg 134.02 10 Rascal Flatts 160.3 11 Bruckner20 142.5 12 Tikatter64 143.9 13 DreamTeam 183.7 14 KevsAFreak 156.2

