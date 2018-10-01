TSN CFL Fantasy: Who won Week 16?

This week’s TSN CFL Fantasy winner rolled with a few key Saskatchewan Roughriders on their way to winning Week 16.

Glenntorosie (140.6 fantasy points) went with Zach Collaros (18.8 points) and Kyran Moore (28.9 points) on their way to victory.

Collaros tossed for 394 yards, a touchdown and an interception in his team’s win over the Alouettes while Moore caught nine passes for 126 yards and a major score.

Take a look at the rest of Glenntorosie’s roster:

Glenntorosie rolled with C.J. Gable (6.4 points) and William Stanback (7.5 points) in their running back spots. Gable rushed 11 times for 64 yards in the Esks loss to the Blue Bombers while Stanback ran eight times for 31 yards and caught two passes out of the backfield for 24 yards.

Brandon Banks (28.9 points) and Marken Michel (22.1 points) filled in Glenntorosie’s final receiver and flex spots this week. Banks exploded in his first game back, catching seven passes for 79 yards and two touchdowns while Michel hauled in three passes for 35 yards and a major and added one rush for 36 yards.

And finally, Glenntorosie took the Tiger-Cats defence (28) that allowed just 10 points and collected six sacks and three interceptions, including two pick-sixes.

LEADERBOARD

WEEK WINNER POINTS 1 Burnie517 133.9 2 MarkJack64 171.2 3 CFoss18 138.9 4 Slugaman 152.2 5 LaSalleMark 145.8 6 BScholz3 162.2 7 BaldHead 142.9 8 Tony400 171.9 9 Berndawg 134.02 10 Rascal Flatts 160.3 11 Bruckner20 142.5 12 Tikatter64 143.9 13 DreamTeam 183.7 14 KevsAFreak 156.2 15 ShaylasBruisers 142.7 16 Glenntorosie 140.6

