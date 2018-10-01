TSN CFL Fantasy: Who won Week 16?

CFL

This week’s TSN CFL Fantasy winner rolled with a few key Saskatchewan Roughriders on their way to winning Week 16.

Glenntorosie (140.6 fantasy points) went with Zach Collaros (18.8 points) and Kyran Moore (28.9 points) on their way to victory.

Collaros tossed for 394 yards, a touchdown and an interception in his team’s win over the Alouettes while Moore caught nine passes for 126 yards and a major score.

Take a look at the rest of Glenntorosie’s roster:

Glenntorosie rolled with C.J. Gable (6.4 points) and William Stanback (7.5 points) in their running back spots. Gable rushed 11 times for 64 yards in the Esks loss to the Blue Bombers while Stanback ran eight times for 31 yards and caught two passes out of the backfield for 24 yards.

Brandon Banks (28.9 points) and Marken Michel (22.1 points) filled in Glenntorosie’s final receiver and flex spots this week. Banks exploded in his first game back, catching seven passes for 79 yards and two touchdowns while Michel hauled in three passes for 35 yards and a major and added one rush for 36 yards.

And finally, Glenntorosie took the Tiger-Cats defence (28) that allowed just 10 points and collected six sacks and three interceptions, including two pick-sixes.

LEADERBOARD

WEEK

WINNER

POINTS

1

Burnie517

133.9

2

MarkJack64

171.2

3

CFoss18

138.9

4

Slugaman

152.2

5

LaSalleMark

145.8

6

BScholz3

162.2

7

BaldHead

142.9

8

Tony400

171.9

9

 Berndawg

 134.02

10

Rascal Flatts

160.3

11

Bruckner20

142.5

12

Tikatter64

143.9

13

DreamTeam

183.7

14

KevsAFreak

156.2

15

ShaylasBruisers

142.7

16

Glenntorosie

140.6

 

