Tsleil-Waututh Nation is set to unveil Metro Vancouver’s biggest solar power project

Tsleil-Waututh Nation’s massive solar power project on its reserve on the North Shore is ready to start harnessing the power of the sun.

Construction on the solar project at the nation’s administrative building, at 3178 Alder Court in North Vancouver, which first broke ground in early August, is now complete and will be unveiled to the public on Thursday.

It’s the largest ground-mount solar project in Metro Vancouver to date.

The 350 solar panels, clustered in five south-facing arrays near the building’s parking lot, will generate 134 kilowatts of solar electricity and is hoped to supply all the building’s electrical needs.

The initiative is part of the nation’s commitment to reduce its carbon footprint, with the solar panels set to help them step towards their goal of the administration and health building becoming net-zero energy.

It’s estimated that the TWN will be saving roughly $29,000 in annual electricity costs and that the panels will pay for themselves (but not the ancillary construction costs) in 12 years.

When it came to finding a way to generate as much power as the building consumes, there wasn’t enough wind to make turbines feasible and tapping into the earth’s geo-thermal energy wasn’t an option because the administration building was already built.

But harnessing the sun’s natural power offered a realm of possibilities, Dennis Thomas-Whonoak, senior business development manager with TWN Economic Development, told North Shore News in a previous interview.

TWN started small with a solar project to power 90 per cent of its daycare centre’s electrical needs, and as part of the plans for the new administration building, a south-facing slope was left empty for the project.

Thomas-Whonoak began working with Terratek Energy, based in Vancouver, to come up with a plan to use the most high-tech solar power systems. With Phase 1 of construction now complete, they will move to Phase 2, which will include technology that reduces electrical consumption when the building isn’t in use.

At a time when calls for climate action are intensifying, Thomas-Whonoak says the TWN can help lead the way forward.

“Indigenous peoples have always been stewards of the land,” he says.

“This uses modern technology to sustain our buildings, both economically and environmentally.”

The beauty of the plan is that the TWN will be able to bank the solar credits it earns during the sunnier months to pay for the electricity it needs from BC Hydro in the winter.

The project’s total budget was around $600,000.

-- with files from Martha Perkins

Elisia Seeber, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, North Shore News