Tsitsipas vs Murray LIVE! Wimbledon 2023 latest score and updates from Centre Court

Tsitsipas vs Murray LIVE!

Andy Murray returns to Centre Court at Wimbledon today for a tough clash against Stefanos Tsitsipas. It’s the renewal of a rivalry that famously boiled over at the 2021 US Open, when the length of the Greek’s toilet breaks caused a row that both players insist has long since been forgotten.

While Tsitsipas triumphed in that five-set epic two years ago, Murray was victorious the last time the pair met in Stuttgart last summer in what was one of his biggest victories since returning from major hip surgery. Though his opponent begins as the undoubted favourite this time as the fifth seed, the two-time SW19 champion may well fancy his chances of an upset on grass once again.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Tsitsipas had to endure a five-set marathon against Dominic Thiem to reach the second round, while Murray breezed past fellow Briton Ryan Peniston in straight sets, including a rare bagel. Follow updates from Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Andy Murray at Wimbledon LIVE below!

Tsitsipas vs Murray latest news

SET! Tsitsipas sets first set via tiebreak

How to watch: BBC

Tsitsipas: Toilet-break row forgotten

1-1, on serve in the second

20:54 , Dom Smith

(Getty Images)

Tsitsipas 7-6(3), 1-1 Murray

A pretty long game that, but in the end Tsitsipas holds via a break and makes it 1-1 in the second set. Slightly dampened atmosphere in Centre Court at the moment. The crowd still coming to terms with Murray losing the first set.

Murray wins first game of second set

20:50 , Dom Smith

Tsitsipas 7-6(3), 0-1 Murray

Murray serves first in the second set and doesn’t look too dejected despite losing a set which neither player deserved to lose in a million years.

After Tsitsipas clips a lax backhand into the net, Murray wins the game by losing just a point. Good start from the Brit.

First set Tsitsipas

20:46 , Dom Smith

Tsitsipas 7-6 (3) Murray

That was some absolutely outstanding serving from both players. Wow. They’re on serve at 3-3 when they take a drink and change ends.

Then the first point after they change ends sees Murray serve for a marathon point, only for Tsitsipas to get bored halfway through and fire a ferocious winner down the line. Mini break to Tsitsipas.

He backs it up on serve twice to make it 6-3, and Murray’s body language just begins to quiver a jot.

Then an even longer point is eventually won by the Greek, who takes the first set JUST, on a tiebreak score of 7-3. The fine, fine margins.

Murray wags his finger at his box in frustration. How can he respond now?

Tiebreak!

20:37 , Dom Smith

Tsitsipas 6-6 Murray

What a game that was; we’re headed for a tiebreak. Murray wrongfoots Tsitsipas for the first point, leaving the Greek slipping on the turf and looking at the grass in disgust. After a failed dink which clips the net and misses and then a stunning Tsitsipas winner, Murray is able to use the crowd’s cheers to force a tiebreak on deuce after a pulsating first set.

Tsitsipas hooks the ball into the air twice, but Murray slams it down on the volley for 40-30. During first deuce, Murray challenges Tsitsipas’s shot on the baseline but it has just, JUST clipped the line. Advantage Tsitsipas.

Murray ROARS when Tsitsipas sends a reply wide, looking up at his box and clenching his fists. He wins on advantage and forces a tiebreak.

Story continues

Tsitsipas with another strong hold

20:28 , Dom Smith

Tsitsipas 6-5 Murray

That was a stunning game from the Greek. An aace for 15-0, Murray fires wide crosscourt for 30-0, then into the net for 40-0, and soon it’s game Tsitsipas with an arrowed winner into the corner.

Murray must hold here to force a tiebreak.

Murray 0-30 down by holds again

20:25 , Dom Smith

Tsitsipas 5-5 Murray

This time it’s Tsitsipas with a great call to one-up the line judge when Murray’s very first serve is wrongly called in.

Murray goes 0-30 down and faces peril at that point, but gets himself back to 30-30 with some big serving. Tsitsipas senses his moment, yet Murray gives him nothing and fires a blistering ace past him for 40-30.

Tsitsipas fires the ball long after a decent rally and Murray holds again. 5-5. So tense and so tight, as expected.

Tsitsipas holds again for 5-4

20:21 , Dom Smith

Tsitsipas 5-4 Murray

Tsitsipas really serving well in this first set. There is a point in the middle of this ninth game which Murray wins with a fantastic no-look backhand volley at the net, but it’s the silver lining in another tough game. Tsitsipas leads 5-4 and would win the first set if he breaks Murray here.

Stellar serving again from Murray

20:18 , Dom Smith

Tsitsipas 4-4 Murray

The world No40 is really growing into his service game as this first set progresses. A few really good serves there see him back level at 4-4. Tsitsipas to serve next.

Tsitsipas proving quite the immovable object at the moment

20:14 , Dom Smith

Tsitsipas 4-3 Murray

Murray brings up 15-30 on Tsitsipas’s serve thanks to the Greek’s shot clipping the net and then bouncing into the tramline. But Murray then finds the net, and from there it’s two simple points for Tsitsipas to wrap up the seventh game — in both cases slamming a winner down the line after Murray just about returned his first serve.

Great call from Murray

20:10 , Dom Smith

Tsitsipas 3-3 Murray

Andy Murray has been competing at Wimbledon for long enough to know the Hawkeye system inside out, and makes an excellent challenge — with Tsitsipas’s shot originally deemed in shown to have indeed been out. That brings up 30-0, and then it’s 40-0.

Tsitsipas a bit cuter with the next point, but then a couple of slices are shared between the players and Murray finds the side of the court where his opponent isn’t. 3-3.

No breaks just yet

20:06 , Dom Smith

Tsitsipas 3-2 Murray

Tsitsipas has perfected that slammed serve out wide from the right side of the court across to the left. He’s produced a couple of aces there now and uses that shot to good effect again...

There’s a superb passed shot by Murray for 40-30 in the middle of that fifth game, but to no avail from the two-time champion’s perspective. The level of tennis already has been outstanding, particularly from Tsitsipas.

Strong hold from Murray!

20:02 , Dom Smith

Tsitsipas 2-2 Murray

Four unreturned first serves were just what Murray needed there are suffering a taxing first service game and the full force of his opponent’s serve in two games so far.

Great display of serving from the Scot. On serve still.

Rampant from Tsitsipas

19:59 , Dom Smith

Tsitsipas 2-1 Murray

Tsitsipas showing four different ways to win a point there.

A smashed volley for the first, a fierce forward down the line for the second, an ace for the third and then a Murray unforced error for the fourth. Hold to love for the Greek. Tough start for Murray.

Murray with an important (but long) first hold

19:56 , Dom Smith

Tsitsipas 1-1 Murray

Really important that Murray was able to hold there.

The crosscourt forehand he sent wide for 0-30 worried the crowd here, but his strong game at the net same him come through the game. It was certainly not an exhibition of the Scot’s greatest serving, with only his final first serve in — hence how crucial it was that he was not broken. On serve.

Excellent start from Tsitsipas

19:49 , Dom Smith

Tsitsipas 1-0 Murray

There’s a piercing silence at the beginning of this eagerly anticipated match. Tsitsipas with a comfortable hold to start it off.

Brilliant serving, some fiery forehands, and Murray only earned a single point in that one. Strong start from the Greek.

Here we are then

19:43 , Dom Smith

The players are out for their warm-ups, and they walked onto Centre Court to be met with rapturous applause from the supporters inside the ground. Real sense of anticipation here.

Who’s the favourite?

19:35 , Dom Smith

It feels such a tough question to answer. Tsitsipas is fifth seed and the world No5, but struggles on grass.

World No40 Murray, by contrast, plays his best tennis on this surface and says he feels his best for seven years. He’s a two-time Wimbledon champion, two-time Olympics champion, and former US Open and Davis Cup winner. That has to count for something, right?

What a tight, tense, nervy occasion it could be. But that might just bring the swashbuckling best out of both players. Both, after all, are entertainers.

It’s next up...

19:27 , Dom Smith

Here we are then. Murray and Tsitsipas are next on Centre Court after defending women’s champion Elena Rybakina saw off dangerous French player Alize Cornet 6-2, 7-6. Rybakina won 78% of the points in which her first serve was in. Murray could do with a bit of that this evening.

He and Tsitsipas are due on next.

First Round recap

19:19 , Dom Smith

For Stefanos Tsitsipas, it was a more testing first-round opponent and thus a much more gruelling first-round match.

He came through five sets against Dominic Thiem, the Austrian former World No3 desperately trying to force his way back into the big time after a woeful few years with injury.

Tsitsipas won 3-6, 7-6, 6-2, 6-7, 7-6 and afterwards allayed any potential spice left in his match-up with Murray, insisting: “He’s someone that I respect. He has done great things in tennis. I’m looking forward to this match.”

Match report

19:02 , Dom Smith

The Evening Standard’s Matt Majendie was on Centre Court for that one, watching on as Murray made light work of Pensiton.

You can read his match report here.

First Round recap

18:43 , Dom Smith

Andy Murray got his Wimbledon campaign under way on Tuesday — beating fellow Brit Ryan Peniston 6-3, 6-0, 6-1 on Centre Court.

He was watched on by the likes of Roger Federer, David Cameron, and the Princess of Wales as he produced his second-most efficent Wimbledon victory of all time. Trickier affairs will come (such as this evening), but it was quite the statement victory by the Scot.

Still this calm six hours on, Andy?

18:33 , Dom Smith

Well, six hours ago he seemed relaxed and ready for this. A lot of time has passed now though. With Murray next on Centre Court, will he be composed or overcome with nerves?

Head to head

18:24 , Dom Smith

While fifth seed Tsitsipas and two-time Wimbledon champion Murray are regulars at the top level, they have actually only met twice before on the tour.

36-year-old Murray has one win over Tsitsipas, while the Greek has one victory of his own: that 2021 US Open meeting. It’s well teed up, this...

Toilet tensions

18:19 , Alex Young

Murray and Tsitsipas have previous, of course.

Two years ago, tensions over toilet breaks nearly hit boiling point.

Tsitsipas won a feisty five-set epic between the duo at the 2021 US Open in which Murray was riled by the length of the Greek’s toilet breaks.

The Briton later vented his frustration on social media, saying that it was quicker for Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to get into space than it was for Tsitsipas to take his bathroom break.

The world no5, though insists his toilet row with Andy Murray is in the past.

Read more here!

(USA TODAY Sports)

How to watch

18:12 , Alex Young

TV channel: The match is up third on Centre Court. BBC One will cover the match, with their Championships broadcast beginning on the channel at 1:45pm.

Live stream: The action will also be available to watch on the BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

Welcome

18:05 , Alex Young

Good evening and welcome to the Evening Standard’s LIVE coverage of the Wimbledon second-round clash between Andy Murray and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The pair are up next on Centre Court, following the conclusion of Alize Cornet vs Elena Rybakina, in which the no3 seed has won the first set.

An estimated start time is 7pm, though that could change.

Will this prove to be Andy Murray’s Wimbledon swansong or will be march on? Stick with us.