Tsimanouskaya makes emotional return to Olympics after fleeing Belarus

Krystsina Tsimanouskaya finished fifth in her 200m heat. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

The Belarus-born sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya made an emotional return to the Olympics three years after fleeing to Poland during Tokyo 2020. She finished fifth in her 200m heat on Sunday morning and has another chance to reach the semi-finals in Monday’s repechage.

Tsimanouskaya made headlines around the world when she was taken to Tokyo airport by Belarusian officials and ordered to fly to Minsk after publicly criticising one of her coaches during the Games. She feared for her safety upon any return to Alexander Lukashenko’s repressive regime, where some athletes have been among the many jailed or forced to emigrate after showing dissent against the state or its instruments. After finding police protection in Japan, the 27-year-old was able to start a new life in Warsaw and a year ago she was cleared by World Athletics to represent her new country of residence.

A late spurt saw Tsimanouskaya take fifth spot in 23.30sec, a satisfactory result given her preparations had been hampered by an illness that disrupted her training regime. “I’m really happy to be here,” Tsimanouskaya told the Guardian. “These last three years were really hard for me, it was really hard mentally especially. But I’m here, I think it is a good dream for me.

“I don’t feel myself to be in really good condition for fast running yet after being sick a few weeks ago. I know I can run 22.18 but I just did what I could for today.”

Tsimanouskaya did not want to discuss the presence of 17 Belarusian athletes, competing under a neutral flag because their country is banned for supporting Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Ivan Litvinovich won a gold medal in the men’s trampoline on Friday while Viyaleta Bardzilouskaya and Yauheni Zalaty have taken silvers in the women’s trampoline and men’s single sculls respectively.

Meanwhile, three of Britain’s contenders made it safely to the semis without being required to go again. Dina Asher-Smith, Daryll Neita and Bianca Williams all ran smoothly. Neita had finished a fine fourth in the women’s 100m final around 14 hours previously; arriving back at the athletes’ village at 12.30am before taking a bus back to Stade de France at 8.45am. “My coach said ‘One Instagram post, no other social media, no scrolling, then bed’,” she said.

A comfortable run of 22.39, dominating her heat from the start, suggested Neita was not suffering with fatigue. The European Championship silver medallist also senses bigger things to come. “The 100m was bittersweet,” she said. “It does give you that motivation and I’m just so hungry. It just shows I really am a medal contender. I’m definitely in the form of my life right now.”

Asher-Smith, of whom plenty is always expected, cleared her head after surprisingly failing to reach the 100m final. A time of 22.48 was not quite enough to outstrip the Nigerian Favour Ofili, but secured a comfortable second. “I’m not feeling better at all,” she said of Saturday’s disappointment. “Emotionally I’m not but my body is fine.” Williams, qualifying from heat five in third, completed the British representation.

There was straightforward passage into the women’s 400m hurdles final for the Dutch star Femke Bol, who had been a gold winner in the mixed relay on Saturday. Bol won a heat in which Great Britain’s Jessie Knight finished fifth; the Londoner Lina Nielsen impressed in qualifying from heat four as runner-up. “I told myself on the start line to fight till the end whatever happens?” she said.

Further glimpses of early British promise saw Elizabeth Bird reach the women’s 3000m steeplechase final; Jacob Fincham-Dukes qualify for the men’s long jump final and Tade Ojora book a place in the men’s 110m hurdles semi-finals.