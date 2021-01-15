Tsiigehtchic COVID-19 clinic was so popular, it ran out of doses

The COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Tsiigehtchic, N.W.T., Friday was so popular, it ran out of doses.

About 36 people preregistered to get the vaccine and, just in case a few more people showed up, officials brought 50 doses to the community.

It wasn't enough.

By 2:30 p.m., the clinic ran out.

Those who didn't get vaccinated today will have a second chance to get their vaccine tomorrow at 1 p.m. at the health centre when health officials return with 30 to 40 more doses.

Lawrence Norbert, 66, a resident of the small community who calls himself an elder-in-training, said he got the vaccination because he wants his daughters and granddaughters to feel safe.

"It's for the family, it's for the elders who visit here and it's for the community, just for the community-at-large that hey, we're on the way to herd immunity."

He said he thinks the reason so many people got vaccinated today was because the two nurses who administered the vaccines come to the small community on a regular basis.

He said their presence made him feel more comfortable in getting the vaccine and he thinks it made others feel comfortable about it too.

Mackenzie Scott/CBC

Wayne Greenland, 59, travelled from Fort McPherson with his wife Bella to get the vaccine. He said he was scared to get it but given his health, his doctor recommended he get it.

"I was a little nervous and scared," he said, adding that he did his homework and thought getting the vaccine was the best thing for him to do.

Charlene Blake, a community health representative with the Beaufort-Delta Region Health and Social Services Authority who lives in the small community of about 180, wasn't planning on getting the vaccine but she did. She also convinced her brother and sister-in-law to get it.

"We all have children and I work with the public. So because of that, that kind of came to my mind," she said.

She said she's encouraging people in her community to get the vaccine, especially those who live with children or elders or with someone who is chronically ill who can't get it.

"Do your part by helping protect them, by getting this vaccine," she said.

She added that she hopes getting the vaccine eventually opens the door to travel.

"We're all just hanging out waiting for that. And we're taking one step forward with the vaccine so it can only go up from here, I'm hoping," she said.