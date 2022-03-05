Tshiebwe shines again, No. 7 Kentucky beats Florida 71-63

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
  • Kentucky guard Kellan Grady (31) dribbles around Florida forward Anthony Duruji (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey)
    1/4

    Tshiebwe shines again, No. 7 Kentucky beats Florida 71-63

    Kentucky guard Kellan Grady (31) dribbles around Florida forward Anthony Duruji (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey)
  • Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) kisses the floor at midcourt after being introduced as a starter before an NCAA college basketball game against Kentucky, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey)
    2/4

    Tshiebwe shines again, No. 7 Kentucky beats Florida 71-63

    Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) kisses the floor at midcourt after being introduced as a starter before an NCAA college basketball game against Kentucky, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey)
  • Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) dunks next to Florida forward Colin Castleton (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey)
    3/4

    Tshiebwe shines again, No. 7 Kentucky beats Florida 71-63

    Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) dunks next to Florida forward Colin Castleton (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) smiles after being introduced as a starter before the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kentucky, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey)
    4/4

    Tshiebwe shines again, No. 7 Kentucky beats Florida 71-63

    Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) smiles after being introduced as a starter before the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kentucky, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey)
Kentucky guard Kellan Grady (31) dribbles around Florida forward Anthony Duruji (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey)
Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) kisses the floor at midcourt after being introduced as a starter before an NCAA college basketball game against Kentucky, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey)
Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) dunks next to Florida forward Colin Castleton (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey)
Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) smiles after being introduced as a starter before the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kentucky, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey)
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oscar Tshiebwe
    Congolese basketball player

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) Oscar Tshiebwe had 27 points and 15 rebounds for his 25th double-double of the season, and No. 7 Kentucky beat Florida 71-63 on Saturday to secure the No. 3 seed in next week's Southeastern Conference Tournament.

The Wildcats (25-6, 14-4 SEC) ended a two-game road skid in league play and won their fourth straight in Gainesville. They never trailed in this one, and Tshiebwe was a big reason why.

The 6-foot-9, 255-pound forward and national player of the year candidate scored 17 of Kentucky's 19 points over a 7 1/2-minute span that included both halves. He responded with a dunk in the first half after Florida cut a 16-point lead to six and was at his best after the break.

The junior scored the team's first 11 points of the second half - all in the paint while almost single-handily building a double-digit lead for the Wildcats.

And when the Gators (19-12, 9-9) made another run late, Tshiebwe answered with a layup to make it a 10-point game with about 3 minutes to play.

Long before then, he already had locked up his 13th consecutive double-double.

Tshiebwe made 11 of 16 field goals and was perfect in five trips to the free-throw line. He added two blocks and three steals, including one that led to a three-point play.

Sahvir Wheeler added 13 points for the visitors, and Kellan Grady chipped in 11.

Colin Castleton led the Gators with 23 points and 11 rebounds. Anthony Duriji added 10 points in his return from an ankle injury that sidelined him two games.

The Gators had hoped a sold-out home finale and senior day would provide extra motivation against one of the league's top teams. But not even Keyontae Johnson's return to the court helped.

Johnson, who collapsed during a game in December 2020 and hasn't practiced or played since, got a ceremonial start. Johnson was on the floor for the first of two opening tips and left to a standing ovation after kissing the floor.

Kentucky coach John Calipari was among the thousands clapping and even hugged Johnson as he checked out of the game. Johnson changed back into street clothes and assumed his usual spot on the bench.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Kentucky could move back into the top five in next week's Associated Press men's college basketball poll, depending on what happens later Saturday.

BIG PICTURE

Kentucky: Don't count the Wildcats out of getting a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. There's no doubt they have the depth and talent to win the league tournament in Tampa, which could push them ahead of Auburn for one of the four top seeds.

Florida: The Gators will need to win two or three games in the SEC Tournament to make a fifth consecutive NCAA field. It's a big ask for a team that has been so inconsistent all season.

UP NEXT

Kentucky gets an extended break before opening play in the SEC Tournament on Friday.

Florida will play Thursday in the tournament and likely needs a deep run to make the NCAA field.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Team Sonnet dominates Team Scotiabank to win championship at PWHPA Dream Gap Tour women's hockey showcase

    Team Sonnet (Toronto) exploded for a seven-goal third period against Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to claim a 10-2 victory in the championship game at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. Madison Field of Oakville, Ont., scored a hat trick, while Jessie Eldridge and Victoria Bach each scored twice to help lift the Toronto club to its first title of the season on Sunday at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va.

  • ‘I’m really on the Toronto Raptors’: Dalano Banton

    Chris Boucher discusses his role as a veteran to the many young players on the Raptors while Dalano Banton still can’t believe he’s playing for his hometown team. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Justin Champagnie on beating his dad in 1-on-1, silencing the doubters

    Toronto Raptors forward Justin Champagnie on the first time he beat his dad in 1-on-1 and the twisted ankle that followed, along with silencing critics in college and the NBA. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Canucks' Thatcher Demko recalls being roasted by Patrick Roy: 'What the f– is wrong with you?'

    Patrick Roy was not a fan of "Dancing Demko."

  • Colorado Avalanche still the class of the NHL

    Justin Cuthbert counts down the top five teams in the NHL this week, with the Avs comfortably leading the pack.

  • Mark Scheifele's post-fight antics did not sit well with Canadiens

    The Canadiens weren't happy with Mark Scheifele's post-fight celebration — and they're not alone.

  • Hustle Play: Raptors' Dalano Banton on making the NBA, meeting Masai, rookie hazing

    Dalano Banton joins the show to talk about being drafted by his hometown team, his "welcome to the league" moment, and the advice he would give to kids who want to make the NBA.

  • 'Holy, this is different': Dalano Banton on 'Welcome to the NBA' moment

    Dalano Banton reveals the moment he realized he was in the NBA and why it's important for him to give back to his community. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Dalano Banton on the first time he met Masai Ujiri

    Dalano Banton reveals what his draft workout was like for the Raptors in Tampa and how the organization gave draftees the full Toronto experience. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Has much changed for the Oilers under Jay Woodcroft?

    With seven wins from 10 games, the move to Jay Woodcroft appears to have been wise.

  • Explaining impairment classification and factored times at the Winter Paralympics

    Canada flew out of the gates at the Beijing Paralympics, with three medals on Day 1 alone. Mollie Jepsen, an LW6/8-2 athlete, won gold in the women's standing downhill. Mac Marcoux, a B3 athlete, scored silver in the men's visually impaired downhill. And Mark Arendz, an LW6 athlete, collected biathlon bronze in the men's standing sprint. You may have watched some of these events and wondered what those letter-number combinations mean, or why there were oddly specific percentages next to athletes

  • Flames-Avalanche is the West Final we deserve

    In a showcase of the conference's division leaders, the Avalanche and Flames put on quite the performance on Saturday night.

  • Defending champion Fernandez roars back to punch ticket to semis at Monterrey Open

    Leylah Fernandez is off to the semifinals at the Monterrey Open after defeating China's Qiang Wang in straight sets on Saturday, keeping her title defence alive. The Laval, Que., teen won her sets 7-6 and 6-4, after falling behind Wang 3-0 in the first of the two. Fernandez, 19, is scheduled to take the court at 8:15 p.m. ET against Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia on Saturday. The Brazilian dispatched Czech Republic native Marie Bouzkova in her quarter-final match. Colombia's Camila Osorio and Spai

  • NHL awards driven by narrative and Auston Matthews has the best story

    Auston Matthews is on course to not only win the Rocket Richard but break the Maple Leafs franchise record for goals in a season, making him the firm favourite to hold the Hart Trophy at the end of this NHL season.&nbsp;

  • Gavrilova sparks Team Scotiabank's comeback win over Team Adidas in semifinal at PWHPA women's hockey showcase

    Ilya Gavrilova potted three goals, including the game-winner, to help propel Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to a 6-2 semifinal win over Team Adidas (Minnesota) on Saturday at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. The victory sets up a championship game against Team Sonnet (Toronto) on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va. Team Adidas will face Team Bauer (Boston) in the consolation game

  • Stingers lose 2nd straight to Cangrejeros at FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas

    The Edmonton Stingers' last two games away from home haven't gone to plan, losing by a combined 59 points to Puerto Rico's Cangrejeros. After falling 89-68 to the Cangrejeros in December, the Stingers followed it up with an even more lopsided defeat on Sunday night in Nicaragua, dropping the game 93-55 to their counterpart in Group A of the FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas (BCLA) competition. While the logo on the Edmonton jersey was the same for both losses, the names on the back were

  • Stingers ready to resume Basketball Champions League Americas play in Nicaragua

    The CEBL champion Edmonton Stingers will find themselves in familiar territory this weekend: Nicaragua. After travelling to Polideportivo in December to complete the first of three legs of the FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas (BCLA) competition, the Stingers carry their 1-1 record back to the Central American country for their next window of games. These contests, part of an league that brings together 12 of the best basketball teams across seven countries in the Americas to compete for

  • Skier Mollie Jepsen speeds to Canada's 1st gold medal of Beijing Paralympics

    Alpine skier Mollie Jepsen sped to Canada's first gold medal of the Beijing Paralympics on Saturday in China. The 22-year-old from West Vancouver, B.C., won the women's standing downhill with a time of one minute 21.75 seconds, upgrading from the bronze she won in the event four years ago in Pyeongchang. China's Zhang Mengqiu fell just one-tenth of a second behind Jepsen to take silver, while Sweden's Ebba Aarsjoe earned bronze at 1:23.20. "Usually, we ski courses a million times before racing i

  • NHL draft-eligible Russian players in difficult position

    After the International Ice Hockey Federation suspended Russian and Belarusian teams from its competitions until further notice, and revoked Russia's 2023 World Junior Championship hosting rights, the Zone Time crew discuss what the sporting fallout from the war on Ukraine means for Russian playing in the NHL and those hoping to enter the league.

  • He's 6. She's 80. Generations apart, these pen pals connect over their love of hockey and music

    As soon as Carter Nobrega, 6, gets on the phone with 80-year-old Marilyn McNamara, he tells her about how he won a prize in math class earlier that day. "Is that right? Well, that's super," McNamara says, a smile in her voice. The two are not related; they've become pen pals over the past year. Last April, their church in Trenton, Ont., encouraged young members of the community to write letters to older members of the congregation. Nobrega wrote to McNamara, who was so tickled by his letter, she