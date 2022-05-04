TSG Announces 2022 Omnichannel Provider of the Year

Payments Excellence Award honors Fiserv and ACI Worldwide

Omaha, NE, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Strawhecker Group (TSG), a globally recognized analytics, intelligence, and consulting firm in the payments industry, is proud to announce that Fiserv has won TSG’s 2022 Omnichannel Provider of the Year award.

Through an in-depth review and submission process, payments providers were asked to explain why their omnichannel solution provided the most seamless connected commerce experience across in-store, online, and mobile channels. For the second year in a row, Fiserv was identified as the top provider.

The broad capabilities of the Carat℠ operating system for enterprise merchants, the Clover® point-of-sale and business management system for SMB merchants, and specific advanced solutions such as connected car commerce, social media payments, and voice commerce puts Fiserv as a leader in omnichannel commerce.

Additionally, ACI Worldwide received second place for the synced nature of its offline and online channel solutions as well as its flexibility in devices and payment methods.

“Integrated payment solutions across all channels are critical for merchants to provide an ideal experience to consumers. Consumers want to be empowered to shop their way seamlessly, whether in-person or digitally,” said Mike Strawhecker, President of TSG. “Fiserv and ACI are at the forefront of making this possible.”

Merchants have faced numerous roadblocks over the last couple of years, from the pandemic to inflation. With the help of payment service providers, merchants have been able to thrive through connected commerce by increasing revenue and meeting the needs of the modern consumer.

Omnichannel tools allow merchants to track the customer journey seamlessly across all sales channels, presenting consistent branding, support, and experiences. These solutions also support the acceptance of numerous payment methods/types (i.e., credit/debit cards, mobile wallets, ACH, check, buy now, pay later, and other alternative payment methods, both foreign and domestic).

TSG’s Market Intelligence team can help omnichannel providers assess and benchmark solutions. For more information, contact TSG.

This award is part of TSG’s Payments Excellence Awards, which recognize organizations in the industry that embody the vision, dedication, and demonstration of excellence in the payments world. These awards highlight companies that have successfully navigated changes in the payments industry and transcend everyday standards to make a difference and improve the quality and productivity of the ecosystem.

TSG accepted submissions over a 25-day period ending in April 2022. Entries were judged by a panel of TSG payments experts who focus on the omnichannel market. Companies and/or products considered for any TSG awards may or may not include clients of TSG and do not necessarily represent all companies or products in the market. This analysis is based upon information we consider reliable, but its accuracy and completeness cannot be guaranteed. The information provided is not all-inclusive. The Strawhecker Group (TSG) is not and/or may not be endorsed, sponsored by, or in any other way affiliated with the companies or their logos illustrated in this presentation. The trademarks shown are registered and their own. This document has not been prepared by any entity displayed.

About TSG

The Strawhecker Group (TSG) is a globally recognized analytics and consulting firm that supports the entire payments ecosystem, serving over 1,000 clients from Fortune 500 leaders to dozens of the world's most valuable brands. Trusted by industry leaders, TSG's strategic services, market intelligence, and analytics merge to empower clients with actionable and accessible information. Please visit www.TheStrawGroup.com.

