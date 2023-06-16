Tse’k’wa to celebrate National Indigenous Heritage Day

Tse’k’wa Heritage Society will celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day on June 21 from 11 am to 1pm at the Tse’k’wa National Historic Site, also known the Charlie Lake Cave.

Everyone is welcome to attend, and visitors can look forward to Dane-zaa drumming, a free BBQ lunch, and a first look at the cave’s new interpretive trail, amphitheatre, archaeology dome, accessible outhouses, and the kwą̂-ẕâa watsáádzéʔ (old camp).

“We want to take this opportunity to showcase the progress completed at the site. The work completed to date is in preparation for a visitor ready experience at Tse’k’wa,” said society Executive Director Alyssa Currie in a press release.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

“Tse’k’wa has been a gathering place for many generations. On National Indigenous Peoples Day, we will celebrate these past visitors and welcome new ones,” she added.

Tse’k’wa is one of only a few indigenous-owned and managed National Historic Sites in Canada, and is a collaboration between the Doig River, Prophet River, and West Moberly First Nations.

A free shuttle service will be available from 10 am to 2 pm. Parking for Elders and those with accessibility needs will be available at the site.

“It is great to have the opportunity to reclaim our national historic site. We welcome everyone to come and learn about 12,000 years of stories,” added society President Gary Oker in the press release, encouraging residents to come and take part in the celebration.

Tom Summer, Alaska Highway News, Local Journalism Initiative. Have a story idea or opinion? Email tsummer@ahnfsj.ca

Tom Summer, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Alaska Highway News