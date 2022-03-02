TScan Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

TScan Therapeutics, Inc.
·1 min read
TScan Therapeutics, Inc.
TScan Therapeutics, Inc.

WALTHAM, Mass., March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TCRX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of T cell receptor (TCR) engineered T cell therapies (TCR-T) for the treatment of patients with cancer, today announced that the Company will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Cowen 42nd Annual Health Care Conference; the Cell Therapy Panel discussion will be held virtually on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 9:10 a.m. ET

  • Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; the fireside chat will be held in Miami Beach, FL on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET

Webcasts of each session will be available on the “Events and Presentations” section of the Company’s website at ir.tscan.com. An archived replay of the webcasts will be available on the Company’s website for 30 days following the events.

About TScan Therapeutics, Inc.

TScan is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of T cell receptor (TCR) engineered T cell therapies (TCR-T) for the treatment of patients with cancer. The Company’s lead liquid tumor TCR-T therapy candidates, TSC-100 and TSC-101, are in development for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The Company is also developing multiplexed TCR-T therapy candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors. The Company has developed and continues to build its ImmunoBank, one of the most extensive collections of known and novel solid tumor targets across different HLA types in the TCR field.

Contacts:

Heather Savelle
TScan Therapeutics, Inc.
VP, Investor Relations
857-399-9840
hsavelle@tscan.com

Joyce Allaire
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Managing Director
617-435-6602
jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com


