Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited's (NYSE:TNP) Prospects Need A Boost To Lift Shares

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 16x, you may consider Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) as a highly attractive investment with its 3.2x P/E ratio. However, the P/E might be quite low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

For example, consider that Tsakos Energy Navigation's financial performance has been pretty ordinary lately as earnings growth is non-existent. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this benign earnings growth rate will likely underperform the broader market in the near future. If not, then existing shareholders may be feeling optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far underperform the market for P/E ratios like Tsakos Energy Navigation's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered virtually the same number to the company's bottom line as the year before. The longer-term trend has been no better as the company has no earnings growth to show for over the last three years either. Accordingly, shareholders probably wouldn't have been satisfied with the complete absence of medium-term growth.

This is in contrast to the rest of the market, which is expected to grow by 4.5% over the next year, materially higher than the company's recent medium-term annualised growth rates.

With this information, we can see why Tsakos Energy Navigation is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Apparently many shareholders weren't comfortable holding on to something they believe will continue to trail the bourse.

The Key Takeaway

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

As we suspected, our examination of Tsakos Energy Navigation revealed its three-year earnings trends are contributing to its low P/E, given they look worse than current market expectations. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. Unless the recent medium-term conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

