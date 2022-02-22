TSA screenings jump to highest point since Thanksgiving as COVID restrictions ease

Brett Molina, USA TODAY
·1 min read

The number of people screened at airports Friday reached their highest level since the Thanksgiving holiday as more countries ease restrictions on travel set during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Transportation Security Administration said it screened 2,241,123 people Friday – the most since the Sunday after last Thanksgiving, when more than 2.4 million people were screened.

The agency screened an additional 1,826,392 people on Saturday and 2,067,788 on Sunday. The three-day total was nearly double the number of people screened during the same period last year but still fell short of 2019 figures.

It's also the first time screenings topped 2 million since Jan. 2.

Last year, on the Sunday after Thanksgiving, 2,451,300 people were screened by the TSA, the most since before the pandemic.

Travelers wait in line for TSA at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021.
The increase in screenings comes as more countries open to visitors by easing restrictions set during the pandemic.

This month, Australia announced it would open its borders to vaccinated tourists and business travelers starting Monday. Meanwhile, Israel said it would start allowing unvaccinated tourists to enter the country in March.

Contributing: Dawn Gilbertson, USA TODAY, and The Associated Press. Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23.

