TSA Releases Its 'Paws-itively Cute' 2024 Canine Calendar

The Transportation Security Administration's annual tradition features 15 pups who protect and serve in airports around the country

The Transportation Security Administration TSA releases its 2024 Canine Calendar

TSA has released its "Paws-itively Cute" annual canine calendar.

In a press release shared on Monday, the Transportation Security Administration shared a link to this year's 15 winners that were chosen out of over 1000 of its explosive detection dogs honored across the United States this year.

"TSA uses canines as part of its multilayered security operations nationwide and also trains about 300 canines each year," the statement read. "These highly skilled dogs are trained to detect the scent of explosives or explosive materials.

"TSA canines are paired with handlers who use the working canine's keen sense of smell to help ensure security throughout the nation's transportation system," the release continued.

The Transportation Security Administration TSA's 2024 Canine Calendar

In the calendar, the featured photos include facts about each individual dog, such as breed, birthdate, favorite treat and toy, along with the specific airport where each canine serves and protects.

January's model, posed in the snow, is a Belgian Malinois named Gini-Gina out of New York City's LaGuardia Airport (LGA).

Kari — a dog of the same breed born one day before Valentine's Day — is featured for February, photographed in a red holding unit and working out of Maine's Bangor International Airport (BGR).

Next up is Archy Arce, a male German Shorthaired Pointer out of San Francisco International Airport (SFO), photographed on a boat with his favorite activity listed as "lounging the sun." Additionally, the calendar notes that the dog is named "in honor of David G. Arce, a New York City firefighter, Engine 33, who died in service while responding during the 9/11 attacks."

The Transportation Security Administration Archy-Arce from TSA's 2024 Canine Calendar

The rest of the pups include Dina from Harry Reid International Aiport (LAS), Ben from Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport (SJU), Csimbok from Jacksonville International Airport (JAX), Eci from Buffalo Niagara International Airport/Niagra Falls International Airport (BUF/IAG) and Duke-LeDuc from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).

Additionally, Lubo-Logo also hails from LAX, Erika from George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH), Joker-Jordan from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL), Puk from Boston Logan International Airport (BOS), Ricky from San Antonio International Airport (SAT); SAT Police Department, Zeta from Tampa International Airport (TPA) and Zita from Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport (MSP).

The Transportation Security Administration Zita from TSA's 2024 Canine Calendar

Per the release, each dog trains for 16 weeks at the TSA Canine Training Center in San Antonio. After meeting their handlers, they are trained to adapt to "busy transportation environments" and "learn their craft of detecting a variety of explosive odors before reporting to their duty stations."

"Each canine and their handler serve as a reliable resource for detecting explosives as well as providing a visible deterrent to terrorism across all transportation modes," the release added.

For more on TSA's Explosives Detection Canine Program, visit TSA.gov.



Read the original article on People.