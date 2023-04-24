TSA firearm detections are on the rise: Here's what we saw at one of the airports with the most cases

On a recent morning at Nashville International Airport (BNA), travelers at the security checkpoint performed the pre-flight routine, but among those taking off their shoes and placing their belongings on plastic bins, a group of airport police officers quietly escorted a man out from behind the checkpoint.

No one seemed to notice he had been caught with a semi-automatic pistol in his carry-on – along with 14 rounds of ammunition, one of which was in the gun's chamber – barely throwing off the rhythm.

"You don't want people to become concerned, because we've got the situation under control," Stephen Wood, TSA Federal Security Director for Tennessee, told USA TODAY.

Officials at the Nashville airport have had plenty of chances to practice the art of subtlety. BNA has seen an uptick in firearms found in carry-ons, landing among the top five airports for the detection of firearms in 2022. And the incidents are on the rise nationally, too.

Toiletries? Yes. Cats? No. TSA agents find cat in passenger's carry-on at X-ray checkpoint.

FAA: New guidance for commercial space launches will help balance air traffic flow

How many firearms did TSA find in 2022?

TSA officers at Tennessee airports detected 366 firearms in carry-on bags in 2022, a nearly 30% increase from the year before, according to a news release.

BNA ranked as the fourth-highest airport in the country in TSA checkpoint firearm detections in 2022. The agency found one firearm for every 37,646 travelers screened in Tennessee, more than three times the national rate.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) topped the list, with 448 firearms detected.

Across the country, TSA officers found 6,542 firearms at airport security checkpoints, up from 5,972 in 2021 and 4,432 in 2019.

These were the top five airports for TSA checkpoint firearm detections in 2022:

Story continues

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL): 448.

Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW): 385.

Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH): 298.

Nashville International Airport (BNA): 213.

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX): 196.

All of the states where those airports are located have weak gun laws, according to the advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety.

The 2023 trends are not getting much better. New data from the TSA shows that in the first quarter of this year, security agents discovered an average of almost 17 firearms per day at the nation's security checkpoints. That's more than a 10% increase from the first quarter of last year. According to the agency, 93% of the guns discovered during security screenings were loaded.

"Firearms at TSA security checkpoints present an unacceptable safety and security risk to other passengers and I am deeply concerned that the majority of these firearms our TSOs catch are loaded," TSA Administrator David Pekoske said in a statement. "If you carry a firearm to the checkpoint, our TSOs will see it and there will be significant penalties, to include federal penalties and additional screening, which may prolong the security screening process. You may still travel with a firearm – it just must be properly packed in your checked baggage and you must declare it to the airline."

How often does TSA find guns?

TSA screened more people in the U.S. in 2022 for one thing. The agency screened around 761 million passengers and crew, up almost 30% from 2021. In Tennessee, TSA officers screened close to 29% more departing travelers than the prior year.

But Wood said the agency noticed a particular uptick in the number of firearms at Nashville's checkpoints starting in July 2021, when legislation allowing the majority of adults to carry handguns without a permit took effect in Tennessee. And even with fewer passengers that year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Wood said the airport saw more guns than in 2019.

"Probably a lot more people were carrying," he said. "They didn't have to have a permit to carry."

Typically, Wood added, passengers say they forgot the weapon was in their bag. The majority of firearms detected at Nashville's airport are semiautomatic weapons, he said, and more than 90% are loaded. Wood said the incidents are a "big safety concern."

What happens when TSA finds a firearm in carry-on luggage?

If a TSA officer discovers a firearm in a carry-on bag during the security screening process, they immediately notify local law enforcement, and the bag is diverted away from the passenger and monitored.

During USA TODAY's visit to the Nashville airport, the passenger was taken to an airport police podium adjacent to the security checkpoint lanes.

An airport police podium at Nashville International Airport.

"What happens to the firearm and the traveler is up to the discretion of the airport law enforcement agency," TSA said in a statement.

Passengers may be asked to take the firearm back to their car and return to security for screening, for example, or they could leave the weapon behind with law enforcement, according to Wood. After a firearm has been discovered in a traveler's carry-on luggage in Nashville, TSA officers take them through an enhanced security screening to ensure there are no other prohibited items before they continue on their trip. The passenger at Nashville's airport went through that process after his wife came and picked up the gun.

"We had one time an occasion where the person actually returned and had the same firearm with them again," Wood said.

Are guns allowed through TSA?

No.

"In addition to potential criminal citations, travelers face civil penalties for bringing firearms to the security checkpoint and TSA evaluates each firearm incident on a case-by-case basis," TSA's statement said. "Among the factors TSA considers when determining the civil penalty amount includes whether the firearm was loaded and whether there was accessible ammunition." There is also a nationwide database so TSA can tell if passengers are repeat offenders, Wood said.

That civil penalty can cost up to nearly $15,000. "It's a very costly mistake," Wood said. TSA sends passengers a letter to ask for their input on the incident and then makes a determination on the penalty.

Can you travel with a firearm on a plane?

A hard-sided case passengers can use to store firearms in checked bags.

Yes, but not as a carry-on. You must pack any firearm in a checked bag, and they have to be unloaded and in a locked hard-sided case. Passengers also need to declare the firearm, along with ammunition and any firearm parts, at the airline ticket counter during check-in. TSA also advises passengers to check firearm laws at their destination, Wood said, "Because if you arrive somewhere like New York City, it's a lot different than Tennessee."

Contributing: Zach Wichter, USA TODAY

Nathan Diller is a travel reporter for USA TODAY based in Tennessee. You can reach him at ndiller@usatoday.com

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Why TSA firearm detections are up, what happens when one is found