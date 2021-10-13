TSA has already recovered an 'alarming' number of firearms in 2021, setting a 20-year record

The Transportation Security Administration announced Wednesday it stopped 4,495 airline passengers in the first nine months of 2021 after attempting to bring firearms in carry-on items onto flights, setting a 20-year record.

The record amount of firearms so far found this year was reached by Oct. 3, breaking the 2019 record of 4,432.

Firearms were found at 248 airports across the United States, with the most coming from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport with 391 passengers stopped. The second was Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport with 232 and the George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston with 168.

In 2020, only 3,257 firearms were found inside carry-on items, the lowest since 2015.

TSA said 11 firearms were discovered in carry-on items per one million passengers.

"The number of firearms that our TSA officers are stopping at airport checkpoints is alarming," TSA Administrator David Pekoske said in a statement. "Firearms, particularly loaded firearms, introduce an unnecessary risk at checkpoints, have no place in the passenger cabin of an airplane, and represent a very costly mistake for the passengers who attempt to board a flight with them."

Penalties and laws for firearm possession vary by state, but TSA does not allow firearms to be inside any carry-on item. Firearms are only allowed in checked bags, but they must be unloaded and locked inside a hard-sided container, according to TSA guidance. Passengers are told to comply with local and state laws, and they must declare to their airline they have a firearm, as there may be certain fees or limitations.

