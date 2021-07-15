TSA agent accused of taking inappropriate photos of young females

A Transportation Security Administration agent at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport was been accused by the Airport Police Department of taking dozens of photos of young females during flight screenings.

The accusations come after that same TSA agent was charged with violating government data practices, a misdemeanor, which was issued for distributing a video taken of a minor’s unauthorized ride on a conveyor belt in the airport.

The video, recorded on May 1, was captured through closed-circuit cameras, which should not have been shared without the consent of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport Police.

The criminal complaint added that the TSA agent, Bjorn R. Broms, 37, sent the video to Minnesota Public Radio where it was posted on their webpage.

"Security cameras at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport play an important role in maintaining the safety of people using the facility. Footage from those cameras is subject to state data practices laws, which prohibit unauthorized acquisition or distribution of protected data. Misuse of the data can violate individuals’ rights to privacy and in some cases compromise the security of the airport and of the millions of people who use it," Patrick Hogan, Airport spokesperson, told USA Today.

During the investigation into the incident of the minor on the conveyor belt, officials discovered more on the TSA agent’s phone, according to the complaint.

The complaint alleges that the TSA agent took 42 photographs of young females on his personal phone. The photos were taken from March 8, 2020 to March 27, 2021 and featured them in shorts, tank tops and tight clothing, and taken while going through flight screening.

TSA spokesperson Jessica Mayle said the agency is cooperating with the Airport Police and the Airport Commission on their investigation into Broms.

Mayle added that Broms is currently on administrative leave.

