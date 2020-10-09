TS Rawat chairs meet over COVID-19, makes MLAs, govt employees take oath of following all related guidelines

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 9 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Friday chaired a review meeting over COVID-19 management, where he urged all officials and employess to strictly follow the guidelines for ensuring their own safety along with the society at large.

Along with the government officials and Members of Legislative Assembly (MLA) who were present in the meeting, the Chief Minister also addressed several other officials and MLAs through video conferencing. He made all of them take an oath of following all steps meticulously to protect themselves and stop the spread of coronavirus.

Speaking after the meeting, Rawat told ANI that the people should not relax, even though a dip has been noticed in the number of new cases arising these days and reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call over the same issue.

"There is a need to stay aware and follow all COVID-19 guidelines. The figures which are coming in today give some relief, but if we are careless then the situation can intensify any day. That is why PM Narendra Modi has urged everyone in the country to stay safe, be aware and keep their own and others' safety also in mind," Rawat said.

"The number of new cases has dipped in the last five to 10 days, but we need to still be on alert. The number of recoveries has also increased, these programs are necessary to ensure lapses do not happen," he added.

Rawat urged the shopkeepers across the state to ask all customers to wear masks and the public to avoid crowded places, apart from other precautions such as frequently washing their hands and others.

As per the Union Health Ministry on Friday, Uttarakhand has 42,552 active cases, while 3,78,662 patients have been cured and discharged till date.

6,245 deaths have been reported due to the disease so far in the state. (ANI)