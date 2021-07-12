TS POLYCET 2021: Admit card for Telangana state polytechnic common entrance test released at polycetts.nic.in

The admit card for TS POLYCET 2021 has been released by the State Board of Technical Education and Training, Telangana (SBTET). Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website polycetts.nic.in.

The exam is going to be conducted on 17 July from 11 am to 1.30 pm, as per the information available on the website.

Steps to download TS POLYCET 2021 admit card:

Step 1: Visit the website polycetts.nic.in >Step 2: Find the option 'View and Print' and click on it >Step 3: A drop-down menu will appear. Select the option 'Print Hall Ticket' >Step 4: Enter your hall ticket number, date of birth and year of the qualifying exam >Step 5: Hit on submit to open the TS POLYCET 2021 admit card >Step 6: Download the TS POLYCET 2021 hall ticket >Step 7: Take a print out of the hall ticket and save it for future reference

The two hour long exam will be of 150 marks wherein Math will be of 60 marks and there will be 30 marks each for Physics, Chemistry and Biology. The exam is going to be based on the syllabus of Class 10.

It is expected that the results of TS POLYCET 2021 will be declared after 12 days of the exam. Finally, the admission in TS POLYCET 2021 can be availed through web counselling. TS POLYCET 2021 candidates can opt for any course in any polytechnic institutes.

