TS Inter Results Based on First-Year Marks, TSBIE Issues Guidelines

The Telangana government has decided to announce the intermediate or class 12 results based on class 11 marks. The education secretary instructed inter-board officials to announce results for second-year students based on first-year marks.

The government announced guidelines for announcing the results of second-year intermediate students. The guidelines issued by the education secretary clarifies that the marks received in the first year will be given for second-year subjects and 100 percent marks to be offered in practicals.

The officials said that students who are to write backlog subjects or failed will be given minimum passing marks and promoted to the next class. All candidates who registered to appear for the exam in private mode will be given the minimum passing marks.

Students who are not satisfied with their marks will have the option to appear for the exams when the pandemic situation is under control.

Over 4.50 lakh students had registered for the TS inter exams.

The board had already canceled the class 10 SSC exams earlier due to the pandemic and the results were announced on the basis of internal assignments. The board followed an ‘all pass’ policy this year and none of the students were detained.

