TS EAMCET Counselling 2020: Seat allotment result declared tseamcet.nic.in; confirm admission by 17 Nov

TS EAMCET second round seat allotment result 2020 has been declared by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). Candidates who registered for the Telangana State Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) counselling 2020 can check the allotment list at tseamcet.nic.in.

Students who have been shortlisted in the round two seat allotment will have to confirm their admission online and pay the requisite fee by 17 November.

This is the final phase seat allotment result. This year TSCHE counselling was held in two phases.

Seats have been allotted to candidates on the basis of rank secured by them in the entrance examination, option entered during the online counselling application and availability of seats.

Steps to check TS EAMCET counselling 2020 round 2 seat allotment result:

Step 1: Go to TS EAMCET's official website - tseamcet.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, tap on the link that mentions, TS EAMCET allotment result round 2.

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you will have to enter your TS EAMCET admit card number, password, and date of birth.

Step 4: The round 2 seat allotment result will open on your screen.

Step 5: Check for your name and college allotted to you before saving and taking a print.

As per a report by NDTV, candidates will have to verify their documents before the final admission. They will be required to provide their TS EAMCET 2020 rank card, admit card, passing certificates from Class 6 to 12.

Candidates will have to furnish their photo ID, caste certificate (if applicable), domicile certificate, residential certificate, transfer certificate from the school last attended.

TS EAMCET result 2020 was declared in October. This year 75 percent of students qualified the entrance test. A total of 1,19,183 students took the test, of which 89,739 qualified.

