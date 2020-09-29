TS EAMCET 2020 Results Expected to be Released on 3 October

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad is expected to announce the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2020 results on Saturday, 3 October.

Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check their results on the official website: eamcet.tsche.ac.in. The TS EAMCET 2020 exam was conducted on 9-11 and 14 September.

The results was earlier expected to be released on 23 or 24 September but according to an NDTV report, the results should be released by the 3 October.

The official answer key of TS EAMCET 2020 was released on 18 September and candidates could raises objections till 20 September.

TS EAMCET result 2020 will include details such as: marks scored, rank, qualifying status and candidate’s personal information such as- name, registration number, photograph and signature.

How to Check TS EAMCET 2020 Result

Visit the official website of TS EAMCET 2020- eamcet.tsche.ac.in

Click on the result link

Enter registration number and TS EAMCET hall ticket number

TS EAMCET result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a print out for future reference

