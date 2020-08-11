Trying things differently: Rugby returning to P.E.I. fields during COVID-19 pandemic

Rugby players are beginning the process of returning to P.E.I. fields during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Right now, at least one league on the Island is training and running drills.

"We're not even in a place right now where we can think about having games," said Ryan Lloyd, president of the P.E.I. Rugby Union.

Lloyd said he isn't sure when actual games will be played — but if they can be later this year, the sport will look different.

"We're looking at getting into having some touch rugby and some flag rugby, that's the same ideas as touch or flag football," he said.

It's drastic move away from the physicality of rugby — it means no scrums, rucks or pile ups, Lloyd said.

"It's a huge adjustment for the players but everybody's just excited to be able to get their hands back on the ball."

'High-contact sport'

As rugby returns, there are COVID-19 precautions are in place. Leagues and teams need to be stocked with cleaners and disinfectants to wipe down balls and equipment. Masks and gloves have to be available for any first aid that may be needed and fields have to be set up to maintain physical distancing as much as possible, Lloyd said.

The return to play action plan was presented to the sport and recreation division of the Department of Health, which works with the Chief Public Health Office to ensure plans align with public health measures.

"Sport organizations are responsible for developing modifications for their game play, where necessary, that support physical distancing," officials with the province wrote in an email.

"Rugby is a high-contact sport, like boxing/wrestling, and would require modification to ensure minimal contact and physical distancing in all areas of game protocols."

Lloyd said the return to play plan is a phased approach.

The first two stages required physical distancing to be maintained at all times and group sizes not be larger than 25 people, Lloyd said.

"We've been approved to have brief breaches of the two metre physical distance, but now we're trying to stay apart as much as possible."

Brief breaches would be situations where players can be closer than two metres for a short time, like strategizing on the field or heading to the benches off the field.

