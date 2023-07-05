When trying to get rid of poison ivy in Texas, here’s what you should never do

There are many plants that Texans have to lookout for while stepping outside, chief among them is poison ivy.

Poison ivy may be the poster child for dangerous plants in Texas, a state full of them from bull nettle to poison oak. Other adverse Texas plants include buttercup, azalea and pokeweed.

Here’s what to know about poison ivy in Texas:

What does poison ivy look like?

Poison ivy comes in many different shapes and forms.

The typical rule of thumb is to look for the three leaf clusters on a single stem, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. Occasionally, poison ivy will come in five leaf clusters also.

Poison ivy can appear as a climbing or trailing vine, a shrub or even a small tree. The plant’s leaf edges will be toothed, smooth or notched, according to TPWD.

Another tell-tale sign is poison ivy’s fall leaves which appear yellow, orange and red.

Where does poison ivy grow?

Unfortunately, poison ivy grows everywhere in Texas.

The plant can be seen almost anywhere in Texas, save the western panhandle, according to TPWD. Poison ivy also grows in nearly any type of environment, from fences and stone walls, to trees and telephone poles.

Why is poison ivy dangerous?

The rash one gets from getting in contact with poison ivy comes from the oil it releases — urushiol. When people brush up against the plant and the oil touches bare skin, it causes an allergic reaction called contact dermatitis, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

When people are exposed to as little as 50 micro grams of urushiol, equivalent to a grain of salt, 80 to 90% of them develop rashes. These rashes can hurt and spread over a person’s body.

But if you want to get rid of poison ivy, hold off on burning it. When lit aflame, poison ivy’s urushiol can be inhaled through smoke and cause lung irritation, according to the CDC.

What should you do if you come into contact with poison ivy?

Here’s what to do after coming into contact with poison ivy:

Immediately wash — Wash with either rubbing alcohol, poison ivy soap, dishwashing soap or laundry detergent. Wash but don’t scrub your skin, since that could cause a rash

Rinse — Thoroughly rinse the skin with cool water.

Full clean — Wash under your nails to remove any trapped oil. Wash any clothing that may have come into contact with the plant.

Take care of affected area — Keep the area dry and clean.

Know the risks — If there is more than a mild outbreak, seek medical attention.

If you happen to wait 10 to 20 minutes or even an after hour after exposure, following these steps should be able to help prevent rashes, according to the American Academy of Dermatology Association.

How do you get poison ivy off your property?

Burning poison ivy is an unsafe way to get rid of the plant. Here are a few other ways, according to HGTV: