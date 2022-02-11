‘We’re trying to be a machine,’ Calipari says ahead of final stretch of regular season

To say Kentucky Coach John Calipari has planned out the rest of the regular season might be an understatement.

During a Friday teleconference called to preview Saturday’s game against Florida, Calipari dissected the season’s remaining three weeks on a day-by-day basis.

There are 23 days remaining, he said. With seven games and therefore seven days before days set, that will take away 14 opportunities for intense practices.

The NCAA rule requiring a day off each week takes away three more days.

“So you have five or six real practices,” Calipari said.

The UK coach noted that he does not like to have long, grueling practices in the final weeks of a season.

“I just don’t like going body to body,” he said. “Every game is a war. You’re getting rock fights.”

Calipari said he expects Florida (winners of four in row to improve their records to 16-8 overall and 6-5 in the Southeastern Conference) to play with a physical edge.

With only time for a handful of physical practices the rest of the season, “is that enough to keep us climbing?” he asked.

Kentucky’s Sahvir Wheeler, left, has averaged 8.8 assists over the last four games.

On the plus side, Kentucky seems on a roll having won five straight and eight of the last nine. UK will take an overall record of 20-4 (9-2 in the SEC) and No. 5 ranking into the game against Florida.

“We’ve established now what we are,” Calipari said on his weekly radio show on Wednesday.

As for the remaining regular-season games, “this is about playing against ourselves,” he said. “How good can we get? … We’ve got a team full of guys who are absolutely playing for each other. … We’re trying to be a machine.”

Kellan Grady echoed that sentiment during his turn on Friday’s teleconference.

“I think we’ve got a very complete team,” he said. “And I think the biggest thing for us — and often times leads to a great team — is (UK is) a team where everyone knows their role. I think we’ve done an exceptional job at that.”

Grady cited UK’s depth of talent as a reason for UK’s position. Six players have scored 20 or more points in a game. Other players are capable of scoring 20-plus points, he said.

Story continues

“The way the game goes allows one player to get off a little bit,” Grady said before adding, “for the most part, guys have really bought into our team.”

Davion Mintz also cited a wealth of talent as a key for Kentucky.

After noting the six players who’ve scored 20 or more points in a game, Mintz added, “there’s five other guys (capable of doing that). If we all play to our strengths, it can be anybody’s night.”

As with earlier injuries this season, Calipari did not give a yes-or-no answer when asked about whether Jacob Toppin would play against Florida. Toppin sprained an ankle in Kentucky’s victory at South Carolina on Tuesday night.

“One guy’s misery is another guy’s opportunity,” the UK coach said.

Calipari suggested Daimion Collins and Lance Ware could have the opportunity should Toppin be unable to play.

The UK coach cited another possible adjustment. “I may end up playing Keion (Brooks) more,” he said.

The key in however UK adjusts is players being willing to signal they need to come out of a game to rest, Calipari said. “If you do, you’ll tell me you’re ready to go back (in the game). And you’ll go back.”

Saturday

Florida at No. 5 Kentucky

When: 4 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Records: Florida 16-8 (6-5 SEC), UK 20-4 (9-2)

Series: UK leads 105-41

Last meeting: Florida won 71-67 on Feb. 27, 2021, in Lexington

