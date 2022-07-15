Trying to get through a crisis? Now you can call 988 for help

Washington is joining the rest of the country in introducing a new three-digit number to be more easily connected to the nationwide Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

Along with the current number, 1-800-273-TALK (8255), people can call, text or chat with someone by dialing 988. The new number isn’t replacing any crisis call centers in Washington state but adds a level of accessibility.

“This is a top priority for me and our entire leadership here at the Department of Health and Human Services,” said Miriam Delphin-Rittmon, leader of Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, in a news release. “I am committed to continued work with our national partners to achieve a smooth transition, and I greatly appreciate the partnership with our state and tribal leaders in Washington.”

Gov. Jay Inslee said the simplified number will transform the ability to connect people to help in behavioral and mental health crisis situations in the same way that 911 helped in responding to emergency safety and health cases.

Umair Shah, secretary of the state Department of Health, said in the release that providing an easy-to-remember number is an important step in enhancing and expanding behavioral health crisis response and suicide prevention services in Washington.

Spanish speakers can reach the Spanish Language line by pressing 2 after dialing the crisis line, and there are interpretation services in over 250 languages, according to the release. Text and chat services are available only in English.

Veterans and service members can reach a Veterans Crisis Line by pressing 1 after dialing the crisis line. According to the release, Washington will soon also have a Native and Strong lifeline dedicated to serving the state’s American Indian and Alaska Native populations.

People who are deaf, hard of hearing and TTY users can dial 711 then 1-800-273-8255. People who are worried about a loved one who may need crisis support also can call or text 988. It’s available 24/7 and is free and confidential.