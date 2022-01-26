Tryg shares are traded ex-dividend
Today, 26 January 2022, Tryg shares are traded ex-dividend of DKK 1.07.
After the St. Louis Blues defenceman spoke honestly about his lack of enthusiasm toward crossing the border, Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss why he's not alone.
WINNIPEG — On a team with plenty of scoring power, Florida Panthers forward Mason Marchment took his turn in the spotlight Tuesday. Marchment scored twice and added an assist as Florida defeated the Winnipeg Jets 5-3 before 250 fans. "It was his best game by far," Florida interim head coach Andrew Brunette said of Marchment. "He’s a unique player for us and he brings a dimension unlike a lot of players like him. "And he creates a lot of different things with his size, his reach, his tenacity. He
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Keith Yandle tied the NHL record for consecutive games played with 964 and the Philadelphia Flyers tied a franchise record with their 12th straight winless game, losing 3-1 to the Dallas Stars on Monday night. Jacob Peterson scored the go-ahead goal with 3:25 left and Joe Pavelski added an empty-netter to seal the win. The Flyers have lost all 12 games over that span, matching a mark for futility set during the 1998-99 season when they lost eight games and tied four over a 12
MILAN (AP) — Defending snowboard cross gold medalist Michela Moioli will replace Sofia Goggia as Italy’s flag bearer for the opening ceremony of the Beijing Olympics after the latter’s injury over the weekend. The Italian Olympic Committee announced the change on Tuesday after president Giovanni Malagò spoke with Goggia about her rehabilitation program. Goggia was injured during a World Cup super-G in Cortina d’Ampezzo on Sunday. The 29-year-old skier sprained her left knee, partially tore a cru
Manitoba has a long and decorated Olympic history in long track speed skating that dates back 90 years. Winnipeg's Heather McLean and Tyson Langelaar, along with Alexa Scott of Clandeboye, Man. will compete at next month's Winter Games in Beijing. All three Manitobans were in Calgary when they were named to the 16-person Canadian Olympic long track speed skating team last Monday. Langelaar, Scott and McLean will look to join a special list of Manitobans who have earned a spot on an Olympic podiu
This is a column by Shireen Ahmed, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. As I watched highlights from the Women's Asian Cup, I was delighted to see that the Iranian women's national soccer team was playing. For many years women in hijab (the headscarf worn by Muslim women) could not play soccer due to a hijab ban. This was struck down by FIFA in 2014. While it will take decades for Muslim women to emerge in elite development prog
Toronto's first defensive pairing of Morgan Rielly and T.J. Brodie have been on a roll recently, giving Leafs fans reason to be confident but the team still needs to add some blue line depth before the trade deadline.
Canada has mixed old and new when unveiling its roster for the 2022 men's Olympic hockey competition.
Back in the NBA from the G-League, Dalano Banton has embraced the difference in his roles between the Raptors and the 905. And he’s ready for whatever his team needs of him. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.
Gary Trent Jr. returned to the Toronto Raptors’ lineup Friday against the Washington Wizards and said it “felt amazing” being back on the floor with his teammates. He also touched on how he takes pride on the defensive side of the ball and the challenges of sitting out for so long. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.
Justin Kripps is the quiet eye in the hurricane. Amid the tension and testosterone brewing at the top of a sliding track before a men's bobsled race, the Canadian pilot exudes a calm that belies imminent explosion of muscles and speed. "The saying 'ice in the veins,' that is something he embodies," his crewman Ben Coakwell said. "Kripps is very … it's like in basketball. You're doing something pretty explosive because you're dribbling a ball and running around, but then you go to take a jump sho
Toronto did not sign Petr Mrazek to a three-year, $3.8M deal for him to play backup netminder and in recent games, the Czech goalie has shown encouraging signs than he can play a pivotal support role to Jack Campbell in the second half of the Maple Leafs season.
Coach Carol Lane had her back turned when Paul Poirier's blade caught an edge in practice. He and partner Piper Gilles were doing twizzles, a technically difficult ice dance element that requires perfect synchronicity, but not one that often results in catastrophic injuries. It's an element they've done countless times in their careers. But Poirier's blade stayed put in the ice, and his body kept going. "I remember it vividly," Lane said of that practice back in May of 2013. "We heard him go dow
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs could have running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire available for the first time in nearly a month when they play the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night for a spot in their fourth consecutive AFC championship game. Edwards-Helaire practiced all week for the first time since hurting his collarbone in the second half against Pittsburgh on Dec. 26, though Chiefs coach Andy Reid stopped short of declaring him ready to go following Friday's workout. Last week, Reid was optimis
VANCOUVER — Connor McDavid scored with 23.4 seconds left in overtime, powering the Edmonton Oilers to a 3-2 comeback win over the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night. The Edmonton captain tapped a pass from Darnell Nurse into the net for his 20th goal of the season. The Oilers (20-16-2) outshot the Canucks (18-19-3) 50-27 but struggled to get pucks past Vancouver goalie Spencer Martin until midway through the third period. Ryan McLeod finally got Edmonton on the board and Leon Draisaitl added a p
Cammi Granato had never forgotten the young girl she lent her stick and gloves to during one of the former U.S. Olympian’s first hockey camps in Chicago in the late 1990s. It was years later when Granato discovered that girl just happened to be Hilary Knight. “Her stick broke and I said, ‘Here, just take mine right now,’ because she didn’t have another one. I mean, she was so little,” Granato recalled. “I remember her distinctly at that moment. I didn’t know it was Hilary until Hilary told me ye
The Raptors have many needs to fill as the NBA trade deadline approaches.
Major League Baseball withdrew its plan for more limited salary arbitration on Tuesday, a day after the union withdrew its demand for greater free agent eligibility. In the second straight day of talks aimed at an agreement to end a lockout that started Dec. 2, clubs also accepted the union's framework to funnel additional money to pre-arbitration-eligible players from central revenue, offering a $10 million pool based on awards and WAR. The union has asked for $105 million for the group, usuall
NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Parise scored the tiebreaking goal with just over eight minutes left in the third period and Ilya Sorokin made 14 saves as the New York Islanders edged Philadelphia 4-3. The reeling Flyers notched their franchise-record 13th straight loss. Parise rifled the puck past Flyers goalie Martin Jones at 11:51 for his third goal of the season as the Islanders improved to 8-2-1 in their last 11 games and beat the Flyers for the ninth straight time. The gritty 37-year-old Parise is on