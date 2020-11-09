Tryg announces a Q1-Q3 2020 dividend of DKK 5.25 per share

Tryg announced on March 27 that it was moving to a full-year dividend decision for 2020 following the outbreak of Covid-19 characterised by extreme shocks in capital markets and heightened regulatory pressure throughout Europe. Tryg’s business model has proved very resilient despite very challenging times and the company’s balance sheet and solvency position have remained very healthy throughout this period.

Today, Tryg’s Supervisory Board has approved an ordinary dividend of DKK 5.25 per share (approximately DKK 1.6bn). Payment of the Q1-Q3 2020 dividend is expected on 12 November 2020, with ex-dividend date on 10 November 2020.

The dividend payment is driven by the overall results and a dividend policy to pay out a nominal, stable and increasing dividend. Tryg’s dividend is supportive for TryghedsGruppen member bonus in 2021. Tryg’s pro forma solvency ratio is estimated to be above 180 at the end of October adjusting for the Q1-Q3 dividend payment.

Tryg will return to a quarterly dividend payment starting Q4 2020.

