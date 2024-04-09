Try Our New Workout Finder Tool To Discover The Perfect Routine For You

Photographed by Martin Rusch

Feeling inspired to work out but not sure what to do? Well, consider your problem solved: The Women's Health Workout Finder Tool is here to help you find a routine that fits your goals, equipment preferences, and timeframe in seconds.

How it works: In the interactive window below, select your responses to the following three questions.

What type of workout do you want to do today? How much time do you have?

Do you want to use equipment?



Next, you'll be prompted with personalized options from the WH workout database that check *all* the boxes you were looking for. Hit "Get Started" beneath your winning choice, and the workout will open in a new browser window.

Then, you're ready to sweat. It's that easy!

[outgrow src='https://hearst.outgrow.us/6605ea920096556eb0c2c70f?custom=1' height='800'][/outgrow]

Should you prioritize cardio or strength training workouts?

The WH workout database features hundreds of workouts that are either strength-focused, cardio-focused, or a blend of both. The type you choose ultimately depends on your personal goals.

For example, if you are looking to build muscle and improve overall strength, trainers generally recommend prioritizing resistance training (and doing it before you get your cardio in so you have the energy to lift heavy). On the other hand, if you're working on endurance or training for, say, a 5K, lean into cardio workouts first and foremost—then supplement them with strength training. (This complete guide to cardio versus resistance training goes even deeper.)

How should you warm up and cool down?

Most of the workouts provided include a brief warm-up and post-workout stretch. You're always encouraged to tack on additional warm-up and cooldown time to ensure you're priming your joints and muscles properly beforehand and stretching out and relaxing your body after.

Here's a list of bonus warm-ups and cooldowns to choose from:

Ultimately, the WH Workout Finder Tool is designed to make planning your workouts easier than ever and help you stick to—and crush–your goals. Keep coming back to the tool to discover all new sweat sessions, trainers, and modalities so you never get bored. This is fitness, *your* way.

