Try these three tea-infused, sweet mocktails for Dry January

Dry January is in full swing for many looking to take a break from alcohol, but what if there was a way to still enjoy a tasty and flavorful mixed drink?

The Dry January challenge has been around for years, where one sits the booze bottle down to stay sober for the first month of the year. Staying alcohol-free for a month has shown improved concentration and sleep patterns, lower cholesterol, glucose levels and blood pressure, plus aid in weight loss.

But for those looking to simulate the feeling of a cold adult beverage in their hand, what is there to do? Enter mocktails or non-alcohol mixed drinks that use some of the same ingredients, but none of the alcohol.

Tea company iLola is here to help with a collection of recipes using their loose-leaf disc shaped tea bag. The company’s tea discs are captured in a cellulose binding that dissolves in hot water for a sustainable option.

Here’s a few mocktail recipes to try for your Dry January:

A passion fruit mocktail made by tea company, iLola.

Passion fruit Mint

1 Moroccan mint tea disc

1/2 cup sparking water

1/2 a passion fruit

Sprig of fresh mint

Ice

Steep the tea disc in half a cup of boiling water, let it cool and strain. Muddle passion fruit and mint in cocktail shaker. Add ice and tea to shaker, shake and strain unto a glass with fresh ice. Top with sparking water.

Moscow Mule

1 Lemon ginger tulsi tea disc

Ginger beer

4 mint leaves

2 lime slices

Steep the tea disc in half a cup of boiling water, let cool and strain. Pour tea into glass with mint leaves and lime and muddle. Add ice and top drink with ginger beer.

A blueberry bliss mocktail made by tea company, iLola.

Blueberry Bliss

1 blueberry peony tea disc

1 oz. blueberry syrup

Sparkling water

2 orange slices

Ice

Steep tea disc in half a cup of boiling water, let cool and strain. Pour tea into glass and mix with blueberry syrup. Add fresh ice, top with sparking water and squeeze in one orange slice. Garnish with other orange slice and drink up.