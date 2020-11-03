'We try to follow the rules': Kris Jenner defends Kendall Jenner's crowded birthday party

Kris Jenner has defended her daughter, Kendall Jenner, for hosting a lavish 25th birthday party in the midst of a pandemic.

Speaking on Andy Cohen's SiriusXM radio show on Monday, the reality TV star explained that stringent testing policies were in place ahead of the party.

“We are very lucky to work in an industry where we get tested once or twice a week,” the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star said.

“I just got tested again. I was tested on Friday, because of the network rules while we are filming as you know, so that’s very strict.”

The mother-of-six went on to say that there were stringent testing policies in place prior to her daughter’s rooftop party, which was attended by Justin Bieber, Sofia Ritchie and other celebrity guests.

“Whenever we have a gathering - no matter how big or small - no matter, you know, whether it’s five people or 25 people, you know, or 20 people, we have, like at Kendall’s, everyone got tested before they walked in the door and they had to wait, you know, a half an hour until the testing was, the results were in,” she said.

As for criticism that the party attracted, Jenner said: "We do what we can, we try to follow the rules.

“And then if people are, you know, they’re commenting and they’re being critical, I can’t control that - I just can control how we behave and, you know, try to do the best we can.”

The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch’s comments come after her elder daughter, Kim Kardashian West, prompted a major backlash on social media for throwing a lavish 40th birthday party on a private island.

Alongside photos of the celebrations, during which social distancing did not appear to be adhered to and guests were not wearing face masks, Kardashian West wrote a lengthy post detailing the extravagant affair.

“40 and feeling so humbled and blessed. There is not a single day that I take for granted, especially during these times when we are all reminded of the things that truly matter,” she wrote.

“For my birthday this year, I couldn’t think of a better way to spend it than with some of the people who have helped shaped me into the woman I am today. Before Covid, I don’t think any of us truly appreciated what a simple luxury it was to be able to travel and be together with family and friends in a safe environment.”

The reality TV star went on to say that before the trip everyone in attendance was asked to undergo “two weeks of multiple health screens” and quarantine.

“I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time,” she added.

“We danced, rode bikes, swam near whales, kayaked, watched a movie on the beach and so much more. I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is. #thisis40.”

However, social media users quickly labelled the mother-of-three’s posts as “tone deaf” and “insensitive” in light of the pandemic.

The current death toll from coronavirus cases in the US is 231,000.

Testing is usually accessed in America via dedicated health centres. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that people should only get tested if they have symptoms of Covid-19, have had close contact with someone with confirmed Covid-19, or have been asked to get tested by their healthcare provider.

"If you do get tested, you should self-quarantine/isolate at home pending test results and follow the advice of your health care provider or a public health professional," the organisation’s website adds.

