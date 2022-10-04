The Try Guys 'deeply hurt' following Ned Fulmer scandal, exit: 'We're losing a friend'

Pamela Avila, USA TODAY
·4 min read

The Try Guys are "incredibly shocked and deeply hurt" over the way Ned Fulmer exited the group.

In a video published Monday, three-fourths of The Try Guys — Eugene Lee Yang, Keith Habersberger and Zach Kornfield — spoke out on camera for the first time since Fulmer exited the YouTube channel following an internal review of what he said was a "consensual workplace relationship."

"As a result of a thorough internal review, we do not see a path forward together," read a Sept. 27 statement posted to the official @tryguys Instagram account. "We thank you for your support as we navigate this change."

Yang, Habersberger and Kornfield "wanted to give (fans) a timeline on what's transpired and some transparency into our decision making." Kornfield added that throughout the YouTube video posted Monday, "there will be things that we want to say or go into further" but there are "some legal issues we have to consider as we go through everything."

Dig deeper: Adam Levine, Ned Fulmer and the expectations in mainstream vs. internet celebrity culture

Habersberger said "multiple fans alerted" them on Labor Day weekend that Fulmer had been spotted with an employee "engaging in public romantic behavior." He added Fulmer "confirmed the reports" and also confirmed "that this had been going on for some time."

He continued: "We had no idea this was going on."

The channel's statement issued in September did not elaborate on what sparked their internal review or what the review entailed, though Fulmer and his wife spoke out in separate social media statements shortly after the Try Guys' announcement at the time.

"Family should have always been my priority, but I lost focus and had a consensual workplace relationship," Fulmer wrote. "I'm sorry for any pain that my actions may have caused to the guys and the fans but most of all to Ariel. The only thing that matters right now is my marriage and my children, and that's where I am going to focus attention."

Ned and Ariel have been married since 2012 and share two sons.

From the beginning: YouTuber Ned Fulmer 'no longer working' with The Try Guys after 'consensual workplace relationship' 

"And thus began a three-week process of engaging with employment lawyers, corporate lawyers, HR, PR and more, in order to make sure we were taking all the necessary steps from the jump," Yang said in the video Monday, adding they took "this very seriously."

"We refused to sweep things under the rug," he continued. "That is not who we are and is not what we stand for."

From left to right, YouTube stars Zach Kornfeld, Ned Fulmer and Keith Habersberger visit USA TODAY in 2019 while promoting their book.
From left to right, YouTube stars Zach Kornfeld, Ned Fulmer and Keith Habersberger visit USA TODAY in 2019 while promoting their book.

According to the group, Fulmer was "immediately" removed from work activities. They also opted to remove Fulmer from new video releases pending the results of the internal review.

Additionally, "there are several videos that we've deemed as fully unreleasable, you will never see them and that is due to his involvement. And that's a decision that has cost us lots of money. We will not be able to recoup that money but it's a decision we stand by proudly," Habersberger said.

Kornfield added the group cannot talk about the details of the review, but "suffice to say we found that Ned had engaged in conduct unbecoming of our team and we knew that we could not move forward with him."

Yang said the group was "incredibly shocked and deeply hurt by all of this."

"This is someone who we've built a brand and a company with for eight years (and) we feel saddened not just personally but on behalf of our staff and our fans who believed in us," Yang added.

"I don't know that we'll ever be able to fully articulate the pain we feel at this moment," Habersberger said. "We're losing a friend."

Kornfield added their "primary focus right now" is making sure the rest of their staff feels "comfortable and proud coming to work."

What's it like to be an influencer? Jenny Mollen dishes on free stuff — and all the strings attached

Following the Fulmer scandal, The Try Guys also changed its logo on social media platforms – in place of its signature blue, green, pink and purple quadrants with cartoon renderings of each of the four members, is now an outlined image of a triceratops with an orange background.

The Try Guys, which boasts more than 7.8 million YouTube subscribers, began as a BuzzFeed webseries in 2014 that chronicled founders Kornfeld, Habersberger, Yang and Fulmer's zany exploits in trying new things – experiencing labor pain simulation, baking without a recipe, taste-testing everything on a fast food chain's menu and driving while intoxicated (under professional supervision), to name a few.

In 2018, the four left BuzzFeed and founded their own production company to continue the Try Guys brand. They have since expanded to hire multiple employees and feature spinoff video series, a documentary, a tour and podcasts featuring other team members as well as spouses and partners of the Try Guys – including Fulmer's wife, who he has frequently collaborated with professionally and identifies himself as her husband in his social media bios.

Read more from USA TODAY's Try Guys interview: The Try Guys try becoming authors with new 'self-deprecating self-help' book

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: The Try Guys speak out following Ned Fulmer drama, will edit him out

Latest Stories

  • Gleb Savchenko Teases a 'Double 0-Sexy' DWTS Routine with Partner Shangela for James Bond Week

    Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on Disney+

  • LEGO Is Back With 5 All-New Advent Calendars for 2022 (We've Been Waiting for This!)

    Choose from Harry Potter, Guardians of the Galaxy, LEGO City, Star Wars, and LEGO Friends.

  • ‘Rock The Block’ Renewed For Season 4 By HGTV; Jonathan Knight, Bryan & Sarah Baeumler Among Competitors

    Rock the Block will be back for a fourth season. HGTV has renewed the hit renovation competition series hosted by Ty Pennington (Battle on the Beach) for a new six-episode season. It’s slated to premiere in March. RELATED: Cancellations/Renewals Scorecard: TV Shows Ended Or Continuing In 2022-23 Season Competitors will include Renovation Island‘s Bryan and […]

  • Will Smith Returns in Trailer for Emancipation , His First Movie Since Oscars Controversy: WATCH

    Will Smith plays the role of a slave chasing freedom in Emancipation, his first film since the infamous Oscar slap

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider gives update on Kevin Gausman's injury

    Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider spoke with the media after Sunday's win over the Boston Red Sox and discussed what caused Kevin Gausman to leave the game early.

  • What will Scottie Barnes average in 2022-23 Raptors season?

    Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni of theScore to project how many points, rebounds, assists and more Scottie Barnes will average in his second NBA season. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • WHL teams with Orange Shirt Society before National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

    CALGARY — The Western Hockey League and the Orange Shirt Society announced a new partnership on Thursday with initiatives to recognize and commemorate the legacy of residential schools. Orange Shirt Day, formally called National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, is a statutory holiday that will be held on Friday. The WHL says its commissioned a special WHL Truth and Reconciliation logo, designed by Métis artist Kim Vizi-Carmen of Pinerock Graphics that will be worn as a helmet decal by all WHL p

  • Nylander, Kerfoot lead Maple Leafs in 5-1 pre-season win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson stacked up three points for the second consecutive NHL pre-season game. After recording two goals and one assist against the Ottawa Senators last Friday, the 21-year-old recorded three assists in a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. ”He's just playing really good hockey right now,” said Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe about Robertson. “He's doing things that he needs to do to show that he's wanting a spot on the team and that

  • Toronto Blue Jays clinch post-season berth with Orioles' loss to Red Sox

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays locked up a playoff spot Thursday afternoon without taking the field, securing a berth when the Boston Red Sox defeated the Baltimore Orioles 5-3. Canada's lone big-league team got the good news on an off-day ahead of Friday's series opener against the visiting Red Sox. With downtime valuable during the stretch drive, the team was expected to celebrate the accomplishment after the series opener against the Red Sox. It will be Toronto's first post-season appearance

  • Nick Robertson takes shot at Leafs top-six

    Toronto forward Nick Robertson has impressed during Leafs preseason, scoring multiple goals, and the 21-year-old is making his case for a role on a top-six line with John Tavares and William Nylander.

  • Report: Leafs, Oilers, Senators among teams interested in Jakob Chychrun

    A handful of Canadian teams have their eye on Jakob Chychrun.

  • Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin went looking for mushrooms to take mind off contract talks

    Rasmus Sandin found a unique way to distract himself this summer.

  • Dominant Raptors feed off crowd to beat Jazz 114-82 in pre-season debut

    EDMONTON — The Toronto Raptors opened their exhibition season on Sunday by being simply dominant in their Canadian home away from home. Pre-season or not, holding an NBA team — even one that is in rebuilding mode like the Utah Jazz — to just 33 second-half points is remarkable. And that’s what the Raptors did in a 114-82 blowout win at Rogers Place. Leading by only one entering the second half, the Toronto Raptors began the third quarter by going on a 17-3 run in the pre-season opener for both t

  • Senators goalie Cam Talbot out five-to-seven weeks with upper-body injury

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators will start the NHL season without goalie Cam Talbot after he suffered an upper-body injury. The team says Talbot, 35, will miss five-to-seven weeks due to the undisclosed ailment. Ottawa acquired the veteran netminder from the Wild for goalie Filip Gustavsson in July. Talbot spent last season in Minnesota, where he posted a 32-12-4 record with a 2.76 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage. The Senators address their goaltending depth Monday, claiming Magnus

  • Springer leads Blue Jays to 9-0 win as Toronto finally celebrates making playoffs

    TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gave the Toronto Blue Jays a reason to celebrate. Not that they needed it. Guerrero hit a two-run homer in the third inning and George Springer had a three-run shot as part of a four-run sixth as the Blue Jays routed the Boston Red Sox 9-0 on Friday. The emphatic win came before a champagne-soaked party in Toronto's clubhouse that had been planned for more than a day after the Blue Jays had clinched a post-season berth on their day off. "My thought was 'you know w

  • Stone, Sutter lead the way as Flames blank Oilers 4-0 in pre-season victory

    CALGARY — On a night where the spotlight shone on new Calgary Flames stars Nazem Kadri and Jacob Markstrom in their first pre-season appearances, it was journeyman Michael Stone who had the big night. Stone and Brett Sutter each recorded a goal and an assist to lead Calgary to a 4-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. In camp on a professional tryout, Stone has been with the Flames since being acquired from the Arizona Coyotes at the trade deadline in 2016-17. Since then, he signed a

  • Canada falls to Australia in women's basketball World Cup bronze medal match

    Canada's women's basketball team's hopes of claiming its first World Cup medal since 1986 fell short on Saturday, after a 95-65 loss to hosts Australia in the bronze medal match. Still, the Canadian squad (4-3) advanced further than they had in any World Cup in 36 years, when the country earned bronze. WNBA star Kia Nurse of Hamilton, Ont., kept Canada in the game with 19 points in the first half as Australia led 51-43 at the break. She didn't score in the second half. "Obviously, it didn't end

  • Canadiens GM calls Juraj Slafkovsky's preseason play 'underwhelming'

    Juraj Slafkovsky isn't off to the best of starts with the Montreal Canadiens.

  • Judge ties Maris' AL single-season home run record in Yankees' 8-3 win over Blue Jays

    Toronto Blue Jays reliever Tim Mayza immediately knew once his 94.5 m.p.h sinker hit Aaron Judge's bat that he had surrendered the historic 61st home run to the New York Yankees slugger on Wednesday. As the ball screamed toward the Blue Jays bullpen beyond the left-field fence, Mayza (8-1) waved his arms in dejection. The two-run shot not only blew the game wide open during an 8-3 Yankees victory, but the blast also allowed Judge to match Roger Maris' 61-year-old American League record for homer

  • Shapovalov defeats Albot in straight sets to advance to Korea Open semifinals

    SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — Canada's Denis Shapovalov booked his ticket to the Korea Open semifinals after a 6-2, 6-2 win over Radu Albot on Thursday. The Richmond Hill, Ont., native fired six aces and broke on four of 10 opportunities in the victory. Shapovalov also won 88 per cent of first-serve points. Albot of Moldova did not have any break point chances and had only one ace in the match. The 23-year-old Shapovalov defeated Spain's Jaume Munar 7-5, 6-4 in the second round to advance to Thurs