Try Guys Detail Learning About Ned Fulmer's Affair and Painful Fallout in New Podcast

Brianna Sacks
·2 min read
YouTube
YouTube

Try Guys stars Keith Habersberger and Zach Kornfeld delved into their difficult decision to remove their fellow member Ned Fulmer, who confirmed he had what he called a “consensual” workplace extramarital affair after being outed on social media, in a new, lengthy podcast episode.

After taking a week-long hiatus to “formulate [their] thoughts,” the popular former BuzzFeed personalities detailed in the new vlog, titled “ok, let’s talk about it,” which has racked up more than 3 million views, discovering how they learned about Fulmer’s transgression, waiting for the internet to blow it up, and what it was like to become one of the biggest viral stories this year.

“We knew there was this stick of dynamite with an uncertain fuse. We knew that at any moment this could and would come out,” Kornfeld said. “Along with all the stressors of how do we do this right, it was the stressors of when is this going to break… Every day we are refreshing Twitter… it was out there from the beginning.”

On Sept. 27, Fulmer confirmed internet sleuth allegations that he was hooking up with one of his producers—setting off a firestorm that even garnered coverage by outlets like The New York Times, NPR, and the Washington Post.

The group found out about the affair over Labor Day weekend, the two members said on the podcast, which set off a week of “relentless work” that they knew would require “swift legal action.” They confirmed they went through an internal review before taking permanent action, ensuring that they were not “unjustly removing” their friend and co-founder while also protecting the employees of 2nd Try, LLC. Navigating the “red tape,” trauma, and the scrutiny of millions has been stressful and exhausting like a breakup, they said, and has greatly impacted their health.

“The stress poops have been out of control,” Kornfeld joked.

Habersberger and Kornfeld also addressed speculations about the controversy, including that they did not coordinate releasing statements with Fulmer, accusing him of copying their font to “optimize result for him.”

They confirmed that they edited Fulmer out of videos that had been shot but not yet aired on YouTube. The old era of TryGuy content will remain on the internet, untouched.

You can watch the full episode here:

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Latest Stories

  • Spain's forest firefighters demand 'justice' in protest

    STORY: Unlike full-time firefighters, most are only employed by regional authorities to tackle major forest fires at the height of the summer.Protesters used fire beaters to bang the ground as they demanded a "firefighters statute" to guarantee working rights and recognize injuries while doing the job as occupational hazards."We are forest firefighters and we want justice because we are a public service for society," Cristina Perez, 47, who has worked for 18 years in Aragon, told Reuters in Madrid.Wildfires that raged through Europe this summer burned the second-largest area on record, according to data from the European Union's Joint Research Centre published in August.A dozen European countries, including Spain, Italy and France, suffered major blazes this year, forcing thousands to evacuate and destroying homes and businesses.

  • NHLers reflect on another wild summer of goalie musical chairs: 'It's crazy'

    Andrei Vasilevskiy doesn't pay attention to off-season NHL news. The signings, the trades, the big moves just aren't on the Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender's radar. That means every so often, Vasilevskiy will stare roughly 200 feet down to the other end of the ice — and be surprised by who's occupying the opposite crease. "Let's say we're playing season opener against some team," the 2019 Vézina Trophy winner said at the recent NHL/NHLPA player media tour. "And all of a sudden the guy I'm playing

  • Senators' Stutzle, Canadiens' Caufield among NHLers set for breakout seasons

    Whether they're looking for a new contract or trying to emerge from a sophomore slump, every season there are young players who shine across the NHL. Here's a look at seven athletes poised for breakout seasons. COLE CAUFIELD, MONTREAL CANADIENS Heading into last season, Caufield was a favourite to win the Calder Trophy as the league's top rookie. But, his campaign got off to a disastrous start with just one goal in his first 30 games and the right-winger was demoted to the American Hockey League

  • NHL preview: Biggest questions looming over Pacific Division

    The Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames will duke it out for supremacy in what's shaping up to be an intriguing Pacific Division.

  • Nylander, Kerfoot lead Maple Leafs in 5-1 pre-season win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson stacked up three points for the second consecutive NHL pre-season game. After recording two goals and one assist against the Ottawa Senators last Friday, the 21-year-old recorded three assists in a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. ”He's just playing really good hockey right now,” said Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe about Robertson. “He's doing things that he needs to do to show that he's wanting a spot on the team and that

  • The AFC after 4 weeks: 3 teams are a cut above the rest

    While a number of squads are still trying to find their identity and put up consistent results, there are three teams that have separated from the pack as the AFC's top contenders.

  • Cheating scandal rocks fishing world after lead weights found in winning catch

    With tens of thousands in prize money and the integrity of anglers hanging on the line, a walleye fishing tournament in Ohio turned ugly after an apparent cheating scandal was uncovered last week. An expletive-laced video posted to social media shows Jason Fischer, tournament director for the Lake Erie Walleye Trail (LEWT), cutting open the winning catch of five walleye on Friday and finding lead weights and prepared fish fillets inside them. "We've got weights in fish!" Fischer shouts in the vi

  • Bench bosses on the bubble: Keefe, Boudreau among NHL coaches at risk this season

    Players aren't the only ones feeling pressure as the NHL season gets underway. The men behind the bench know their jobs depend on their team's performance, too. Life as an NHL head coach can be precarious, and last season, seven teams across the league opted to swap their bench boss midseason. Here's a look at six head coaches who could be in trouble as the 2022-23 campaign gets underway. BRUCE BOUDREAU, VANCOUVER CANUCKS The Canucks closed out their season with a 31-15-10 run after Boudreau too

  • Vancouver Whitecaps looks to Stephanie Labbé, new GM of women's programs, to renew club's image

    The Vancouver Whitecaps are hoping the hiring of former national team goalkeeper Stephanie Labbé will not only improve the club's image but will be a step toward building a women's professional soccer league in Canada. The 35-year-old recently retired Olympic gold and bronze medalist was introduced on Thursday in the new position of general manager of Whitecaps women's programs. Labbé took the opportunity to address a damning report on sexual misconduct and abuse in U.S. women's soccer and the N

  • Can Rasmus Sandin become a top-four defenceman?

    After Rasmus Sandin and the Maple Leafs ended a summer-long stalemate by agreeing to a two-year, $2.8-million contract, Toronto fans are now wondering what to expect from Sandin this season.

  • Guerrero homers to lead Blue Jays past Orioles 5-1

    BALTIMORE (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 32nd homer and the Toronto Blue Jays edged closer to the top seed for an American League wild card series with a 5-1 rain-shortened victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Monday night. Play was halted by rain with Toronto batting with two outs in the eighth and called after a wait of 55 minutes. Toronto would host a best-of-three playoff series starting Friday if it wins one more game or Seattle loses at least one of its final four games. “There was

  • Tanev's pre-season debut helps Flames beat Kraken 4-1

    CALGARY — When Chris Tanev last played in an NHL game in the spring, he was playing through a dislocated shoulder. He's healthy again and it showed on Monday night. Tanev scored in his pre-season debut and his longtime teammate Jacob Markstrom made 21 stops as Calgary defeated the Seattle Kraken 4-1 in NHL exhibition action. “It's good to get back and get into a game and get up and down the ice and compete." said Tanev, a key member of the Flames top-four on defence. “You can mimic it in practic

  • Hockey N.S. cuts off funding to Hockey Canada amid scandal

    Hockey Nova Scotia says it is suspending the transfer of players fees to the national ice hockey body amid allegations the fees were used to pay for sexual abuse settlements. A statement released after an emergency meeting of the Hockey Nova Scotia board of directors Thursday, reads that the provincial organization "has lost confidence in Hockey Canada's senior leadership," and that change is needed at the highest level of the governing body. "Therefore, Hockey Nova Scotia is formally suspending

  • Canucks crush Coyotes 4-0 in final pre-season test

    VANCOUVER — Newcomer Andrei Kuzmenko scored a goal and added an assist while goaltender Thatcher Demko stopped seven shots for the shutout as the Vancouver Canucks wrapped up their NHL pre-season with a 4-0 win over the Arizona Coyotes Friday night. Bo Horvat, Dakota Joshua and Elias Pettersson also scored for the Canucks, who ended the pre-season with a 2-3-2 record. Vancouver’s first exhibition win came Wednesday night against Edmonton in Abbotsford, B.C. The Coyotes (0-5-1) wrap up their exhi

  • Blackhawks assign prospect Lukas Reichel to Rockford

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks assigned forward prospect Lukas Reichel to the minors on Tuesday. The 20-year-old was selected by Chicago with the No. 17 pick in the 2020 draft. He made his NHL debut last season and recorded an assist in 11 games. Sending Reichel back to Rockford puts him in position to play major minutes with the AHL team, instead of a smaller role with the rebuilding Blackhawks. Forwards Mike Hardman, Cole Guttman, Michal Teply and Josiah Slavin and defensemen Isaak Phil

  • Can Precious Achiuwa build off impressive second half of 2021-22 season?

    Amit Mann and Esfandiar Baraheni discuss the role of Precious Achiuwa in the Raptors' offence and what kind of per-game averages fans can expect. Full episode projecting the per-game stats for Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam and more is available on the Raptors Over Everything podcast feed and on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Keefe demands physicality, raises Leafs' bar for success

    Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe is demanding more physicality from his players ahead of the start of the NHL regular season. With playoff success the sole focus, Keefe is raising the stakes for Toronto's stars.&nbsp;

  • Senators win third straight over Canadiens behind Stutzle's three-point effort

    GANDER, N.L. — Tim Stutzle recorded a goal and two assists as the Ottawa Senators won their third consecutive game over the Montreal Canadiens 4-3 Thursday in pre-season action at the Steele Community Centre in Gander, N.L. Drake Batherson opened the scoring just 38 seconds into the game, followed by a Brady Tkachuk goal under eight minutes later as Ottawa (4-3) took an early 2-0 lead. Kaiden Guhle put Montreal (0-6-1) on the board 12:23 into the first period to cut the deficit. In the second, K

  • Collaros, Demski and Thurman named CFL's top performers for September

    TORONTO — Quarterback Zach Collaros and receiver Nic Demski of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Calgary Stampeders linebacker Jameer Thurman were named the CFL's top performers for September on Wednesday. Collaros, the CFL's outstanding player last season, was named the top performer after completing 73-of-108 passes for 1,125 yards and 12 TD passes in four games. Collaros leads the CFL in passing yards (3,874) and touchdowns (32) Demski claimed second performer honours after accumulating 346 yards

  • Tanev's pre-season debut helps Flames beat Kraken 4-1

    Calgary Flames defenceman Chris Tanev scored in his pre-season debut and Jacob Markstrom made 21 stops as Calgary defeated the Seattle Kraken 4-1 on Monday night in NHL exhibition action. Michael Stone, Noah Hanifin and Blake Coleman also scored for Calgary (4-2-0). Rookie Matty Beniers, with his third goal in as many games, scored the lone goal for Seattle (4-1-0), which suffered its first loss. A key member of the Flames top-four on defence, Tanev suffered a dislocated shoulder against Dallas