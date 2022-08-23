‘You should try fish and chips’: UK scouts praised for welcoming Ukrainian refugees





Scouts in the UK have been praised for setting adults an example on how to welcome refugees after they made hundreds of messages of support for Ukrainian families fleeing the war.

“You are so brave and I hope you like it here,” wrote one scout in a decorated card. Another said: “REMEMBER YOU ARE LOVED.” Among other messages were: “Let us take you to safety” and “You should try fish and chips.”

The messages from scouts aged 12 to 15 were made to mark six months since the start of Russia’s invasion. They will be shared with recently settled Ukrainian families in the UK in welcome packs from Save the Children.

Meg Briody, the head of child and youth participation at Save the Children, said the messages showed the best side of the UK’s attitudes towards refugees.

“Children and young people are once again setting an example in showing that the UK can be a welcoming place for refugees.”

Some of the messages were displayed on the wall of a community hall used by Mereworth and Kings Hill scout group near Maidstone as part of the Kent international jamboree.

The messages’ welcoming sentiments are in sharp contrast to the abuse some asylum seekers have received when they land on the Kent coast after crossing the Channel in small boats.

Heath Langford, a 12-year-old scout with the group, said: “On my message I wrote welcome to the UK, enjoy your stay and we stand with you. I said that because we’re a country that knows [how] to help other countries and welcome refugees. I think people coming here must be feeling very scared.”

Fellow scout Daisy Stafford, 13, said: “I wanted to write that it’s safe and to enjoy your time here and just to show that we are friendly in the UK, and we welcome them.”

Kate Shuttleworth, scout leader at the group, said: “Our scouts are perhaps a little bit more aware of refugees because we are in Kent and it’s an entry point. They see it on the national and local news. As a group we do talk about things to be more globally aware.

“We are from a fairly affluent area so we want people to be aware that not everybody is as wealthy because we are.”

The adventurer and chief scout, Bear Grylls, said: “As scouts we are committed to peace and international friendship. We believe in our shared values of kindness, care, cooperation and most importantly respect for all.

“I am super-proud of the letters, drawings and videos that scouts have created about life in the UK to welcome to young people as they arrive from Ukraine and around the world. We are living our scout promise to help others.”