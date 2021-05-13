Try This Easy Natural Everyday Makeup Routine (That Never Feels Cakey)

As we're starting to step away from the Zoom calls and back out into society, your makeup routine may need a refresh. And Simply host Haley Cairo may have the perfect natural makeup routine that looks like you—only enhanced.

Rather than a heavy foundation, Haley opts for a softer, multifunctional primer lotion that includes SPF to help simplify her daily routine. A soft pink concealer helps smooth away dark circles, without creating an unnatural look beneath the eye.

Bronzer, applied to the areas where the sun would normally hit her skin, adds a sun-kissed glow. Dabs of blush and highlighter help soften and highlight cheekbones and her eyes, while a light hand with the brow pencil and shadow bring definition to the eyes without looking overdone.

Try some of these products to help you get the look.

Supergoop Glow Screen

This primer lotion gives skin a luminescent glow—along with SPF 40 sun and blue light protection.

IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream with SPF 50+

Haley likes to mix in this SPF 50 CC+ cream with her daily Glow Screen for a little extra coverage.

Becca Cosmetics Under Eye Brightening Corrector

A soft pink concealer does a better job of masking blue under-eye circles, without looking fake and patchy.

Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder

Keep your makeup from melting away with a quick dusting of setting powder.

Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Setting + Refreshing Spray

Get glowing with this setting spray, which helps keep makeup in place for up to 12 hours, and adds a little glow.

Saie Dew Blush Liquid Cheek Blush

A few dabs of this soft blush are all you need to create a dewy glow. It contains mulberry, elderberry, and evening primrose to help moisturize and brighten skin.

Saie Brow Butter Styling and Volumizing Eyebrow Gel

Help keep errant brow hairs in place with this subtle brow gel.

Kosas Brow Pop Clean Dual-Action Defining Eyebrow Pencil

This brow pencil comes with a thicker end for filling in sparse areas, and a thinner end for more precise definition.

Saie Dew Balm Bouncy Marshmallow Highlighter

Dab a little of this natural highlighter into the corners of the eyes, along the top of the cheekbone, and anywhere else you want a glow.

Tarte SEA Breezy Cream Bronzer

This soft, creamy bronzer helps add that sun-kissed look that's perfect for spring and summer.

Tarte SEA Breezy Blender Cream Bronzer Brush

This brush is perfect for blending cream bronzer gently onto cheekbones.

Tarte Amazonian Clay Matte Waterproof Bronzer

This clay-based bronzer is waterproof, so can last through workouts or a trip to the beach or pool.

Real Techniques Miracle Complexion Beauty Sponge Makeup Blender

Blending sponges help you get a softer, more natural look for your makeup—especially when you dampen them before you apply makeup.