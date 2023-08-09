Try the ‘Buzzer Beater’ at NBA legend Dirk Nowitzki’s new bar & restaurant at DFW Airport

Dirk Nowitzki is leaving his mark on North Texas once again.

The Dallas Mavericks legend opened a new restaurant at the DFW International Airport on Tuesday. The aptly titled “Nowitzki” is open in terminal C near gate C-37.

The aptly titled “Nowitzki” is open in terminal C near gate C-37 at DFW International Airport.

Nowitzki himself was on-site at the airport on Tuesday for the ribbon cutting and grand opening.

“Nowitzki” has a breakfast and all-day menu, featuring several German-style dishes such as chicken schnitzel and bratwurst. Other menu options include jerk chicken, chicken tikka masala, char-grilled fish and Thai spicy beef.

The restaurant has a themed cocktail menu as well, from a “Mav’s Blue Margarita” and “Buzzer Beater,” to a “3 Point Shot Flight” and “Dirk’s Fade away”.

Along with the themed menu, the restaurant is dressed in Nowitzki and Mavericks decor. Patrons can also interact with the 2011 NBA Finals MVP through a virtual reality experience on-site.

The 7-foot-tall Nowitzki played his entire NBA career with the Mavericks after being drafted in 1998. He led Dallas to an NBA title in 2011 and retired in 2019 — putting up gigantic numbers in his career that made him such a beloved icon to Mavs fans. He will be inducted to the NBA Hall of Fame in August, and he will be introduced by Jason Kidd and Steven Nash.

“Nowitzki” is open now through a partnership with D&B Mitchell Group at terminal C near gate C-37 at the DFW International Airport.