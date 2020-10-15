Trxade Group to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results on Monday, October 26th at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

TAMPA, FL, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trxade Group, Inc. ( MEDS ) an integrated drug procurement, delivery and healthcare platform, will release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, after market close on Monday, October 26, 2020.



Management will host a conference call on Monday, October 26, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss Trxade Group’s third quarter 2020 financial results. The call will conclude with Q&A from participants. To participate, please use the following information:

Q3 2020 Conference Call and Webcast

Date: Monday, October 26, 2020

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time

U.S. Dial-in: 1-877-425-9470

International Dial-in: 1-201-389-0878

Conference ID: 13711397

Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=141748

Please dial in at least 10 minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation.

A playback of the call will be available through November 26, 2020. To listen, call 1-844-512-2921 within the United States or 1-412-317-6671 when calling internationally and enter replay pin number 13711397. A webcast will also be available for 30 days on the IR section of the Trxade Group website or by clicking the webcast link above.

About Trxade Group, Inc.

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Trxade Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MEDS) is an integrated drug procurement, delivery and healthcare platform that fosters price transparency, thereby improving profit margins for both buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals. Trxade Group operates across all 50 states with the central mission of making healthcare services affordable and accessible. Founded in 2010, Trxade Group is comprised of three synergistic operating platforms; (1) the Trxade B2B trading platform with around 11,800 registered pharmacies, (2) Integra Pharma Solutions, Trxade Group’s virtual wholesale division and (3) the Bonum Health platform offering affordable telehealth services. For additional information, please visit us at www.trxade.com and www.bonumhealth.com .

Investor Relations:

Lucas Zimmerman

Senior Vice President

MZ Group - MZ North America

(949) 259-4987

MEDS@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us





