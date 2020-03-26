Trxade Group, Inc's Wholly Owned Subsidiary Bonum Health Offers Continuous Healthcare Coverage During Nationwide Crisis

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2020 / Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) an integrated drug procurement, delivery and healthcare platform has developed an affordable safety-first healthcare option for the 27.5 million uninsured Americans through its virtual care platform. This cost-effective option may also serve as a solution for many Americans who struggle with large deductibles and copays for their provider visits. With the rapid spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the United States, Bonum Health's telehealth platform has proven to be a safe and effective option for connecting patients and providers.

Warnings of a 14-day incubation period of the Coronavirus symptoms have put the general public on edge. Being able to identify those symptoms and act upon them when necessary is critical. For this reason, Bonum Health is promoting its newly implemented monthly membership program allowing up to three consultations per month for only $19.95, which we believe will encourage patients to seek help when needed.

This low-cost monthly fee allows worried patrons the ability to consult with a board-certified provider regarding Coronavirus or any other acute and or any other health symptoms, before seeking emergency care while being in the comfort and safety of their home.

About Trxade Group, Inc.

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) is an integrated drug procurement, delivery and healthcare platform that enables price transparency and increased profit margins to buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, makes Healthcare services affordable and accessible across all 50 states, and steps in to meet today's immediate demands. Founded in 2010, Trxade Group is comprised of four synergistic operating platforms: the Trxade B2B trading platform with 12,100 registered pharmacies, a licensed virtual Wholesaler, affordable healthcare via our Bonum Health app or web-based telehealth services, and Same Day or Mail Order Pharmacy delivery capabilities via our DelivMeds app featuring our extensive nationwide distribution network. For additional information, please visit us at www.trxade.com, www.delivmeds.com, and www.bonumhealth.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Our actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as " may, " " could, " " expect, " " intend, " " plan, " " seek, " " anticipate, " " believe, " " estimate, " " predict, " " potential, " " continue, " " likely, " " will, " " would " and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by us and our management, are inherently uncertain. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable laws. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. Certain risks and uncertainties applicable to us and our operations are described in the " Risk Factors " sections of our most recent annual and quarterly reports and in other reports we have filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These reports are available at www.sec.gov .

