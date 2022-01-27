Truxton Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truxton Corporation, the parent company for Truxton Trust Company (“Truxton” or “the Bank”) and subsidiaries, announced its operating results for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Fourth quarter net income attributable to common shareholders was $4.0 million or $1.39 earnings per diluted share compared to $3.5 million or $1.23 earnings per diluted share for the same quarter in 2020. Net income rose by 14% for the quarter compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 while fully diluted earnings per share rose by 13%.



For the year ended December 31, 2021, net income increased by 30% to $14.5 million from $11.1 million in 2020. For the year ended December 31, 2021, earnings per diluted share rose to $5.02 from $3.90, an increase of 29% from 2020.

“Truxton’s fourth quarter 2021 performance was outstanding and capped off another year of strong financial results,” said Chairman and CEO Tom Stumb. “Wealth management revenue increased 31% compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 and increased 32% for the year compared to 2020. Loans at year end were up 18% compared to December 31, 2020, and up 25%, excluding amounts under the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). Our strong performance for this quarter and the full year was driven by our continued focus on deepening our existing relationships and our success in serving new families and their businesses.”

Key Highlights

Non-interest income grew to $4.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of 3.6% from the third quarter of 2021 and 29% in comparison to the fourth quarter of 2020. Wealth management services constituted 96% of non-interest income in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Loans rose 2% to $495 million compared to $487 million on September 30, 2021 and were up 18% compared to December 31, 2020. Excluding PPP loans, loans rose by 2% compared to September 30, 2021, and 25% compared to December 31, 2020.

PPP fee recognition driven largely by loan forgiveness added $95 thousand in pretax income for the fourth quarter of 2021. Only $506 thousand in PPP loans remained outstanding with $28 thousand in unrecognized fees at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021. PPP fee recognition added $1.0 million in pretax income for the year but should not contribute meaningfully in the future.

Total deposits increased 10% from September 30, 2021, to $807 million at December 31, 2021, and increased 29% in comparison to December 31, 2020. Truxton continues to fund its growth from a single banking location through superior deposit operations service and technology. As a result, occupancy expenditures and fixed asset investments are a fraction of typical peers.

Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 2.48%, a decrease of 21 basis points from the 2.69% experienced in the third quarter of 2021, and a decrease of 47 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2020. Cost of funds was 0.47% in the fourth quarter of 2021, up from 0.44% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, and the same as in the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Asset quality remains sound at Truxton. Truxton had no non-performing assets at December 31, 2021. Truxton had $2 thousand of charge-offs in the fourth quarter of 2021, $2 thousand in the trailing quarter, and $0 in the fourth quarter of 2020. All of these charge-offs are from small loans acquired from a housing not-for-profit.

Allowance for loan losses was $4.8 million, $4.8 million, and $4.5 million at quarter end December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively. For the same three periods, the Bank’s allowance was 0.97%, 0.98%, and 1.07%, respectively, of gross loans (including PPP loans) outstanding at period end.

Tax expense decreased by 34% from the September 30, 2021 quarter due to over accrual of tax expense in the first three quarters of 2021, but increased by 36% from the December 31, 2020 period due to an even greater effect of over-accrual in the first nine months of 2020. Truxton believes that the effective tax rate of approximately 17% of pretax net income will persist under current state and federal law. Truxton has several sources of lightly taxed income including yield on bank-owned life insurance, the earnings of the bank’s captive insurance company, and the interest income from the bank’s tax-exempt bond portfolio that cause its effective rate to be below the combined statutory rates.

The Bank’s capital position remains strong. Its Tier 1 leverage ratio was 8.95% at December 31, 2021, 8.99% at September 30, 2021, and 9.38% at December 31, 2020. Book value per common share was $29.19, $28.14, and $26.77 at December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively. During the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, Truxton Corporation paid dividends of $2.20 per common share. In 2021, Truxton Corporation repurchased 15,164 shares of its common stock for $812 thousand total, an average price of $53.56 per share.



Truxton Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheets (000's) (Unaudited) December 31,

2021* September 30,

2021* December 31,

2020 ASSETS Cash and due from financial institutions $ 9,321 $ 10,560 $ 9,492 Interest bearing deposits in other financial institutions 88,743 56,257 84,435 Federal funds sold 1,425 2,929 169 Cash and cash equivalents 99,489 69,746 94,096 Time deposits in other financial institutions 2,780 2,782 2,931 Securities available for sale 302,502 269,685 206,318 Gross loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program 494,293 484,614 395,106 Allowance for loan losses (4,775 ) (4,779 ) (4,490 ) Paycheck Protection Program Loans 506 2,652 24,522 Net loans 490,024 482,487 415,138 Bank owned life insurance 10,389 10,338 10,185 Restricted equity securities 3,242 3,235 3,214 Premises and equipment, net 316 371 507 Accrued interest receivable 2,346 2,331 2,653 Deferred tax asset, net 62 - - Other assets 6,109 6,455 6,576 Total assets $ 917,259 $ 847,430 $ 741,618 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits Non-interest bearing $ 215,696 $ 161,614 $ 170,251 Interest bearing 591,779 571,298 453,774 Total deposits 807,475 732,912 624,025 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 4,500 11,680 17,673 Subordinated debt 14,628 14,604 14,529 Deferred tax liability, net - 154 479 Other liabilities 6,605 7,039 8,254 Total liabilities 833,208 766,389 664,960 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Additional paid-in capital 32,078 31,799 31,651 Retained earnings 49,628 46,456 41,433 Accumulated other comprehensive income 2,345 2,786 3,574 Total shareholders' equity 84,051 81,041 76,658 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 917,259 $ 847,430 $ 741,618 *The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.





Truxton Corporation Consolidated Statements of Net Income (000's) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year To Date December 31,

2021* September 30,

2021* December 31,

2020* December 31,

2021* December 31,

2020 Non-interest income Wealth management services $ 4,072 $ 3,874 $ 3,101 $ 15,102 $ 11,469 Service charges on deposit accounts 95 97 59 334 256 Securities gains (losses), net 0 0 0 0 0 Bank owned life insurance income 51 51 53 204 212 Other 28 76 65 269 262 Total non-interest income 4,246 4,098 3,278 15,909 12,199 Interest income Loans, including fees $ 4,762 $ 5,026 $ 4,616 $ 18,325 $ 17,201 Taxable securities 928 724 646 3,031 2,137 Tax-exempt securities 399 391 347 1,565 1,088 Interest bearing deposits 54 75 79 236 332 Federal funds sold 1 1 1 2 19 Other interest income 40 16 35 124 94 Total interest income 6,184 6,233 5,724 23,283 20,871 Interest expense Deposits 617 590 451 2,247 1,941 Subordinated debentures 194 194 194 780 194 Long-term borrowings 101 61 115 310 468 Total interest expense 912 845 760 3,337 2,603 Net interest income 5,272 5,388 4,964 19,946 18,268 Provision for loan losses 0 199 228 291 1,093 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 5,272 5,189 4,736 19,655 17,175 Total revenue, net 9,518 9,287 8,014 35,564 29,374 Non interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 3,595 3,316 2,872 13,247 11,380 Occupancy 253 247 219 967 868 Furniture and equipment 33 33 46 154 153 Data processing 281 339 319 1,291 1,169 Wealth management processing fees 133 168 163 644 520 Advertising and public relations 116 25 66 215 163 Professional services 171 164 112 645 626 FDIC insurance assessments 73 57 52 214 150 Other 203 124 168 777 887 Total non interest expense 4,858 4,473 4,017 18,154 15,916 Income before income taxes 4,660 4,814 3,997 17,410 13,458 Income tax expense 623 940 457 2,869 2,309 Net income $ 4,037 $ 3,874 $ 3,540 $ 14,541 $ 11,149 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.40 $ 1.35 $ 1.24 $ 5.05 $ 3.94 Diluted $ 1.39 $ 1.34 $ 1.23 $ 5.02 $ 3.90 *The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.





Truxton Corporation Selected Quarterly Financial data At Or For The Three Months Ended (000's) (Unaudited) December 31, 2021* September 30, 2021* December 31, 2020 Per Common Share Data Net income attributable to shareholders, per share Basic $1.40 $1.35 $1.24 Diluted $1.39 $1.34 $1.23 Book value per common share $29.19 $28.14 $26.77 Tangible book value per common share $29.19 $28.14 $26.77 Basic weighted average common shares 2,807,863 2,809,307 2,771,400 Diluted weighted average common shares 2,822,942 2,822,177 2,797,592 Common shares outstanding at period end 2,879,284 2,879,527 2,863,671 Selected Balance Sheet Data Tangible common equity (TEC) ratio 9.16% 9.56% 10.34% Average Loans $477,005 $470,746 $420,106 Average earning assets (1) $853,925 $813,434 $683,594 Average total assets $884,235 $848,148 $719,206 Average stockholders' equity $82,430 $81,071 $73,764 Selected Asset Quality Measures Nonaccrual loans $0 $0 $2,017 90+ days past due still accruing $21 $6 $11 Total nonperforming loans $21 $6 $2,028 Total nonperforming assets $21 $6 $2,028 Net charge offs $5 $2 $12 Nonperforming loans to assets 0.00% 0.00% 0.27% Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.00% 0.00% 0.27% Nonperforming assets to total loans and other real estate 0.00% 0.00% 0.48% Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.97% 0.98% 1.07% Net charge offs to average loans 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Capital Ratios (Bank Subsidiary Only) Tier 1 leverage 8.95% 8.99% 9.38% Common equity tier 1 13.82% 13.35% 14.10% Total risk-based capital 14.66% 14.20% 15.05% Selected Performance Ratios Efficiency ratio 51.39% 47.87% 46.95% Return on average assets (ROA) 1.81% 1.81% 1.96% Return on average stockholders' equity (ROE) 19.42% 18.96% 19.09% Return on tangible common equity (ROTCE) 19.42% 18.96% 19.09% Net interest margin 2.48% 2.69% 2.95% *The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation. (1) Average earning assets is the daily average of earning assets. Earning assets consists of loans, mortgage loans held for sale, federal funds sold, deposits with banks, investment securities and restricted equity securities.





Truxton Corporation Yield Tables For The Periods Indicated (000's) (Unaudited) The following table sets forth the amount of our average balances, interest income or interest expense for each category of interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities and the average interest rate for interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities, net interest spread and net interest margin for the periods indicated below: Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended December 31, 2021* September 30, 2021* December 31, 2020 Average

Balances Rates/

Yields (%) Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Balances Rates/

Yields (%) Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Balances Rates/

Yields (%) Interest

Income/

Expense Earning Assets Loans $477,005 3.75 $4,513 $470,746 3.87 $4,586 $420,106 3.75 $3,891 Loan fees $0 0.21 $249 $0 0.37 $440 $0 0.63 $240 Loans with fees $477,005 3.96 $4,762 $470,746 4.24 $5,026 $420,106 4.38 $4,131 Mortgage loans held for sale $0 0.00 $0 $20 2.70 $0 $78 3.33 $0 Federal funds sold $2,902 0.09 $1 $3,085 0.01 $1 $2,581 0.14 $2 Deposits with banks $86,039 0.25 $54 $96,256 0.31 $75 $77,539 0.41 $90 Investment securities - taxable $219,861 1.69 $928 $177,782 1.63 $724 $127,864 2.02 $471 Investment securities - tax-exempt $68,118 3.17 $399 $65,545 3.23 $391 $55,425 3.39 $299 Total Earning Assets $853,925 2.93 $6,144 $813,434 3.10 $6,217 $683,593 3.39 $4,993 Non interest earning assets Allowance for loan losses (4,778 ) (4,604 ) (4,359 ) Cash and due from banks $9,528 $11,045 $11,611 Premises and equipment $302 $352 $500 Accrued interest receivable $2,078 $1,966 $2,573 Other real estate $0 $0 $0 Other assets $19,973 $19,792 $20,416 Unrealized gain (loss) on inv. securities 3,207 6,163 4,871 Total Assets $884,235 $848,148 $719,205 Interest bearing liabilities Interest bearing demand $36,480 0.06 $6 $36,078 0.18 $16 $30,668 (0.08 ) ($3 ) Savings and money market $665,881 0.35 $583 $634,565 0.34 $546 $487,041 0.34 $351 Time deposits - retail $10,917 0.48 $13 $10,882 0.50 $14 $8,538 1.13 $30 Time deposits - wholesale $16,466 0.37 $15 $13,080 0.44 $14 $22,451 0.31 $11 Total interest bearing deposits $729,744 0.34 $617 $694,605 0.34 $590 $548,698 0.33 $389 Federal Home Loan Bank advances $10,683 5.27 $101 $11,853 2.01 $61 $17,738 1.92 $93 Subordinated debt $14,757 5.15 $194 $14,864 5.11 $194 $14,629 5.19 $0 Other borrowings $825 0.00 $0 $878 0.00 $0 $31,730 1.10 $41 Total borrowed funds $26,265 5.05 $295 $27,595 3.61 $255 $64,097 1.88 $134 Total interest bearing liabilities $756,009 0.50 $912 $722,200 0.46 $845 $612,795 0.49 $523 Net interest rate spread 2.43 $5,232 2.64 $5,372 2.90 $4,470 Non-interest bearing deposits $39,884 $38,742 $24,645 Other liabilities $5,912 $6,135 $7,787 Stockholder's equity $82,430 $81,071 $73,764 Total Liabilities and Stockholder's Equity $884,235 $848,148 $718,991 Cost of funds 0.47 0.44 0.47 Net interest margin 2.48 2.69 2.95 *The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation. Yield Table Assumptions - Average loan balances are inclusive of nonperforming loans. Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments are on a tax equivalent basis. Net interest spread is calculated as the yields realized on interest-bearing assets less the rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin is the result of net interest income calculated on a tax-equivalent basis divided by average interest earning assets for the period. Changes in net interest income are attributed to either changes in average balances (volume change) or changes in average rates (rate change) for earning assets and sources of funds on which interest is received or paid. Volume change is calculated as change in volume times the previous rate while rate change is change in rate times the previous volume. Changes not due solely to volume or rate changes are allocated to volume change and rate change in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each category.





Truxton Corporation Yield Tables For The Periods Indicated (000's) (Unaudited) The following table sets forth the amount of our average balances, interest income or interest expense for each category of interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities and the average interest rate for interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities, net interest spread and net interest margin for the periods indicated below: Twelve Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021* December 31, 2020* Average

Balances Rates/

Yields (%) Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Balances Rates/

Yields (%) Interest

Income/

Expense Earning Assets Loans $455,847 3.73 $17,009 $405,363 3.97 $16,099 Loan fees $0 0.29 $1,314 $0 0.28 $1,132 Loans with fees $455,847 4.02 $18,323 $405,363 4.25 $17,231 Mortgage loans held for sale $56 3.02 $2 $72 3.86 $3 Federal funds sold $2,574 0.08 $2 $3,857 0.05 $18 Deposits with banks $75,854 0.31 $236 $59,043 0.56 $332 Investment securities - taxable $178,029 1.70 $3,031 $100,529 2.13 $2,138 Investment securities - tax-exempt $65,444 3.23 $1,565 $40,452 3.63 $1,088 Total Earning Assets $777,804 3.05 $23,159 $609,316 3.48 $20,810 Non interest earning assets Allowance for loan losses (4,625 ) (3,900 ) Cash and due from banks $10,397 $10,074 Premises and equipment $379 $423 Accrued interest receivable $2,091 $2,181 Other real estate $0 $0 Other assets $19,874 $19,973 Unrealized gain (loss) on inv. securities 4,878 3,579 Total Assets $810,798 $641,646 Interest bearing liabilities Interest bearing demand $35,946 0.20 $72 $32,004 0.20 $65 Savings and Money Market $598,139 0.34 $2,063 $429,755 0.39 $1,671 Time deposits - retail $10,012 0.57 $57 $9,948 1.26 $126 Time deposits - wholesale $18,493 0.30 $55 $11,369 0.69 $79 Total interest bearing deposits $662,590 0.34 $2,247 $483,076 0.40 $1,941 Federal Home Loan Bank advances $13,262 2.63 $310 $24,942 1.47 $372 Subordinated debt $14,767 5.21 $780 $3,816 5.00 $194 Other borrowings $986 0.00 $0 $28,566 1.50 $96 Total borrowed funds $29,015 3.86 $1,090 $57,324 1.14 $662 Total interest bearing liabilities $691,605 0.49 $3,337 $540,400 0.48 $2,603 Net interest rate spread 2.56 $19,822 3.00 $18,207 Non-interest bearing deposits $33,809 $24,472 Other liabilities $5,743 $7,302 Stockholder's equity $79,641 $69,413 Total Liabilities and Stockholder's Equity $810,798 $641,587 Cost of funds 0.46 0.46 Net interest margin 2.62 3.05 *The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation. Yield Table Assumptions - Average loan balances are inclusive of nonperforming loans. Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments are on a tax equivalent basis. Net interest spread is calculated as the yields realized on interest-bearing assets less the rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin is the result of net interest income calculated on a tax-equivalent basis divided by average interest earning assets for the period. Changes in net interest income are attributed to either changes in average balances (volume change) or changes in average rates (rate change) for earning assets and sources of funds on which interest is received or paid. Volume change is calculated as change in volume times the previous rate while rate change is change in rate times the previous volume. Changes not due solely to volume or rate changes are allocated to volume change and rate change in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each category.



