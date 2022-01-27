Truxton Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

Truxton Trust Company
NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truxton Corporation, the parent company for Truxton Trust Company (“Truxton” or “the Bank”) and subsidiaries, announced its operating results for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Fourth quarter net income attributable to common shareholders was $4.0 million or $1.39 earnings per diluted share compared to $3.5 million or $1.23 earnings per diluted share for the same quarter in 2020. Net income rose by 14% for the quarter compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 while fully diluted earnings per share rose by 13%.

For the year ended December 31, 2021, net income increased by 30% to $14.5 million from $11.1 million in 2020. For the year ended December 31, 2021, earnings per diluted share rose to $5.02 from $3.90, an increase of 29% from 2020.

“Truxton’s fourth quarter 2021 performance was outstanding and capped off another year of strong financial results,” said Chairman and CEO Tom Stumb. “Wealth management revenue increased 31% compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 and increased 32% for the year compared to 2020. Loans at year end were up 18% compared to December 31, 2020, and up 25%, excluding amounts under the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). Our strong performance for this quarter and the full year was driven by our continued focus on deepening our existing relationships and our success in serving new families and their businesses.”

Key Highlights

  • Non-interest income grew to $4.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of 3.6% from the third quarter of 2021 and 29% in comparison to the fourth quarter of 2020. Wealth management services constituted 96% of non-interest income in the fourth quarter of 2021.

  • Loans rose 2% to $495 million compared to $487 million on September 30, 2021 and were up 18% compared to December 31, 2020. Excluding PPP loans, loans rose by 2% compared to September 30, 2021, and 25% compared to December 31, 2020.

  • PPP fee recognition driven largely by loan forgiveness added $95 thousand in pretax income for the fourth quarter of 2021. Only $506 thousand in PPP loans remained outstanding with $28 thousand in unrecognized fees at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021. PPP fee recognition added $1.0 million in pretax income for the year but should not contribute meaningfully in the future.

  • Total deposits increased 10% from September 30, 2021, to $807 million at December 31, 2021, and increased 29% in comparison to December 31, 2020. Truxton continues to fund its growth from a single banking location through superior deposit operations service and technology. As a result, occupancy expenditures and fixed asset investments are a fraction of typical peers.

  • Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 2.48%, a decrease of 21 basis points from the 2.69% experienced in the third quarter of 2021, and a decrease of 47 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2020. Cost of funds was 0.47% in the fourth quarter of 2021, up from 0.44% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, and the same as in the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

  • Asset quality remains sound at Truxton. Truxton had no non-performing assets at December 31, 2021. Truxton had $2 thousand of charge-offs in the fourth quarter of 2021, $2 thousand in the trailing quarter, and $0 in the fourth quarter of 2020. All of these charge-offs are from small loans acquired from a housing not-for-profit.

  • Allowance for loan losses was $4.8 million, $4.8 million, and $4.5 million at quarter end December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively. For the same three periods, the Bank’s allowance was 0.97%, 0.98%, and 1.07%, respectively, of gross loans (including PPP loans) outstanding at period end.

  • Tax expense decreased by 34% from the September 30, 2021 quarter due to over accrual of tax expense in the first three quarters of 2021, but increased by 36% from the December 31, 2020 period due to an even greater effect of over-accrual in the first nine months of 2020. Truxton believes that the effective tax rate of approximately 17% of pretax net income will persist under current state and federal law. Truxton has several sources of lightly taxed income including yield on bank-owned life insurance, the earnings of the bank’s captive insurance company, and the interest income from the bank’s tax-exempt bond portfolio that cause its effective rate to be below the combined statutory rates.

  • The Bank’s capital position remains strong. Its Tier 1 leverage ratio was 8.95% at December 31, 2021, 8.99% at September 30, 2021, and 9.38% at December 31, 2020. Book value per common share was $29.19, $28.14, and $26.77 at December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively. During the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, Truxton Corporation paid dividends of $2.20 per common share. In 2021, Truxton Corporation repurchased 15,164 shares of its common stock for $812 thousand total, an average price of $53.56 per share.

About Truxton Trust
Truxton Trust Company is a provider of private banking, wealth management, trust, and family office services for wealthy individuals, their families, and their business interests. Serving clients across the world, Truxton’s vastly experienced team of professionals provides customized solutions to its clients’ complex financial needs. Founded in 2004 in Nashville, Tennessee, Truxton Trust upholds its original guiding principle: do the right thing. Truxton Trust Company is a subsidiary of financial holding company, Truxton Corporation (OTCPK: TRUX). For more information, visit truxtontrust.com.

Investor Relations
Andrew May
615-515-1707
andrew.may@truxtontrust.com

Media Relations
Tamara Schoeplein
615-515-1714
tamara.schoeplein@truxtontrust.com


Truxton Corporation

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(000's)

(Unaudited)

December 31,
2021*

September 30,
2021*

December 31,
2020

ASSETS

Cash and due from financial institutions

$

9,321

$

10,560

$

9,492

Interest bearing deposits in other financial institutions

88,743

56,257

84,435

Federal funds sold

1,425

2,929

169

Cash and cash equivalents

99,489

69,746

94,096

Time deposits in other financial institutions

2,780

2,782

2,931

Securities available for sale

302,502

269,685

206,318

Gross loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program

494,293

484,614

395,106

Allowance for loan losses

(4,775

)

(4,779

)

(4,490

)

Paycheck Protection Program Loans

506

2,652

24,522

Net loans

490,024

482,487

415,138

Bank owned life insurance

10,389

10,338

10,185

Restricted equity securities

3,242

3,235

3,214

Premises and equipment, net

316

371

507

Accrued interest receivable

2,346

2,331

2,653

Deferred tax asset, net

62

-

-

Other assets

6,109

6,455

6,576

Total assets

$

917,259

$

847,430

$

741,618

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Deposits

Non-interest bearing

$

215,696

$

161,614

$

170,251

Interest bearing

591,779

571,298

453,774

Total deposits

807,475

732,912

624,025

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

4,500

11,680

17,673

Subordinated debt

14,628

14,604

14,529

Deferred tax liability, net

-

154

479

Other liabilities

6,605

7,039

8,254

Total liabilities

833,208

766,389

664,960

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Additional paid-in capital

32,078

31,799

31,651

Retained earnings

49,628

46,456

41,433

Accumulated other comprehensive income

2,345

2,786

3,574

Total shareholders' equity

84,051

81,041

76,658

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

917,259

$

847,430

$

741,618

*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.


Truxton Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Net Income

(000's)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Year To Date

December 31,
2021*

September 30,
2021*

December 31,
2020*

December 31,
2021*

December 31,
2020

Non-interest income

Wealth management services

$

4,072

$

3,874

$

3,101

$

15,102

$

11,469

Service charges on deposit accounts

95

97

59

334

256

Securities gains (losses), net

0

0

0

0

0

Bank owned life insurance income

51

51

53

204

212

Other

28

76

65

269

262

Total non-interest income

4,246

4,098

3,278

15,909

12,199

Interest income

Loans, including fees

$

4,762

$

5,026

$

4,616

$

18,325

$

17,201

Taxable securities

928

724

646

3,031

2,137

Tax-exempt securities

399

391

347

1,565

1,088

Interest bearing deposits

54

75

79

236

332

Federal funds sold

1

1

1

2

19

Other interest income

40

16

35

124

94

Total interest income

6,184

6,233

5,724

23,283

20,871

Interest expense

Deposits

617

590

451

2,247

1,941

Subordinated debentures

194

194

194

780

194

Long-term borrowings

101

61

115

310

468

Total interest expense

912

845

760

3,337

2,603

Net interest income

5,272

5,388

4,964

19,946

18,268

Provision for loan losses

0

199

228

291

1,093

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

5,272

5,189

4,736

19,655

17,175

Total revenue, net

9,518

9,287

8,014

35,564

29,374

Non interest expense

Salaries and employee benefits

3,595

3,316

2,872

13,247

11,380

Occupancy

253

247

219

967

868

Furniture and equipment

33

33

46

154

153

Data processing

281

339

319

1,291

1,169

Wealth management processing fees

133

168

163

644

520

Advertising and public relations

116

25

66

215

163

Professional services

171

164

112

645

626

FDIC insurance assessments

73

57

52

214

150

Other

203

124

168

777

887

Total non interest expense

4,858

4,473

4,017

18,154

15,916

Income before income taxes

4,660

4,814

3,997

17,410

13,458

Income tax expense

623

940

457

2,869

2,309

Net income

$

4,037

$

3,874

$

3,540

$

14,541

$

11,149

Earnings per share:

Basic

$

1.40

$

1.35

$

1.24

$

5.05

$

3.94

Diluted

$

1.39

$

1.34

$

1.23

$

5.02

$

3.90

*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.


Truxton Corporation

Selected Quarterly Financial data

At Or For The Three Months Ended

(000's)

(Unaudited)

December 31, 2021*

September 30, 2021*

December 31, 2020

Per Common Share Data

Net income attributable to shareholders, per share

Basic

$1.40

$1.35

$1.24

Diluted

$1.39

$1.34

$1.23

Book value per common share

$29.19

$28.14

$26.77

Tangible book value per common share

$29.19

$28.14

$26.77

Basic weighted average common shares

2,807,863

2,809,307

2,771,400

Diluted weighted average common shares

2,822,942

2,822,177

2,797,592

Common shares outstanding at period end

2,879,284

2,879,527

2,863,671

Selected Balance Sheet Data

Tangible common equity (TEC) ratio

9.16%

9.56%

10.34%

Average Loans

$477,005

$470,746

$420,106

Average earning assets (1)

$853,925

$813,434

$683,594

Average total assets

$884,235

$848,148

$719,206

Average stockholders' equity

$82,430

$81,071

$73,764

Selected Asset Quality Measures

Nonaccrual loans

$0

$0

$2,017

90+ days past due still accruing

$21

$6

$11

Total nonperforming loans

$21

$6

$2,028

Total nonperforming assets

$21

$6

$2,028

Net charge offs

$5

$2

$12

Nonperforming loans to assets

0.00%

0.00%

0.27%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.00%

0.00%

0.27%

Nonperforming assets to total loans and other real estate

0.00%

0.00%

0.48%

Allowance for loan losses to total loans

0.97%

0.98%

1.07%

Net charge offs to average loans

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

Capital Ratios (Bank Subsidiary Only)

Tier 1 leverage

8.95%

8.99%

9.38%

Common equity tier 1

13.82%

13.35%

14.10%

Total risk-based capital

14.66%

14.20%

15.05%

Selected Performance Ratios

Efficiency ratio

51.39%

47.87%

46.95%

Return on average assets (ROA)

1.81%

1.81%

1.96%

Return on average stockholders' equity (ROE)

19.42%

18.96%

19.09%

Return on tangible common equity (ROTCE)

19.42%

18.96%

19.09%

Net interest margin

2.48%

2.69%

2.95%

*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.

(1) Average earning assets is the daily average of earning assets. Earning assets consists of loans, mortgage loans held for sale, federal funds sold, deposits with banks, investment securities and restricted equity securities.


Truxton Corporation

Yield Tables

For The Periods Indicated

(000's)

(Unaudited)

The following table sets forth the amount of our average balances, interest income or interest expense for each category of interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities and the average interest rate for interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities, net interest spread and net interest margin for the periods indicated below:

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2021*

September 30, 2021*

December 31, 2020

Average
Balances

Rates/
Yields (%)

Interest
Income/
Expense

Average
Balances

Rates/
Yields (%)

Interest
Income/
Expense

Average
Balances

Rates/
Yields (%)

Interest
Income/
Expense

Earning Assets

Loans

$477,005

3.75

$4,513

$470,746

3.87

$4,586

$420,106

3.75

$3,891

Loan fees

$0

0.21

$249

$0

0.37

$440

$0

0.63

$240

Loans with fees

$477,005

3.96

$4,762

$470,746

4.24

$5,026

$420,106

4.38

$4,131

Mortgage loans held for sale

$0

0.00

$0

$20

2.70

$0

$78

3.33

$0

Federal funds sold

$2,902

0.09

$1

$3,085

0.01

$1

$2,581

0.14

$2

Deposits with banks

$86,039

0.25

$54

$96,256

0.31

$75

$77,539

0.41

$90

Investment securities - taxable

$219,861

1.69

$928

$177,782

1.63

$724

$127,864

2.02

$471

Investment securities - tax-exempt

$68,118

3.17

$399

$65,545

3.23

$391

$55,425

3.39

$299

Total Earning Assets

$853,925

2.93

$6,144

$813,434

3.10

$6,217

$683,593

3.39

$4,993

Non interest earning assets

Allowance for loan losses

(4,778

)

(4,604

)

(4,359

)

Cash and due from banks

$9,528

$11,045

$11,611

Premises and equipment

$302

$352

$500

Accrued interest receivable

$2,078

$1,966

$2,573

Other real estate

$0

$0

$0

Other assets

$19,973

$19,792

$20,416

Unrealized gain (loss) on inv. securities

3,207

6,163

4,871

Total Assets

$884,235

$848,148

$719,205

Interest bearing liabilities

Interest bearing demand

$36,480

0.06

$6

$36,078

0.18

$16

$30,668

(0.08

)

($3

)

Savings and money market

$665,881

0.35

$583

$634,565

0.34

$546

$487,041

0.34

$351

Time deposits - retail

$10,917

0.48

$13

$10,882

0.50

$14

$8,538

1.13

$30

Time deposits - wholesale

$16,466

0.37

$15

$13,080

0.44

$14

$22,451

0.31

$11

Total interest bearing deposits

$729,744

0.34

$617

$694,605

0.34

$590

$548,698

0.33

$389

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

$10,683

5.27

$101

$11,853

2.01

$61

$17,738

1.92

$93

Subordinated debt

$14,757

5.15

$194

$14,864

5.11

$194

$14,629

5.19

$0

Other borrowings

$825

0.00

$0

$878

0.00

$0

$31,730

1.10

$41

Total borrowed funds

$26,265

5.05

$295

$27,595

3.61

$255

$64,097

1.88

$134

Total interest bearing liabilities

$756,009

0.50

$912

$722,200

0.46

$845

$612,795

0.49

$523

Net interest rate spread

2.43

$5,232

2.64

$5,372

2.90

$4,470

Non-interest bearing deposits

$39,884

$38,742

$24,645

Other liabilities

$5,912

$6,135

$7,787

Stockholder's equity

$82,430

$81,071

$73,764

Total Liabilities and Stockholder's Equity

$884,235

$848,148

$718,991

Cost of funds

0.47

0.44

0.47

Net interest margin

2.48

2.69

2.95

*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.

Yield Table Assumptions - Average loan balances are inclusive of nonperforming loans. Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments are on a tax equivalent basis. Net interest spread is calculated as the yields realized on interest-bearing assets less the rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin is the result of net interest income calculated on a tax-equivalent basis divided by average interest earning assets for the period. Changes in net interest income are attributed to either changes in average balances (volume change) or changes in average rates (rate change) for earning assets and sources of funds on which interest is received or paid. Volume change is calculated as change in volume times the previous rate while rate change is change in rate times the previous volume. Changes not due solely to volume or rate changes are allocated to volume change and rate change in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each category.


Truxton Corporation

Yield Tables

For The Periods Indicated

(000's)

(Unaudited)

The following table sets forth the amount of our average balances, interest income or interest expense for each category of interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities and the average interest rate for interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities, net interest spread and net interest margin for the periods indicated below:

Twelve Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2021*

December 31, 2020*

Average
Balances

Rates/
Yields (%)

Interest
Income/
Expense

Average
Balances

Rates/
Yields (%)

Interest
Income/
Expense

Earning Assets

Loans

$455,847

3.73

$17,009

$405,363

3.97

$16,099

Loan fees

$0

0.29

$1,314

$0

0.28

$1,132

Loans with fees

$455,847

4.02

$18,323

$405,363

4.25

$17,231

Mortgage loans held for sale

$56

3.02

$2

$72

3.86

$3

Federal funds sold

$2,574

0.08

$2

$3,857

0.05

$18

Deposits with banks

$75,854

0.31

$236

$59,043

0.56

$332

Investment securities - taxable

$178,029

1.70

$3,031

$100,529

2.13

$2,138

Investment securities - tax-exempt

$65,444

3.23

$1,565

$40,452

3.63

$1,088

Total Earning Assets

$777,804

3.05

$23,159

$609,316

3.48

$20,810

Non interest earning assets

Allowance for loan losses

(4,625

)

(3,900

)

Cash and due from banks

$10,397

$10,074

Premises and equipment

$379

$423

Accrued interest receivable

$2,091

$2,181

Other real estate

$0

$0

Other assets

$19,874

$19,973

Unrealized gain (loss) on inv. securities

4,878

3,579

Total Assets

$810,798

$641,646

Interest bearing liabilities

Interest bearing demand

$35,946

0.20

$72

$32,004

0.20

$65

Savings and Money Market

$598,139

0.34

$2,063

$429,755

0.39

$1,671

Time deposits - retail

$10,012

0.57

$57

$9,948

1.26

$126

Time deposits - wholesale

$18,493

0.30

$55

$11,369

0.69

$79

Total interest bearing deposits

$662,590

0.34

$2,247

$483,076

0.40

$1,941

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

$13,262

2.63

$310

$24,942

1.47

$372

Subordinated debt

$14,767

5.21

$780

$3,816

5.00

$194

Other borrowings

$986

0.00

$0

$28,566

1.50

$96

Total borrowed funds

$29,015

3.86

$1,090

$57,324

1.14

$662

Total interest bearing liabilities

$691,605

0.49

$3,337

$540,400

0.48

$2,603

Net interest rate spread

2.56

$19,822

3.00

$18,207

Non-interest bearing deposits

$33,809

$24,472

Other liabilities

$5,743

$7,302

Stockholder's equity

$79,641

$69,413

Total Liabilities and Stockholder's Equity

$810,798

$641,587

Cost of funds

0.46

0.46

Net interest margin

2.62

3.05

*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.

Yield Table Assumptions - Average loan balances are inclusive of nonperforming loans. Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments are on a tax equivalent basis. Net interest spread is calculated as the yields realized on interest-bearing assets less the rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin is the result of net interest income calculated on a tax-equivalent basis divided by average interest earning assets for the period. Changes in net interest income are attributed to either changes in average balances (volume change) or changes in average rates (rate change) for earning assets and sources of funds on which interest is received or paid. Volume change is calculated as change in volume times the previous rate while rate change is change in rate times the previous volume. Changes not due solely to volume or rate changes are allocated to volume change and rate change in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each category.


