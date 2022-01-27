Truxton Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Results
NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truxton Corporation, the parent company for Truxton Trust Company (“Truxton” or “the Bank”) and subsidiaries, announced its operating results for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Fourth quarter net income attributable to common shareholders was $4.0 million or $1.39 earnings per diluted share compared to $3.5 million or $1.23 earnings per diluted share for the same quarter in 2020. Net income rose by 14% for the quarter compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 while fully diluted earnings per share rose by 13%.
For the year ended December 31, 2021, net income increased by 30% to $14.5 million from $11.1 million in 2020. For the year ended December 31, 2021, earnings per diluted share rose to $5.02 from $3.90, an increase of 29% from 2020.
“Truxton’s fourth quarter 2021 performance was outstanding and capped off another year of strong financial results,” said Chairman and CEO Tom Stumb. “Wealth management revenue increased 31% compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 and increased 32% for the year compared to 2020. Loans at year end were up 18% compared to December 31, 2020, and up 25%, excluding amounts under the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). Our strong performance for this quarter and the full year was driven by our continued focus on deepening our existing relationships and our success in serving new families and their businesses.”
Key Highlights
Non-interest income grew to $4.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of 3.6% from the third quarter of 2021 and 29% in comparison to the fourth quarter of 2020. Wealth management services constituted 96% of non-interest income in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Loans rose 2% to $495 million compared to $487 million on September 30, 2021 and were up 18% compared to December 31, 2020. Excluding PPP loans, loans rose by 2% compared to September 30, 2021, and 25% compared to December 31, 2020.
PPP fee recognition driven largely by loan forgiveness added $95 thousand in pretax income for the fourth quarter of 2021. Only $506 thousand in PPP loans remained outstanding with $28 thousand in unrecognized fees at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021. PPP fee recognition added $1.0 million in pretax income for the year but should not contribute meaningfully in the future.
Total deposits increased 10% from September 30, 2021, to $807 million at December 31, 2021, and increased 29% in comparison to December 31, 2020. Truxton continues to fund its growth from a single banking location through superior deposit operations service and technology. As a result, occupancy expenditures and fixed asset investments are a fraction of typical peers.
Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 2.48%, a decrease of 21 basis points from the 2.69% experienced in the third quarter of 2021, and a decrease of 47 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2020. Cost of funds was 0.47% in the fourth quarter of 2021, up from 0.44% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, and the same as in the quarter ended December 31, 2020.
Asset quality remains sound at Truxton. Truxton had no non-performing assets at December 31, 2021. Truxton had $2 thousand of charge-offs in the fourth quarter of 2021, $2 thousand in the trailing quarter, and $0 in the fourth quarter of 2020. All of these charge-offs are from small loans acquired from a housing not-for-profit.
Allowance for loan losses was $4.8 million, $4.8 million, and $4.5 million at quarter end December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively. For the same three periods, the Bank’s allowance was 0.97%, 0.98%, and 1.07%, respectively, of gross loans (including PPP loans) outstanding at period end.
Tax expense decreased by 34% from the September 30, 2021 quarter due to over accrual of tax expense in the first three quarters of 2021, but increased by 36% from the December 31, 2020 period due to an even greater effect of over-accrual in the first nine months of 2020. Truxton believes that the effective tax rate of approximately 17% of pretax net income will persist under current state and federal law. Truxton has several sources of lightly taxed income including yield on bank-owned life insurance, the earnings of the bank’s captive insurance company, and the interest income from the bank’s tax-exempt bond portfolio that cause its effective rate to be below the combined statutory rates.
The Bank’s capital position remains strong. Its Tier 1 leverage ratio was 8.95% at December 31, 2021, 8.99% at September 30, 2021, and 9.38% at December 31, 2020. Book value per common share was $29.19, $28.14, and $26.77 at December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively. During the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, Truxton Corporation paid dividends of $2.20 per common share. In 2021, Truxton Corporation repurchased 15,164 shares of its common stock for $812 thousand total, an average price of $53.56 per share.
About Truxton Trust
Truxton Trust Company is a provider of private banking, wealth management, trust, and family office services for wealthy individuals, their families, and their business interests. Serving clients across the world, Truxton’s vastly experienced team of professionals provides customized solutions to its clients’ complex financial needs. Founded in 2004 in Nashville, Tennessee, Truxton Trust upholds its original guiding principle: do the right thing. Truxton Trust Company is a subsidiary of financial holding company, Truxton Corporation (OTCPK: TRUX). For more information, visit truxtontrust.com.
Investor Relations
Media Relations
Truxton Corporation
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(000's)
(Unaudited)
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
ASSETS
Cash and due from financial institutions
$
9,321
$
10,560
$
9,492
Interest bearing deposits in other financial institutions
88,743
56,257
84,435
Federal funds sold
1,425
2,929
169
Cash and cash equivalents
99,489
69,746
94,096
Time deposits in other financial institutions
2,780
2,782
2,931
Securities available for sale
302,502
269,685
206,318
Gross loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program
494,293
484,614
395,106
Allowance for loan losses
(4,775
)
(4,779
)
(4,490
)
Paycheck Protection Program Loans
506
2,652
24,522
Net loans
490,024
482,487
415,138
Bank owned life insurance
10,389
10,338
10,185
Restricted equity securities
3,242
3,235
3,214
Premises and equipment, net
316
371
507
Accrued interest receivable
2,346
2,331
2,653
Deferred tax asset, net
62
-
-
Other assets
6,109
6,455
6,576
Total assets
$
917,259
$
847,430
$
741,618
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits
Non-interest bearing
$
215,696
$
161,614
$
170,251
Interest bearing
591,779
571,298
453,774
Total deposits
807,475
732,912
624,025
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
4,500
11,680
17,673
Subordinated debt
14,628
14,604
14,529
Deferred tax liability, net
-
154
479
Other liabilities
6,605
7,039
8,254
Total liabilities
833,208
766,389
664,960
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Additional paid-in capital
32,078
31,799
31,651
Retained earnings
49,628
46,456
41,433
Accumulated other comprehensive income
2,345
2,786
3,574
Total shareholders' equity
84,051
81,041
76,658
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
917,259
$
847,430
$
741,618
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.
Truxton Corporation
Consolidated Statements of Net Income
(000's)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year To Date
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
Non-interest income
Wealth management services
$
4,072
$
3,874
$
3,101
$
15,102
$
11,469
Service charges on deposit accounts
95
97
59
334
256
Securities gains (losses), net
0
0
0
0
0
Bank owned life insurance income
51
51
53
204
212
Other
28
76
65
269
262
Total non-interest income
4,246
4,098
3,278
15,909
12,199
Interest income
Loans, including fees
$
4,762
$
5,026
$
4,616
$
18,325
$
17,201
Taxable securities
928
724
646
3,031
2,137
Tax-exempt securities
399
391
347
1,565
1,088
Interest bearing deposits
54
75
79
236
332
Federal funds sold
1
1
1
2
19
Other interest income
40
16
35
124
94
Total interest income
6,184
6,233
5,724
23,283
20,871
Interest expense
Deposits
617
590
451
2,247
1,941
Subordinated debentures
194
194
194
780
194
Long-term borrowings
101
61
115
310
468
Total interest expense
912
845
760
3,337
2,603
Net interest income
5,272
5,388
4,964
19,946
18,268
Provision for loan losses
0
199
228
291
1,093
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
5,272
5,189
4,736
19,655
17,175
Total revenue, net
9,518
9,287
8,014
35,564
29,374
Non interest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
3,595
3,316
2,872
13,247
11,380
Occupancy
253
247
219
967
868
Furniture and equipment
33
33
46
154
153
Data processing
281
339
319
1,291
1,169
Wealth management processing fees
133
168
163
644
520
Advertising and public relations
116
25
66
215
163
Professional services
171
164
112
645
626
FDIC insurance assessments
73
57
52
214
150
Other
203
124
168
777
887
Total non interest expense
4,858
4,473
4,017
18,154
15,916
Income before income taxes
4,660
4,814
3,997
17,410
13,458
Income tax expense
623
940
457
2,869
2,309
Net income
$
4,037
$
3,874
$
3,540
$
14,541
$
11,149
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
1.40
$
1.35
$
1.24
$
5.05
$
3.94
Diluted
$
1.39
$
1.34
$
1.23
$
5.02
$
3.90
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.
Truxton Corporation
Selected Quarterly Financial data
At Or For The Three Months Ended
(000's)
(Unaudited)
December 31, 2021*
September 30, 2021*
December 31, 2020
Per Common Share Data
Net income attributable to shareholders, per share
Basic
$1.40
$1.35
$1.24
Diluted
$1.39
$1.34
$1.23
Book value per common share
$29.19
$28.14
$26.77
Tangible book value per common share
$29.19
$28.14
$26.77
Basic weighted average common shares
2,807,863
2,809,307
2,771,400
Diluted weighted average common shares
2,822,942
2,822,177
2,797,592
Common shares outstanding at period end
2,879,284
2,879,527
2,863,671
Selected Balance Sheet Data
Tangible common equity (TEC) ratio
9.16%
9.56%
10.34%
Average Loans
$477,005
$470,746
$420,106
Average earning assets (1)
$853,925
$813,434
$683,594
Average total assets
$884,235
$848,148
$719,206
Average stockholders' equity
$82,430
$81,071
$73,764
Selected Asset Quality Measures
Nonaccrual loans
$0
$0
$2,017
90+ days past due still accruing
$21
$6
$11
Total nonperforming loans
$21
$6
$2,028
Total nonperforming assets
$21
$6
$2,028
Net charge offs
$5
$2
$12
Nonperforming loans to assets
0.00%
0.00%
0.27%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.00%
0.00%
0.27%
Nonperforming assets to total loans and other real estate
0.00%
0.00%
0.48%
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
0.97%
0.98%
1.07%
Net charge offs to average loans
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
Capital Ratios (Bank Subsidiary Only)
Tier 1 leverage
8.95%
8.99%
9.38%
Common equity tier 1
13.82%
13.35%
14.10%
Total risk-based capital
14.66%
14.20%
15.05%
Selected Performance Ratios
Efficiency ratio
51.39%
47.87%
46.95%
Return on average assets (ROA)
1.81%
1.81%
1.96%
Return on average stockholders' equity (ROE)
19.42%
18.96%
19.09%
Return on tangible common equity (ROTCE)
19.42%
18.96%
19.09%
Net interest margin
2.48%
2.69%
2.95%
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.
(1) Average earning assets is the daily average of earning assets. Earning assets consists of loans, mortgage loans held for sale, federal funds sold, deposits with banks, investment securities and restricted equity securities.
Truxton Corporation
Yield Tables
For The Periods Indicated
(000's)
(Unaudited)
The following table sets forth the amount of our average balances, interest income or interest expense for each category of interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities and the average interest rate for interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities, net interest spread and net interest margin for the periods indicated below:
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2021*
September 30, 2021*
December 31, 2020
Average
Rates/
Interest
Average
Rates/
Interest
Average
Rates/
Interest
Earning Assets
Loans
$477,005
3.75
$4,513
$470,746
3.87
$4,586
$420,106
3.75
$3,891
Loan fees
$0
0.21
$249
$0
0.37
$440
$0
0.63
$240
Loans with fees
$477,005
3.96
$4,762
$470,746
4.24
$5,026
$420,106
4.38
$4,131
Mortgage loans held for sale
$0
0.00
$0
$20
2.70
$0
$78
3.33
$0
Federal funds sold
$2,902
0.09
$1
$3,085
0.01
$1
$2,581
0.14
$2
Deposits with banks
$86,039
0.25
$54
$96,256
0.31
$75
$77,539
0.41
$90
Investment securities - taxable
$219,861
1.69
$928
$177,782
1.63
$724
$127,864
2.02
$471
Investment securities - tax-exempt
$68,118
3.17
$399
$65,545
3.23
$391
$55,425
3.39
$299
Total Earning Assets
$853,925
2.93
$6,144
$813,434
3.10
$6,217
$683,593
3.39
$4,993
Non interest earning assets
Allowance for loan losses
(4,778
)
(4,604
)
(4,359
)
Cash and due from banks
$9,528
$11,045
$11,611
Premises and equipment
$302
$352
$500
Accrued interest receivable
$2,078
$1,966
$2,573
Other real estate
$0
$0
$0
Other assets
$19,973
$19,792
$20,416
Unrealized gain (loss) on inv. securities
3,207
6,163
4,871
Total Assets
$884,235
$848,148
$719,205
Interest bearing liabilities
Interest bearing demand
$36,480
0.06
$6
$36,078
0.18
$16
$30,668
(0.08
)
($3
)
Savings and money market
$665,881
0.35
$583
$634,565
0.34
$546
$487,041
0.34
$351
Time deposits - retail
$10,917
0.48
$13
$10,882
0.50
$14
$8,538
1.13
$30
Time deposits - wholesale
$16,466
0.37
$15
$13,080
0.44
$14
$22,451
0.31
$11
Total interest bearing deposits
$729,744
0.34
$617
$694,605
0.34
$590
$548,698
0.33
$389
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
$10,683
5.27
$101
$11,853
2.01
$61
$17,738
1.92
$93
Subordinated debt
$14,757
5.15
$194
$14,864
5.11
$194
$14,629
5.19
$0
Other borrowings
$825
0.00
$0
$878
0.00
$0
$31,730
1.10
$41
Total borrowed funds
$26,265
5.05
$295
$27,595
3.61
$255
$64,097
1.88
$134
Total interest bearing liabilities
$756,009
0.50
$912
$722,200
0.46
$845
$612,795
0.49
$523
Net interest rate spread
2.43
$5,232
2.64
$5,372
2.90
$4,470
Non-interest bearing deposits
$39,884
$38,742
$24,645
Other liabilities
$5,912
$6,135
$7,787
Stockholder's equity
$82,430
$81,071
$73,764
Total Liabilities and Stockholder's Equity
$884,235
$848,148
$718,991
Cost of funds
0.47
0.44
0.47
Net interest margin
2.48
2.69
2.95
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.
Yield Table Assumptions - Average loan balances are inclusive of nonperforming loans. Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments are on a tax equivalent basis. Net interest spread is calculated as the yields realized on interest-bearing assets less the rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin is the result of net interest income calculated on a tax-equivalent basis divided by average interest earning assets for the period. Changes in net interest income are attributed to either changes in average balances (volume change) or changes in average rates (rate change) for earning assets and sources of funds on which interest is received or paid. Volume change is calculated as change in volume times the previous rate while rate change is change in rate times the previous volume. Changes not due solely to volume or rate changes are allocated to volume change and rate change in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each category.
Truxton Corporation
Yield Tables
For The Periods Indicated
(000's)
(Unaudited)
The following table sets forth the amount of our average balances, interest income or interest expense for each category of interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities and the average interest rate for interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities, net interest spread and net interest margin for the periods indicated below:
Twelve Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2021*
December 31, 2020*
Average
Rates/
Interest
Average
Rates/
Interest
Earning Assets
Loans
$455,847
3.73
$17,009
$405,363
3.97
$16,099
Loan fees
$0
0.29
$1,314
$0
0.28
$1,132
Loans with fees
$455,847
4.02
$18,323
$405,363
4.25
$17,231
Mortgage loans held for sale
$56
3.02
$2
$72
3.86
$3
Federal funds sold
$2,574
0.08
$2
$3,857
0.05
$18
Deposits with banks
$75,854
0.31
$236
$59,043
0.56
$332
Investment securities - taxable
$178,029
1.70
$3,031
$100,529
2.13
$2,138
Investment securities - tax-exempt
$65,444
3.23
$1,565
$40,452
3.63
$1,088
Total Earning Assets
$777,804
3.05
$23,159
$609,316
3.48
$20,810
Non interest earning assets
Allowance for loan losses
(4,625
)
(3,900
)
Cash and due from banks
$10,397
$10,074
Premises and equipment
$379
$423
Accrued interest receivable
$2,091
$2,181
Other real estate
$0
$0
Other assets
$19,874
$19,973
Unrealized gain (loss) on inv. securities
4,878
3,579
Total Assets
$810,798
$641,646
Interest bearing liabilities
Interest bearing demand
$35,946
0.20
$72
$32,004
0.20
$65
Savings and Money Market
$598,139
0.34
$2,063
$429,755
0.39
$1,671
Time deposits - retail
$10,012
0.57
$57
$9,948
1.26
$126
Time deposits - wholesale
$18,493
0.30
$55
$11,369
0.69
$79
Total interest bearing deposits
$662,590
0.34
$2,247
$483,076
0.40
$1,941
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
$13,262
2.63
$310
$24,942
1.47
$372
Subordinated debt
$14,767
5.21
$780
$3,816
5.00
$194
Other borrowings
$986
0.00
$0
$28,566
1.50
$96
Total borrowed funds
$29,015
3.86
$1,090
$57,324
1.14
$662
Total interest bearing liabilities
$691,605
0.49
$3,337
$540,400
0.48
$2,603
Net interest rate spread
2.56
$19,822
3.00
$18,207
Non-interest bearing deposits
$33,809
$24,472
Other liabilities
$5,743
$7,302
Stockholder's equity
$79,641
$69,413
Total Liabilities and Stockholder's Equity
$810,798
$641,587
Cost of funds
0.46
0.46
Net interest margin
2.62
3.05
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.
Yield Table Assumptions - Average loan balances are inclusive of nonperforming loans. Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments are on a tax equivalent basis. Net interest spread is calculated as the yields realized on interest-bearing assets less the rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin is the result of net interest income calculated on a tax-equivalent basis divided by average interest earning assets for the period. Changes in net interest income are attributed to either changes in average balances (volume change) or changes in average rates (rate change) for earning assets and sources of funds on which interest is received or paid. Volume change is calculated as change in volume times the previous rate while rate change is change in rate times the previous volume. Changes not due solely to volume or rate changes are allocated to volume change and rate change in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each category.