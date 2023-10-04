Truth & Reconciliation Day Passes on Second Attempt

SOUTHWEST MIDDLESEX - Southwest Middlesex Council discussed possible recognition of the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation as a municipal holiday. This was brought before the August 23 council meeting, because there is a national desire to recognize and not forget the dark past of residential schools and the terrible process of violence that Indigenous Peoples faced and continue to face.

This recommendation presented to the council came about as a result of the importance that the federal government has given to that holiday. As we well know, Canada had designated September 30 as a federal holiday in 2020 in response to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's Call to Action #80. The importance of the day was further emphasized in light of recent discoveries of remains in unmarked graves across the country. These findings have intensified calls to urgently address the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's calls to action.

However, during that council meeting chaired by Mayor Allan Mayhew, it became clear that council members were divided on the matter. While some council members were in favor of the recommendation, there were also other councillors who did not believe this was urgent and that discussion should even be postponed to another time.

Despite diverse opinions and evident support for the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation from several neighboring municipalities and unions, the motion was defeated in the council. Mayor Allan Mayhew, however, reminded everyone that this issue would likely resurface in the future and could be part of future negotiations.

Fortunately, during the next council meeting on September 13, it was requested that the discussion and vote on this petition be reconsidered, because two councillors had to leave the last session due to heavy rain on August 23. The reconsideration was admitted with the vote of six councillors. After a long discussion, the resolution was approved with five votes in favor and three against.

David Gomez, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Middlesex Banner