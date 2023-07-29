'Truth is hard': Republican booed off stage after criticising Donald Trump

A rival Republican candidate explicitly criticised Mr Trump during the dinner - Reuters

Donald Trump claimed “nobody would be coming after” him with criminal charges were he not running for president, as he shared a stage with 2024 rival Ron DeSantis for the first time.

Addressing a Republican gathering in Des Moines, Iowa, Mr Trump, 77, lashed out as the 44-year-old Florida governor, whom he mockingly called “DeSanctus”.

“I wouldn’t take a chance on that one,” Mr Trump teased the crowd as he reeled off a list of polls showing his lead over both the Republican field and Joe Biden.

“There’s only one candidate, and you know who that candidate is, who can get the job done,” he said to applause.

The former president’s appearance at the Lincoln Dinner came as prosecutors added additional charges in his classified documents case, and as he braces for a potential third indictment over efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Alluding to his legal woes on Friday night, Mr Trump told the crowd: “If I weren’t running, I would have nobody coming after me. Or if I was losing by a lot, I would have nobody coming after me.”

He promptly delivered a rapid-fire summary of his achievements in office, sticking to a prepared script, in a break from tradition, because of the strict 10-minute time limit for each speaker.

He received a large standing ovation from the audience of around 1,200 Republicans, the final speaker of the 13 Republican presidential hopefuls to address the dinner.

Only one among the field dared to raise Mr Trump’s legal challenges to the crowd - and was promptly booed off stage.

.@WillHurd in Iowa: "Donald Trump is not running for president to make America great again…Donald Trump is running to stay out of prison…Listen, I know the truth is hard, but if we elect Donald Trump, we are willingly giving Joe Biden four more years in the White House." pic.twitter.com/wZvx9FBEIa — CSPAN (@cspan) July 29, 2023

Will Hurd, a former CIA agent and Texas congressman, said: “Donald Trump is not running for president to make America great again... Donald Trump is running to stay out of prison.”

There were loud jeers and boos from the crowd, with a few even telling Mr Hurd to leave the room.

“The truth is hard,” Mr Hurd said, appearing to cut short his remarks as he left the podium.

It was the first time Mr Trump has shared the stage with his 2024 Republican rivals, each of whom was given a 10-minute slot.

For his part, Mr DeSantis avoided referencing Mr Trump by name, instead bounding onto the stage to immediately attack Mr Biden. He said: “Are you ready to send Joe Biden back to his basement in Delaware on a permanent vacation?”

“My son is only five years old, so he’s not going to be lining his pockets with money from foreign governments,” he went on, in a reference to Mr Biden’s son Hunter.

Nikki Haley, the former UN ambassador, also poked fun at Mr Biden’s family drama, hours after the US president and Jill Biden acknowledged their seventh grandchild for the first time.

Mrs Haley repeated her call for a mental competency test for any candidate over the age of 75.

“There aren’t tough tests,” she said, suggesting questions like: “What town were you born in? How many grandchildren do you have?”

Speaking to The Telegraph after her speech, Mrs Haley also repeated her insistence that the US had to continue to strongly back Ukraine.

Asked if she was worried that Republican support for arming Kyiv was wavering, she replied: “No”.

“This is too important,” she said, adding it was “in the best interest of our national security for Ukraine to win”.

But it was Mr Trump who was the crowd’s indisputable favourite, with supporters forming long queues in the hopes of getting a selfie with the former president at his post-dinner event.

Deborah Nelsen, a 66-year-old small business owner, was thrilled to get a photo with Mr Trump, but was underwhelmed by his speech.

“It was hurried,” she said, adding the short speaking slot did not suit Mr Trump’s style.

Ms Nelsen said she believed the criminal charges Mr Trump faces amounted to “election interference”, but would ultimately “boost” his campaign by encouraging people to donate.

Sarah Bryceson, 86, a retired farmer, was less sure.

“It makes me nervous,” she said, suggesting it could turn some Trump voters away. “It’s on people’s mind.”

