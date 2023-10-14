The truth about green juice and why it probably won’t help you lose weight

Over the past 20 years, green juice has become a staple of cafés and gyms - Ezra Bailey

What costs £4.99 but can, for a minute, make you feel as if you’ve got up at dawn to do a yoga class? Answer: A Pret Easy Greens juice. Or you may pick up this 70-calorie bottle of coconut water, cucumber, apple, spinach, pineapple, kale, lime and mint along with your bacon and egg roll in the hope of offsetting the damage of a big night out.

“A new client might say something like, ‘I grabbed a sandwich, but I did have a green juice with it’,” says Pippa Campbell, a functional nutritionist and author of Eat Right, Lose Weight. “It puts a health halo around any beige food.”

While the cutting edge of wellness drinks keeps evolving – kombucha or mushroom coffee, anyone? – over the past 20 years, green juice has become a staple of cafés and gyms. The trend started in LA in the early 2000s, but soon came to the UK. According to sales website, UK Juicers, the early spike in sales came thanks to Gillian McKeith, famous for examining people’s poo on the TV show You Are What You Eat.

Then, for a few years in the mid 2010s, juicing became the biggest weight loss diet, in no small part due to self-titled “Juice Master” Jason Vale and his series of bestselling books, including Juice Yourself Slim and 7lbs In Seven Days. There was another sales peak in 2019, when Antony Williams, aka the Medical Medium, encouraged people to juice a large bunch of celery every morning. And the lastest spike was during lockdown, as we scrambled to bolster our health with extra nutrients.

A multi-billion pound industry

Now, there are dozens of companies delivering one-, three- and seven-day juice “detoxes” or “cleanses”, part of a detox industry – pills and teas as well as juices – that is predicted to be worth £55 billion by 2026. Recently, Kate Moss told how she regularly visits juice fast retreat LifeCo in Bodrum, Turkey. And the Danish chain Joe & The Juice reported its highest ever revenues in 2022, opening 23 new stores globally, with eight in the UK.

Green juice has become part of many people’s wellness regime, in spite of its substantial price tag. Home juicers range from about £150 up to £600 – and that’s not including the produce. A Joe & The Juice 16oz Joe’s Identity is £8.50. A three-week juice cleanse delivery is typically £80 to £150.

Just as sugary as drinking fizzy pop?

There isn’t a lot of research backing up juice’s reputation for wellness. “The problem with juices is that they are not whole food,” says Dr Federica Amati, Head Nutritionist at ZOE and author of Recipes for a Better Menopause. “Juicing removes the food matrix, the fibre such as cellulose which gives food its structure,” she says.

When you eat, say, an apple, your body has to work at breaking down the food matrix – chewing and salivary enzymes, then more enzymes plus acid and churning in the stomach – in order to extract what’s inside the apple’s cells. “But when you juice an apple, you’ve done all that work,” says Dr Amati.

This is also partly true of smoothies, blended fruit and vegetables too, although they do still contain the fibre.

This may sound like a good thing but it’s not – or not completely. On the plus side, you’re left with the water content of the food, some vitamin C and other micronutrients, plus beneficial plant chemicals, such as polyphenols, the brightly coloured substances in food that are antioxidant and anti-inflammatory. But on the minus side, you’re also left with a load of free sugars.

Those sugars, which include fructose, glucose and sucrose, very quickly arrive in the liver to be processed. A juice will flood the liver with the equivalent of five apples’ worth of sugar much faster than it would have taken you to actually eat those five apples.

This not only upsets the liver’s usual circadian rhythm, but you could compare this sugary onslaught to a high-fructose sugary fizzy drink. And we know these are a big factor in obesity epidemic research, showing people who regularly drink pop have a higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes too.

To counter that high-sugar spike, there are green juice recipes made with very little fruit or even fruit-free zones, so-called “hard” green juices. For example, a recent recipe from Gwyneth Paltrow’s goop.com is Cabbage Patch, with cucumber, kale and lemon as well as cabbage. But most taste as unappealing as they sound and are a hard sell - which likely explains why three out of four of Joe & The Juice’s signature juices contain fruit.

Is juicing actually helping your liver?

But the low fibre problem remains, no matter what the ingredients in your juice. And fibre is food for your beneficial gut microbes, now known to be foundational to metabolic health, including your risk of diabetes and obesity. “Your microbes are resilient and will survive if you don’t eat fibre for a couple of days, but there’s no benefit to not having fibre in the diet,” says Dr Amati.

A lot of the promises for juice cleanses online are about helping our body “detox”. And every January, Google Trends shows a small spike in searches for “juice detox” and “juice cleanse”. “People think juice will give their digestion a break, after they’ve been partying or overeating or if they are constipated. But at that point, the last thing you should give your liver is this kind of extra work,” says Dr Amati.

What’s more, “juice doesn’t in fact support the liver because juice is very low in protein, and the liver needs amino acids, the building blocks of protein,” adds Pippa Campbell.

The truth about juicing and weight loss

Of course the real driver for a juice detox is, often, weight loss. And the lack of protein is a negative here, too. “Because we can’t store protein, if we’re not eating any, we get it from our muscles. When we lose weight rapidly in this way while lacking key nutrients, we lose muscle mass as well as fat mass and water mass,” says Dr Amati. “Then when we put on weight, it’s likely to be mostly fat mass and water. This leaves us metabolically less healthy than when we started.”

Ironically, you may absorb the calories in juice and even in smoothies better than those in food. In a study done on nuts, Dr Sarah Berry, the Chief Scientist of ZOE, showed that we absorb a fraction of the fats and calories in whole nuts than we do when we eat finely ground nuts. The same is likely to be true of fruits and vegetables, too.

Wellness writer Jane Alexander has undergone two juice-only week-long spa retreats in her 20 years of reviewing spas.

“The usual format on this kind of retreat is three to six juices a day plus enemas or colonic irrigation. Both times, I spent the seven or 10 days feeling hungry and tired.

“I did lose a lot of weight, once 9lbs in 10 days. But after I came home, it went back on just as fast,” she says.

Research on weight loss is mixed. In a 2017 study, 20 people were given six bottles of juices for three days. The juices contained greens such cucumber, spinach, kale and celery, along with apple, ginger, beetroot, plus one drink made from dates and almond milk, up to 1,300 calories a day.

The juice fasters did lose, on average, nearly four pounds in a week. Two weeks later, after going back to their usual diet they were still 2lb lighter. However, they weren’t followed up later, and a review of studies by the National Institutes of Health, also in 2017, found that while juice and detox diets do lead to short-term weight loss, when people go back to their normal way of eating, their weight rebounds too.

For Katia Narain Phillips, co-founder of the mushroom supplement drink brand Phyto Nectar, a 24-hour stint of vegetable juices acts to reset her eating, rather than lose weight. “It gives me time to pause to ask myself: what am I eating that doesn’t work for me? And because I feel so good afterwards, I don’t reach for the kids’ crisps.”

Can juicing cure skin problems?

Another key reason people juice is to clear up their skin. Online, you’ll find plenty of anecdotal evidence for this, although again there’s little research. Georgie Wolfinden, host of wellness podcast The Agent’s Secret, says her persistent acne cleared up after three weeks of daily freshly made green juices on top of food. “I ended up juicing every day for a year as I saw such an improvement in my skin,” she says. “The best thing was that I was finally able to come off Roaccutane [capsules].”

Dr Thivi Maruthappu, the UK’s first consultant dermatologist and nutritionist, sees a lot of clients who have tried juice cleanses for skin. “I’ve had a lot of patients tell me they’ve tried a juice cleanse to get rid of a skin concern, often eczema, psoriasis or acne. However, I haven’t seen it work. Even if someone’s skin condition did improve during the cleanse, having only juice is not sustainable.”

However, she does think juice has benefits, but in conjunction with a good diet. “I know juice is lacking in fibre, but I have a very fibre-rich diet,” she says. In her book SkinFood: Your 4 Step Solution to Healthy Skin, her Glowing Green Juice recipe contains celery, ginger, cucumber, lemon, apple and pear, although she will use whatever vegetables are in the fridge.

“It’s difficult to have as much fruit and vegetables as we’d like to,” she says. “While you can’t eat, for example, seven carrots, you can drink their juice. You get a big influx of vitamins B and C as well as minerals and the phytochemicals from brightly coloured fruit and vegetables. These, like beta carotene in carrots, are good for skin, especially for radiance.”

Dr Maruthappu makes her own juices for maximum freshness. And for the best effect, evidence suggests that juice is best when freshly pressed and drunk within the next few hours. Most juices that hang around in a chiller have been pasteurised; both heat and time on the shelf cut the levels of water-soluble vitamins, including vitamin C but also B vitamins.

“Think about how fast an apple goes brown and oxidises,” says Pippa Campbell. “The same is true of a juice. If you are going to have juice, make sure it’s mostly vegetables and, if you can, have it freshly squeezed and with food, too.”

Have you done a juice detox? Let us know in the comments