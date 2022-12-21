The truth about the cheapest day to fly – and five ways to bag a bargain

Woman booking flights - Getty

Once upon a time, Tuesday was the cheapest day of the week to fly and avoiding the school holidays was certain to bag you a bargain. It was all as predictable as the Saturday evening TV schedules.

Times, however, have changed: flexible working means families are no longer beholden to Saturday-to-Saturday summer holidays while Zoom has impacted business travel. In addition, low-cost flights and price comparison websites have made cheaper fares easier to find and more available.

Is there still a best time to book and a cheapest day to fly? Read on to find out.

When to book

Airlines usually release schedules around 11 months before departure, though it can be as little as five months for low-cost short-haul routes. The consensus is that, if you’re planning to travel at a busy time or opting for a route operated by just one or two airlines, it’s safest to book as soon as timetables come out in case ticket costs increase with demand.

However, according to Skyscanner’s global travel expert Laura Lindsay, pricing is a little more complicated than that, determined by algorithms involving fuel costs, how much supply there is to the airport and many other factors.

To help consumers through this muddle, the platform is launching a tool in early 2023 which will show users an average price compared with the live price, as well as highlighting cheaper alternative destinations with less demand (Albania instead of Croatia, for example).

The mobile app Hopper has a similar function: input a flight route and a 12-month calendar appears, placing every day in one of four colour-coded categories ranging from cheap to expensive.

Select the cheapest dates within your available range and the app allows you to watch trips and be notified if and when prices drop, or to freeze fares for up to three weeks (for a fee). It also advises users not to buy if it believes the price will go down.

But playing a waiting game for prices to drop will always be a gamble – and it might be sensible not to leave it too late. Using data from ARC’s global airline sales database, Expedia determined that booking international flights at least four months in advance meant savings of around 30 per cent on ticket prices compared to those who booked at the last minute.

Story continues

If you’re not a forward planner, you might have luck booking unpopular days that other travellers avoid. One such is New Year’s Eve, a rather depressing time to take to the skies since airlines don’t tend to go the whole Hogmanay.

If you’re not bothered about party poppers yourself, a hunt for a flight to Rome on December 31 2022 threw up a price of £13 one-way – less than 10 per cent of the cost of flying on December 17 (the most expensive day of the month at the time of our search).

The same can’t be said for Christmas Day. According to research by Alternative Airlines, it can actually work out to be more expensive to book a flight on December 25 on some routes. It recommends avoiding December 24-28 altogether due to high prices and hectic airports and it also says that the first week in November is the best time to nab a bargain.

Are there any other days when fares dip? A few years ago, The Telegraph disproved the theory that prices dropped on Friday the 13th and further research reveals that nothing has changed. In 2023, flights to Tenerife are significantly more expensive on Friday 13 October (at £61) than Monday 2 October (£28) for example and it’s the same story on routes to Berlin (£67 and £36, respectively).

When to fly

If you can be flexible and travel outside of school holidays, you’ll still bag the best prices. Gilbert Ott of godsavethepoints.com elaborates: “Sadly, the best advice is the least practical for most people. Shoulder season really is the dream. There’s no one magic day, but if you utilise the periods in between low and high seasons, you can do really well. January in Europe is often incredibly cheap, as is October and November.”

The added bonus of travelling off-season is that you’re unlikely to see the queues and chaos that you might experience in busier periods such as July and August or around Christmas. But it’s not just school holidays that can cause prices to soar and airports to fill. Watch out for big events specific to a country’s calendar too.

“My favourite time to visit my home city of New York is also the worst,” says Ott. “Late September is glorious in New York, but with the US Open, Fashion Week and then the UN General Assembly, hotel rates for the month are at least three times the usual and flights are fairly similar. In the next month, however, you can find total bargains.”

If you are beholden to a certain time of the year, it pays to be savvy about the day or week you jet off. Expedia’s research suggested that you can save around 15 per cent by booking international flights on a Friday, though Hopper’s findings suggested that Tuesday is still best; see the graph below.

The disparity may be down to less discernible evidence for patterns than in years gone by. A shift towards flexible working has “slightly softened travel peaks,” says Lindsay. “Traditionally, people would travel on a Saturday. Now they might stay on for longer and travel on a Tuesday, for example.”

Meanwhile, research conducted by Skyscanner in 2022 found that travelling in the first week of the school summer holidays was significantly more expensive than waiting until week three or four.

Don’t discount October half term either: changing weather means a longer season in some traditionally summer destinations but flight prices are yet to catch up. If you’re determined to go to Ibiza, for example, fares can be significantly less because demand has dropped while temperatures still hover around the mid-twenties.

Spring half-term, however, is one of the times during 2023 when flights are at their most expensive. Our research saw the cost of flights to Palma skyrocketing during that week, rising from £27 on the cheapest day in May (the 2nd – a Tuesday) to £103 on May 31. It’s a similar case for flights to Geneva, which rise from £27 on May 2 to £63 on May 29 (Monday).

Lindsay puts this down to a Bank Holiday and school holiday combo leading to a surge in demand. In cases like this, she advises looking at being flexible about the day you fly, leaving after the Bank Holiday if possible.

Five ways to get a cheaper flight

Don’t worry if your schedule impacts when you can go away, leaving you at the mercy of airline flight pricing. There are still things you can do to minimise costs.

Use alerts

Sites such as Skyscanner and Kayak have tools that enable you to track the cost of specific flights over a period of time and will notify you should prices go up or down.

Go incognito – or better still, pretend you’re abroad

Your endless quest for a cheap flight could actually be making the price go up, as some believe airlines interpret repeat searches as an increase in demand. To stop this happening, use incognito mode – or try shoopit which searches local sites in more than 50 countries to find the cheapest fares.

Embrace the package

If you don’t have a particular hotel in mind, you might unlock a better price by ‘bundling’ (booking accommodation and flights together).

Ott explains: “I’ve long been a fan of the BA Holidays/Virgin Holidays offers which offer extraordinary discounts for two people booking and sharing a room. It’s not uncommon to find flights and three nights in a hotel in New York for around £420 per person.”

Make long-haul stopovers

Recent research by Google found that indirect routes that include stopovers are roughly 20 per cent cheaper than flying the same route direct though, obviously, you need to weigh up the cost implications of adding on extra days to your itinerary, or the inconvenience of cutting it short.

Sign up for frequent flyer programmes and schedule release notifications

They’ll give you access to deals from your chosen airline. However, as with airline ‘sales’, this comes with a caveat: “People see a sale price and rush to book,” explains Lindsay. “But you should always check that the sale price is better than the base price with another airline.”

Don’t be fooled by Black Friday either. Research by Hopper found that flights were significantly cheaper on Travel Deal Tuesday (another date in November) than on the notorious sale day.

Do you have any tips for getting a cheaper flight? Tell us in the comments