The truth about the cheapest day to fly – and five ways to bag a bargain

Amanda Hyde
·8 min read
Woman booking flights - Getty
Woman booking flights - Getty

Once upon a time, Tuesday was the cheapest day of the week to fly and avoiding the school holidays was certain to bag you a bargain. It was all as predictable as the Saturday evening TV schedules.

Times, however, have changed: flexible working means families are no longer beholden to Saturday-to-Saturday summer holidays while Zoom has impacted business travel. In addition, low-cost flights and price comparison websites have made cheaper fares easier to find and more available.

Is there still a best time to book and a cheapest day to fly? Read on to find out.

When to book

Airlines usually release schedules around 11 months before departure, though it can be as little as five months for low-cost short-haul routes. The consensus is that, if you’re planning to travel at a busy time or opting for a route operated by just one or two airlines, it’s safest to book as soon as timetables come out in case ticket costs increase with demand.

However, according to Skyscanner’s global travel expert Laura Lindsay, pricing is a little more complicated than that, determined by algorithms involving fuel costs, how much supply there is to the airport and many other factors.

To help consumers through this muddle, the platform is launching a tool in early 2023 which will show users an average price compared with the live price, as well as highlighting cheaper alternative destinations with less demand (Albania instead of Croatia, for example).

The mobile app Hopper has a similar function: input a flight route and a 12-month calendar appears, placing every day in one of four colour-coded categories ranging from cheap to expensive.

Select the cheapest dates within your available range and the app allows you to watch trips and be notified if and when prices drop, or to freeze fares for up to three weeks (for a fee). It also advises users not to buy if it believes the price will go down.

But playing a waiting game for prices to drop will always be a gamble – and it might be sensible not to leave it too late. Using data from ARC’s global airline sales database, Expedia determined that booking international flights at least four months in advance meant savings of around 30 per cent on ticket prices compared to those who booked at the last minute.

If you’re not a forward planner, you might have luck booking unpopular days that other travellers avoid. One such is New Year’s Eve, a rather depressing time to take to the skies since airlines don’t tend to go the whole Hogmanay.

If you’re not bothered about party poppers yourself, a hunt for a flight to Rome on December 31 2022 threw up a price of £13 one-way – less than 10 per cent of the cost of flying on December 17 (the most expensive day of the month at the time of our search).

The same can’t be said for Christmas Day. According to research by Alternative Airlines, it can actually work out to be more expensive to book a flight on December 25 on some routes. It recommends avoiding December 24-28 altogether due to high prices and hectic airports and it also says that the first week in November is the best time to nab a bargain.

Are there any other days when fares dip? A few years ago, The Telegraph disproved the theory that prices dropped on Friday the 13th and further research reveals that nothing has changed. In 2023, flights to Tenerife are significantly more expensive on Friday 13 October (at £61) than Monday 2 October (£28) for example and it’s the same story on routes to Berlin (£67 and £36, respectively).

When to fly

If you can be flexible and travel outside of school holidays, you’ll still bag the best prices. Gilbert Ott of godsavethepoints.com elaborates: “Sadly, the best advice is the least practical for most people. Shoulder season really is the dream. There’s no one magic day, but if you utilise the periods in between low and high seasons, you can do really well. January in Europe is often incredibly cheap, as is October and November.”

The added bonus of travelling off-season is that you’re unlikely to see the queues and chaos that you might experience in busier periods such as July and August or around Christmas. But it’s not just school holidays that can cause prices to soar and airports to fill. Watch out for big events specific to a country’s calendar too.

“My favourite time to visit my home city of New York is also the worst,” says Ott. “Late September is glorious in New York, but with the US Open, Fashion Week and then the UN General Assembly, hotel rates for the month are at least three times the usual and flights are fairly similar. In the next month, however, you can find total bargains.”

If you are beholden to a certain time of the year, it pays to be savvy about the day or week you jet off. Expedia’s research suggested that you can save around 15 per cent by booking international flights on a Friday, though Hopper’s findings suggested that Tuesday is still best; see the graph below.

The disparity may be down to less discernible evidence for patterns than in years gone by. A shift towards flexible working has “slightly softened travel peaks,” says Lindsay. “Traditionally, people would travel on a Saturday. Now they might stay on for longer and travel on a Tuesday, for example.”

Meanwhile, research conducted by Skyscanner in 2022 found that travelling in the first week of the school summer holidays was significantly more expensive than waiting until week three or four.

Don’t discount October half term either: changing weather means a longer season in some traditionally summer destinations but flight prices are yet to catch up. If you’re determined to go to Ibiza, for example, fares can be significantly less because demand has dropped while temperatures still hover around the mid-twenties.

Spring half-term, however, is one of the times during 2023 when flights are at their most expensive. Our research saw the cost of flights to Palma skyrocketing during that week, rising from £27 on the cheapest day in May (the 2nd – a Tuesday) to £103 on May 31. It’s a similar case for flights to Geneva, which rise from £27 on May 2 to £63 on May 29 (Monday).

Lindsay puts this down to a Bank Holiday and school holiday combo leading to a surge in demand. In cases like this, she advises looking at being flexible about the day you fly, leaving after the Bank Holiday if possible.

Five ways to get a cheaper flight

Don’t worry if your schedule impacts when you can go away, leaving you at the mercy of airline flight pricing. There are still things you can do to minimise costs.

Use alerts

Sites such as Skyscanner and Kayak have tools that enable you to track the cost of specific flights over a period of time and will notify you should prices go up or down.

Go incognito – or better still, pretend you’re abroad

Your endless quest for a cheap flight could actually be making the price go up, as some believe airlines interpret repeat searches as an increase in demand. To stop this happening, use incognito mode – or try shoopit which searches local sites in more than 50 countries to find the cheapest fares.

Embrace the package

If you don’t have a particular hotel in mind, you might unlock a better price by ‘bundling’ (booking accommodation and flights together).

Ott explains: “I’ve long been a fan of the BA Holidays/Virgin Holidays offers which offer extraordinary discounts for two people booking and sharing a room. It’s not uncommon to find flights and three nights in a hotel in New York for around £420 per person.”

Make long-haul stopovers

Recent research by Google found that indirect routes that include stopovers are roughly 20 per cent cheaper than flying the same route direct though, obviously, you need to weigh up the cost implications of adding on extra days to your itinerary, or the inconvenience of cutting it short.

Sign up for frequent flyer programmes and schedule release notifications

They’ll give you access to deals from your chosen airline. However, as with airline ‘sales’, this comes with a caveat: “People see a sale price and rush to book,” explains Lindsay. “But you should always check that the sale price is better than the base price with another airline.”

Don’t be fooled by Black Friday either. Research by Hopper found that flights were significantly cheaper on Travel Deal Tuesday (another date in November) than on the notorious sale day.

Do you have any tips for getting a cheaper flight? Tell us in the comments

Latest Stories

  • Humphries, Love win women's World Cup bobsled race for US

    LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — Kaillie Humphries learned to drive at Mount Van Hoevenberg. And she clearly hasn’t forgotten how. Humphries teamed with fellow U.S. Olympian Kaysha Love on Sunday to win a women’s World Cup bobsled race. It was her 29th career World Cup win in the two-person event; of those, six have come in Lake Placid, more than any other track. Humphries finished two runs in 1 minute, 54.93 seconds. It was Love’s second World Cup victory and her first appearance on the circuit this se

  • Davis injured, but LeBron leads Lakers past Denver 126-108

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James scored 30 points, Russell Westbrook had 15 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds and the Los Angeles Lakers smoothly overcame Anthony Davis' latest injury in a 126-108 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Friday night. Davis missed the second half with a right foot injury, but the Lakers still produced some of their prettiest team basketball of the season down the stretch of their second win in six games. Westbrook had his second triple-double off the bench this season

  • Celtics' Horford fined $25K for elbowing Magic's M Wagner

    NEW YORK (AP) — Al Horford of the Celtics was fined $25,000 for making “unnecessary and excessive contact” to the lower body of Orlando Magic center Moritz Wagner during a loss in Boston, the NBA announced Sunday. The forward/center was assessed a flagrant-two foul and was ejected for elbowing Wagner during the third quarter of Boston's 117-109 loss to Orlando on Friday night. At the time of the ejection, Horford had six points and six rebounds. He had returned to the lineup for the NBA-leading

  • Trubisky starts at QB for Steelers with Kenny Pickett out

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mitch Trubisky will start at quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday when they travel to Carolina to play the Panthers. The team announced Saturday Trubisky will get the call with starter Kenny Pickett still in the concussion protocol. Trubisky began the season as Pittsburgh's starter before losing the job midway through a Week 4 loss to the New York Jets. He has relieved Pickett twice, helping secure a win over Tampa Bay on Oct. 16 and throwing for 276 yards with a t

  • Injured Texans' rookies RB Pierce, CB Stingley out for year

    HOUSTON (AP) — Houston cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and running back Dameon Pierce were placed on the injured list Saturday, ending their rookie seasons. Stingley, the third overall pick in the 2022 draft, has missed the last four games with a strained hamstring. He started the first nine games and had 43 tackles, one interception and defended five passes. Pierce has been one of the few bright spots on this struggling team that has won just one game this season. The fourth-round pick from Flori

  • Canadian women capture team sprint silver at speed skating World Cup in Calgary

    Ottawa's Ivanie Blondin, Carolina Hiller of Prince George, B.C., and Calgary's Brooklyn McDougall were second in the women's team sprint behind the United States and ahead of the Netherlands in third at the speed skating World Cup in Calgary on Saturday. The Canadians finished in one minute 25.73 seconds to pick up their second silver medal in as many races this season. Three skaters from each country start the three-lap team sprint and go head to head against three skaters from another country

  • Georgiev stops 26 shots, Avs beat Isles 1-0 in shootout

    DENVER (AP) — Alexandar Georgiev had 26 saves through overtime and stopped two more in the shootout to lift the Colorado Avalanche to a 1-0 win over the New York Islanders on Monday night. Evan Rodrigues beat Ilya Sororkin with a backhander for the only goal in the shootout, spoiling a 46-save effort for the Islanders' goaltender. Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen had a career-high 10 shots on goal. The shutout was Georgiev's second of the season and 10th of his career. New York wrapped up the We

  • Marie-Soleil Deschênes makes 40 saves as Montreal Force defeat Minnesota Whitecaps

    Marie-Soleil Deschênes made 40 saves to help the Montreal Force defeat the Minnesota Whitecaps 4-1 on Sunday in Premier Hockey Federation action in Richfield, Minn. Sarah Lefort and Samantha Isbell each had a goal and an assist for the Force, who bounced back from a tough 5-2 loss to the Whitecaps at the Richfield Ice Arena on Saturday. Jade Downie-Landry and Alexandra Labelle had the other goals for Montreal. Jonna Alberta scored the lone goal for Minnesota midway through the third period, but

  • Maple Leafs acquire Dryden Hunt from Avalanche for Denis Malgin

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired Dryden Hunt from the Colorado Avalanche for fellow forward Denis Malgin, the club announced Monday. Hunt, 27, has put up 14 goals and 42 points in 193 regular-season games in parts of six NHL seasons with the Florida Panthers, Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers and Avalanche. The Cranbrook, B.C., native has two goals in 28 games with the Avalanche and Rangers this season. Acquired from Florida for forward Mason Marchment in February 2020, Malgin was

  • Mitchell scores 23, Cavs blast Jazz, improve to 15-2 at home

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 23 points in his first game against the Utah Jazz since they traded him to Cleveland this summer and Jarrett Allen added 20, leading the Cavaliers to a 122-99 win on Monday night. The Cavs have won four straight, improving the NBA's best home record to 15-2. The league's best defensive team clamped down on the Jazz, holding them to a season-low 39.1 shooting percentage. Mitchell spent five seasons with Utah before being dealt to Cleveland on Sept. 1 in a

  • Lindholm scores twice as Flames beat Sharks 5-2

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Elias Lindholm scored two goals 19 seconds apart in the first minute of the third period, and the Calgary Flames beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2 Sunday night. Tyler Toffoli had a goal and an assist, and Milan Lucic and Dillon Dube also scored for the Flames, who had lost five straight. Jacob Markstrom had 23 saves for his ninth win. Tomas Hertl had a goal and an assist, and Timo Meier also scored for the Sharks, who lost their second straight and fell to 3-6-3 in their last

  • Late McCann goal lifts Seattle Kraken over Winnipeg Jets 3-2

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jared McCann scored the late game-winner to give the Seattle Kraken a 3-2 win against the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday night. Jordan Eberle and Ryan Donato also scored for the Kraken, and Philipp Grubauer stopped 15 shots, with both Winnipeg goals coming on the power play. The Kraken snapped a two-game losing skid and won for just the second time in seven games. “Just a bit more grit. I think we kind of lost that the last couple of games,” McCann said. “We haven’t played with that jam,

  • Murray hits winning free throws, Hawks end Magic's streak

    ATLANTA (AP) — Dejounte Murray hit a pair of decisive free throws with 1.3 seconds left, Trae Young had 37 points and 13 assists, and the Atlanta Hawks held off the Orlando Magic 126-125 Monday night to snap their six-game winning streak. Orlando went on a 12-0 run over 2:17 late in the fourth quarter to wipe out a 13-point deficit and take a 125-124 lead on Markelle Fultz’s layup with 3.8 seconds remaining. Young inbounded from the sideline, and Murray drew a foul from Paolo Banchero. Murray hi

  • Broncos rule out Russell Wilson for Cardinals game Sunday

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson cleared concussion protocol, but will be held out of the Denver's game against the Arizona Cardinals, coach Nanthaniel Hackett said Friday. Hackett said Wilson wasn't pleased with the decision, but the Broncos want to take every precaution with their 34-year-old quarterback's health. Wilson sustained a concussion on a head-first dive into several defenders at the goal line following a 14-yard scramble against the Kansas City Chiefs last

  • Pitcher Chris Bassitt, Blue Jays finalize $63M, 3-year deal

    TORONTO (AP) — Right-hander Chris Bassitt and the Toronto Blue Jays finalized their $63 million, three-year contract on Friday. “Couldn’t be more excited to call this place home for at least the next three years,” Bassitt posted on Twitter along with a photo of the diamond at Rogers Centre. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to join this special group. Let’s do something special.” Bassitt, 33, was 15-9 with a 3.42 ERA this year for the New York Mets, setting career highs with 30 starts, 181 2/3 i

  • Kyrou leads visiting Blues to 5-1 win over Canucks

    VANCOUVER — Bruce Boudreau shook his head Monday night and heaved a deep sigh. “It’s like Groundhog Day,” said the exasperated coach of the Vancouver Canucks. Captain Bo Horvat stood stone faced in the Vancouver dressing room, anticipating the questions he would face. “I’m running out of things to say,” said Horvat. “Another poor effort by us tonight. That’s the result right there.” Jordan Kyrou scored his first career hat trick and collected an assist as the St. Louis Blues broke open a close g

  • Verlander: Cohen persuaded him Mets are building a winner

    NEW YORK (AP) — Justin Verlander's phone rang in November. New York Mets owner Steve Cohen was on the line. “It really wasn’t a baseball call. It was just a ‘Hey, this is Steve. You’re Justin. Let me get to know you a little bit,’" the pitcher recalled Tuesday. That conversation led to an $86.7 million, two-year contract on Dec. 5, a deal that was finalized two days later. The three-time Cy Young Award winner was introduced at a news conference Tuesday at Citi Field. Verlander joins former Detro

  • Cardinals QB Colt McCoy leaves Broncos game with concussion

    DENVER (AP) — Arizona quarterback Colt McCoy left the game early in the third quarter with a concussion after taking a hit while diving for a first down Sunday against Denver. McCoy stayed down for a moment as trainers checked on him and players for both teams gathered around the veteran QB. The cart was brought out to take McCoy off the field, but McCoy got up and walked toward the locker room on his own. McCoy was stepping in for Kyler Murray, who was lost for the season last week when he tore

  • Rantanen, Newhook goals lift Avs over Predators, 3-1

    DENVER (AP) — Mikko Rantanen and Alex Newhook scored goals in the second period, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Nashville Predators 3-1 on Saturday night. Cale Makar scored into the empty net in the final minute and Alexandar Georgiev stopped 25 shots for Colorado, which bounced back from a loss to Buffalo in the opener of its five-game homestand on Thursday night. Juuse Saros made 27 saves and Matt Duchene scored the lone goal for the slumping Predators, who are 0-4-2 since a three-game wi

  • Jaguars intercept Prescott, stun Cowboys 40-34 in OT

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Rayshawn Jenkins intercepted Dak Prescott's bobbled pass and returned it 52 yards for a touchdown that gave the Jacksonville Jaguars a 40-34 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in overtime Sunday. Noah Brown failed to secure Prescott's low throw, and Jenkins made a shoelace grab and went untouched the other way to end Jacksonville's 20-game skid against NFC teams. It's an NFL record. Prescott sat on the field as the Jaguars celebrated one of their more improbable wins in fr