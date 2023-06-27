Truth behind John Noakes’ custody battle for Shep revealed in new Blue Peter book

Former Blue Peter presenter John Noakes with border collie Shep

To a generation of Blue Peter fans, John Noakes and Shep were a beloved television partnership.

But after Noakes left the children’s show, he alleged that the pair were forced apart by BBC bosses who claimed the border collie as a prize asset.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

“I thought Shep was mine - they told me I could keep him, but they went back on their word,” he said.

However, a new biography of Biddy Baxter, Blue Peter’s formidable editor, throws new light on the canine custody battle. It exonerates the BBC and reveals that Noakes did keep Shep, only to give the dog away when he decided to leave Britain on a sailing adventure.

“Dogs find being at sea quite disturbing and get very anxious,” Noakes’ widow, Vicky, told Baxter’s biographer, Richard Marson.

Shep was rehomed with Edith Menezes, who regularly looked after Blue Peter pets.

“It was very much a second home for him,” Mrs Noakes explained.

‘Animosity over ownership of Shep’

Noakes nursed a loathing for Ms Baxter until his death in 2017, and spoke bitterly of his time on the show. According to his widow, the greatest animosity stemmed from tensions over ownership of Shep. Although the dog lived with Noakes, it belonged to the BBC, who paid an allowance to cover expenses.

“John used to say, ‘Oh, Shep’s just a prop’. He hated the fact that he should be given a contract to look after the dog. He said, ‘This is absolutely ridiculous’,” Mrs Noakes said.

When Noakes announced that he was leaving the programme in 1977, he was told that he could take Shep with him. But at the eleventh hour he was asked to sign a disclaimer stating that the dog would not appear in advertisements or competitors’ programmes.

Noakes was so furious that, on his last day at work, he tore up the document and scattered the pieces on the studio floor.

In his book, Biddy Baxter: The Woman Who Made Blue Peter, Mr Marson writes: “It’s long been an urban myth that the BBC forcibly separated John and Shep - in fact, for the next few years, Shep continued living happily with the Noakes family and to appear alongside John in several further series of Go With Noakes.”

Noakes then signed a contract to make an advert for Spillers dog food. At the BBC’s insistence, Shep was not allowed to appear, and the company hired a lookalike named Skip which also came to live with the family.

Both dogs were given away when the couple decided to live aboard their yacht.

“John and Vicky took the life-changing decision to sell their home in Britain and embark on an epic sailing adventure. Neither Shep nor Skip would be joining them,” said Mr Marson.

When Noakes made his claim in 1983 about being forcibly separated from Shep by the BBC, Ms Baxter was inundated with letters from viewers accusing her of cruelty.

Noakes and his wife settled in Majorca but visited Shep shortly before the dog’s death in 1987.

Mrs Noakes recalled: “We had just been down to see Shep. By this time, he had stomach problems and was pretty much blind but, immediately he heard John’s voice, whoosh, down the path he went like a bullet and they were reunited. They were good mates and John loved him.”

‘I didn’t want Blue Peter pet to be exploited’

Ms Baxter, now 90, maintained that the ban on Shep appearing in an advert was to prevent “blatant exploitation” of a Blue Peter pet.

Story continues

She said: “The thing I cared about so much was the exploitation of the audience. They absolutely adored [Noakes] and he didn’t give a stuff, not a stuff. It was one of the reasons I was so upset about the very vitriolic interviews he gave because there were loads of people who thought he was wonderful and there he was coming over as this bitter old man.

“It was so cruel. I thought, how can you do this to the children who have loved you and been your greatest fans? I didn’t want them to know. It was bad enough for me to know.”

The book covers the history of Blue Peter, which Ms Baxter ran from 1962 to 1988, during which time she was loved and loathed in equal measure.

It recounts the infamous tale of Petra, the first Blue Peter puppy, which died two days after making its first television appearance in 1962 and was replaced by a stand-in. Young viewers had no idea that they were seeing a replacement puppy, bought from the nearest pet shop, and given a dusting of white powder to give it a patch. The story only came to light in 2008.

The biography also challenges the claim that Ms Baxter failed to renew the contract of Michael Sundin, who presented the show in 1984, because he was gay. Ms Baxter and a colleague, Edward Barnes, later referred to Sundin as “an effeminate whinger”, and Ms Baxter claimed he was let go because children did not like him.

In the book, it is claimed that Sundin’s contract was not renewed because he had poor presenting skills.

Baxter ‘devastated’ by redundancy

Ms Baxter was made redundant in 1988 when a new executive was brought in to run the children’s department, and was said to be “devastated” by the decision.

Save for some consultancy work for two later director-generals, she did not work directly in television again.

The book also reveals that Lesley Judd, who presented the show in the 1970s, faced losing her job due to her acrimonious split from Derek Fowlds, the actor then best known as Basil Brush’s sidekick, who passed away in 2020.

When Ms Judd ended the marriage, Fowlds is said to have called Ms Baxter, threatening to tell the newspapers that Ms Judd had walked out on him and was a neglectful parent to their two boys.

Ms Baxter said she was “terrified of the consequences” to the programme. She responded by reducing Ms Judd’s yearly contract to three-monthly options and telling the presenter that it might be easier if she was phased out of the programme. Ms Judd refused to leave, and as a result was allegedly given the most difficult shifts and early starts.

Ms Judd said she understood why Ms Baxter had behaved that way: “The programme was so precious, especially to Biddy. She ate, slept and lived it.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.